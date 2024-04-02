Disneyland's Hot Chocolate Recipe (2024)

You have never had hot chocolate until you try Disneyland's Hot Chocolate Recipe. You don't even have to go to Disneyland to try it, you can make it in the comfort of your own home.

Have you ever tried Disneyland’s Hot Chocolate?

It’s unlike any hot chocolate I have ever had!!

It’s super thick and VERY RICH – but that’s why I love it.

As the holiday season approaches, nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa to lift your spirits. And if you’re looking for the best hot chocolate recipe, look no further than this Disneyland hot chocolate recipe! Made with rich milk or dark chocolate and creamy whole milk, it’s the perfect treat for chilly winter nights.

For an extra festive touch, top your hot cocoa with mini marshmallows, white chocolate chips, melted candy, crushed candy canes, or even some festive sprinkles! And if you’re feeling really creative, try using a Mickey cookie cutter to make your marshmallows into fun shapes.

Whether you’re enjoying a cup of hot cocoa at home or at a theme park like Disney World, this recipe is sure to become your new favorite way to make homemade hot chocolate. So whip up a batch today and indulge in this delicious treat! This takes a little more work than your typical Swiss Miss, but we promise it’s worth it.

Even though it doesn’t get too cold at the Disneyland Parks in the winter, it’s cold enough that you’ll want a jacket, and some of their AMAZING Hot Chocolate from the Napa Rose Restaurant in the Grand Californian hotel.

The best toppings:

crushed candy cane

crushed oreos

graham crackers

whipped cream with cinnamon on top

chocolate covered orange sticks (SO good when they melt in the hot chocolate)

Serves: 4 Disneyland’s Hot Chocolate Recipe This creamy, dreamy hot chocolate is served at the Napa Rose restaurant in the Grand Californian Hotel. Now you can make it in your own kitchen! Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 2 cups 2% milk

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup cocoa powder*

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon milk chocolate grated

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract

whipped cream for topping

ground cinnamon for topping Instructions In a medium sauce pan, pour milk and heavy cream. Heat over medium-high heat (be sure to watch it carefully – you don't want it to boil or scald!).

In a large bowl, whisk together cocoa, sugar and milk chocolate. Slowly add this dry mixture to the milk mixture until completely combined.

Reduce heat to medium.

Add in sweetened condensed milk and vanilla, and stir until completely combined. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and serve in individual mugs.

Top with whipped cream, ground cinnamon, and additional chocolate shavings, if desired. Notes *The original recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups cocoa. If you want a creamier, thicker cocoa like the one they serve at the restaurant, you’ll want to add more cocoa. See Also Cinnabon Frosting Recipe - CopyKat Recipes Nutrition Calories: 535 kcal · Carbohydrates: 72 g · Protein: 15 g · Fat: 25 g · Saturated Fat: 15 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 84 mg · Sodium: 196 mg · Potassium: 730 mg · Fiber: 4 g · Sugar: 65 g · Vitamin A: 823 IU · Vitamin C: 3 mg · Calcium: 457 mg · Iron: 2 mg Equipment Medium Saucepan

