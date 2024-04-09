Dishoom's House Black Daal recipe (2024)

Notes

Garam masala

I hadn't considered making Dishoom's garam masala until someone got in touch to recommend it. He said that it made the daal taste monumentally better and he's right. Many thanks, Shaun.

I ordered rose petals from Ocado and bought a spice mill as I was given strict instructions not to use the coffee grinder.

Dishoom's notes say that the oven method takes longer than the pan method but yields a "richer, fuller flavour". And:

"For an especially rich garam masala, add a large pinch of saffron and grated nutmeg along with the poppy seeds and rose petals."

It's a lot of effort for the ⅓ of a teaspoon that's needed but it smells wonderful while it cooks and can be used in other dishes.

Other notes

"When reheating any leftover daal (well, one can but hope!), you may need to add a little more liquid; use cream and water, rather than water alone."

If you have an Instant Pot or pressure cooker, I'd recommend using it to cook the lentils. You don't need to soak them and it speeds up the cooking time considerably. Cook the lentils for 30 minutes on the 'high' setting and start the recipe from step 4. You can also cook the entire dish in an Instant Pot.