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Laura says: 1.5 cups of COCOA? Are you sure that's right? If you take out the sweetened condensed milk that means you are using equal parts liquid (1 cup milk and 1/2 cup cream) to cocoa?????? Laurie says: Or should there be more milk? Cyd says: It's really 1 1/2 cups cocoa. It's a rich and thicker Hot Chocolate just like in Disneyland. nik says: There is more cocoa than milk. That doesn't seem right. Cyd says: It is totally right! This is a thick and rich hot chocolate milk just like in Disneyland!! Valerie says: Oh Heaven!!! Can't wait to try this recipe!!! Sipping Chocolate!!!! Why didn't I add Sweetened condensed milk to Hot Chocolate before?? It's my most favorite!!! In the summer I top my snow cones with it. I would add more grated chocolate to it!! Thanks for the treat!! Love me some chocolate and Disneyland! pat. says: As Napa Rose is the Grand Californian's signature restaurant, this recipe has to be great. Kristina Wilde says: Going to be launching food on my blog and your blog is one of my main reasons for doing so!xxKristina Wildewww.kristinawilde.com Jen says: I've been wanting to try this recipe and since school was cancelled due to the weather, today was the perfect day. We recently tried your pumpkin steamer recipe and loved it. Unfortunately this hot chocolate recipe wasn't a hit. Even with the milk and cream doubled, it was way too strong. The cocoa is way overpowering. It's like drinking a bar of dark chocolate. I lost track of how much more milk and cream I added to make it work for us. Was I not suppose to use unsweetened cocoa powder? I did use trader Joe's cocoa powder which has a distinct taste. I started out with four cups of milk and now I have a giant soup pot of hot chocolate. Hez says: I agree with the comment above. We were so excited to try this. I quadrupled the recipe for my family party and was so bummed to have waisted all those ingredients. We kept adding milk, cream, evaporated milk, and sugar and it never really got better. I like dark chocolate and thick hot chocolate but this was way too much. I'm curious to know if anyone really likes this. Kelli says: I agree. Are we sure it's not 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa? Even that would be really rich. There's got to be a discrepancy somewhere. Sheen I made it it was just a thick chunky chocolatey mass till I added another half gallon of milk, and even then had to add sugar. This is more cocoa than even a full brownie recipe calls for. Phil says: Utterly Horrible. What a waste of time and money. First recipe I have tried that I didn't like. DO NOT try this recipe you will regret it if you do. Anna says: The above reviews are correct. I love drinking chocolate (which this is more like) but there was waaayyyy too much cocoa. I eat all dark chocolate and it was still way to rich for me. Oiy, we drank a couple of tablespoons full, that's it. I'm bummed that I wasted my good cocoa. :( Phil says: Yeah, I looked at those ingredients and wouldn't even try this. That is an insane amount of cocoa. Danielle says: Let's just say I should've read the comments before making it... Jackie says: Way to much cocoa, I think the measurement is wrong, it was so chocolate I had to add lots of milk. Recipe is wrong. Kristina says: It was very thick, very chocolately and I agree with all comments above! BUT I found a solution. I use this now as a hot chocolate concentrate lol. Get a mug 3/4 full of hot milk and add a couple tablespoons of this stuff. AMAZING! So I've jarred the leftover I have of this recipe and am going to try refrigerating it and seeing if I can use it a couple tablespoons at a time. If it works it will be great to have nice, rich homemade hot chocolate in a matter of minutes. Amy says: I REALLY wish I would have scrolled down through the comments before I made this on Christmas. It wasn't remotely drinkable. Darrell says: I found an almost identical recipe to this that only called for 1/2 cup cocoa powder which I think it's probably the correct amount. 1 1/2 cups of cocoa is just too much. Not even another half gallon of milk could save this disaster Hilary says: I made this on Christmas morning, and it was so bad. :( It was a chocolate glob. I added a ton of extra milk and cream and eventually got it to a pudding-like consistency--even then it was WAY too bitter to be good pudding. I've learned to read comments of recipes before attempting. Nikki says: This was a complete waste of time and money! So gross. It was comparable to eating a dark chocolate mass of muck! My kids were so disappointed as was I! Norine says: I made this for the kiddos on a very snowy day, and it was a hit! Very rich, but that's how we like it! Thanks for this awesome recipe. I will make it for years to come. Jayna Richardson says: Ok, so in case you're like me and you made this brownie batter sludge and then came back to read the comments to see if everyone else had the same results or if you had somehow misread the directions (even though you looked at it about a zillion times to make sure that you really HAD done it "right"), then here's my two cents: Don't throw it out! Keep the chocolate goo in the fridge, and when you want some hot chocolate, heat up a cup of milk in the microwave and stir in spoonfuls of the chocolate until it's the desired consistency/taste. Now, because this recipe called for so much cocoa powder, it won't be super sweet. We added homemade marshmallows to the top to give it that creamy/sweet taste we were looking for. Voila! Just a few tweaks will save you from having gone to all that trouble for nothing! (And if an admin on the website reads this comment, PLEASE fix the recipe. It is wrong. Try making it yourself as is and you'll see what we're talking about.) Kathy-Ann Rollins says: Wish I would have read the comments too! However, if you use it as a mix you wont have to toss it. Just add it to steamed milk! Tabitha @ Tabitha Talks Food says: Thanks for the suggestion! I also felt it was waaaay too sweet and chocolatey so I heated up 3/4 mug of hot milk and added a few tablespoons and it was perfect! I added the hot chocolate (hot chocolate concentrate as I've named it) in a mason jar and I will keep it in the fridge. I hope it stores well! Did that work for you? Tabitha @ Tabitha Talks Food says: I did the same thing! Adding a few tablespoons of this to hot milk made it just right! Becky says: Wish I would have read the comments before! This is horrible! Someone should fix!! Millie says: The list of ingredients on the first page say 1/2 cup of cocoa. Then you go to “make it page” it says 1/2 cup cocoa, but at the bottom it says “the original recipe at Disneyland calls for 1 1/2 cups of cocoa if you want it much richer. Maybe it has been corrected. I read it today Dec 17, so maybe it has been changed. Very smart of the ladies to think about adding a couple of teaspoons of the mixture to more milk. Jenn says: Itching for hot, rich, and chocolate yumminess, I made this tonight using whole milk, one Hershey kiss grated, and a smidge more vanilla and sugar than called for. Oh, and 1/2 cup of Hershey Cocoa Powder. I don’t usually leave comments, but wanted to because of the comments already left by others. This is not a store bought style, super sweet hot chocolate mix like most are accustomed to. This is much less sweet and much more chocolate flavor. That said, I loved it for something different. I do think that if I were making this for my son I would drop the cocoa powder to 1/4 cup and increase the sugar by 2-3 times. If you know what you’re getting into... this is a lovely sipping chocolate. If you are expecting Swiss Miss... go to your local grocer and buy some of that! Caren Gastello says: I made this recipe exactly as it states with a 1/2 cup of cocoa powder. Everyone in my family said it was the best hot chocolate they've had! I don't know if the recipe has been fixed, but the recipe is right on if you're looking for decadent hot chocolate like the one at Disneyland. Don't do the 1 1/2 cups it says as a note because then you might be dealing with too much chocolate....the 1/2 cup works. Cyd says: We are so glad you like the Copycat Disneyland Hot Chocolate. Have a terrific weekend. Mina Kendig says: Does 1 1/2 cups of cocoa in the recipe mean 1 1/2 cups of hot cocoa mix? Momma Cyd says: No, it is cocoa powder. People are adding anywhere from 1/2 cup to 1 1/2 cups, depending on how rich you like it.