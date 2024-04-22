Cinnabon Frosting Recipe - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Cinnabon Frosting can be made in your kitchen with this recipe. What could be better than rich and creamy Cinnabon icing? This cream cheese frosting doesn’t have to be used on homemadecinnamon rolls. Enjoy it on cupcakes and your favorite cake, or other homemade treats.

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Table of Contents Cinnabon frosting stands out

Cinnabon cream cheese frosting

What makes Cinnabon frosting so good?

Why you’ll love this recipe

Cinnabon frosting recipe ingredients

Ingredient notes and substitutions

How to make cream cheese frosting

Other ways you can use this frosting

How to store this cream cheese frosting

How long does it last?

Need more frosting ideas? Check out these frosting recipes

Love cinnamon rolls? Try these recipes

Cakes with cream cheese frosting

Cinnabon Frosting

Cinnabon frosting stands out

It is hard to beat cream cheese frosting, but Cinnabon’s frosting is irresistibly smooth and has a delightful creamy texture. The time they take to whip up their high-quality ingredients makes their frosting irresistible.

Sure Cinnabon may sell their signature frosting in frosting pints, but that requires leaving home to get a pint of frosting. You can make this from scratch in less time than it will take you to drive to the mall. We all know how long it takes to go to the mall during the holiday season.

Cinnabon cream cheese frosting

I think there are few things as wonderful in life as cream cheese frosting. Hands down, this is one of my favorite recipes. This cream cheese delight tastes wonderful and is the perfecttopping on cakes, cupcakes, and so much more.

Even if you aren’t a super experienced cook, you can prepare this simple cream cheese frosting.

I know you will enjoy the amazing flavor of this buttery and creamy frosting.

What makes Cinnabon frosting so good?

Cinnabon icing has the perfect balance of creaminess and richness, with a subtle hint of citrus and aromatic vanilla extract. The cream cheese adds a slight tanginess, ensuring that the icing is not overly sweet.

That’s why when it comes to the famous Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, the frosting is one of the essential components that makes them so delicious. The buns would not be the same without it.

Some might think that the frosting itself contains cinnamon, but it doesn’t. When the icing is combined with the fluffy roll containing cinnamon and sugar, the flavors blend harmoniously because the icing enhances the cinnamony essence.

See Also Disneyland's Hot Chocolate Recipe

Use this recipe to replicate the original Cinnabon frosting so your homemade rolls come out as decadent as Cinnabon’s.

Why you’ll love this recipe

Some recipes for Cinnabon cinnamon roll icing don’t contain lemon juice, which I believe is one of the secrets to the frosting’s ideal taste. You don’t need much, but it makes all the difference. I know you will find this easy cream cheese frosting a new favorite of yours.

This recipe is as simple as it gets, but it’s all about using the correct ratios and mixing the frosting to the right consistency. Lucky for you, this is extremely easy to do since you just need to follow the steps below. You’ll have this silky frosting done in just 15 minutes.

Not to mention, if you’re looking to impress your friends and family, then this frosting recipe is perfect for you. With this recipe, you can create the best cinnamon buns you’ve ever made, thanks to the divine icing. Additionally, you can use the frosting in different ways to make other sweet treats that are equally impressive.

Cinnabon frosting recipe ingredients

Here’s a list of what you need for this easy cinnamon roll frosting recipe:

Cream cheese

Margarine – you can use butter if you prefer

Powdered sugar

Lemon juice

Vanilla extract

Ingredient notes and substitutions

One of my favorite things about cooking at home is you can modify recipes to your own personal taste. Here are some ingredient substitutions:

While Cinnabon may not use real butter, you can use it instead of margarine.

If you want your frosting to remain perfectly white, use clear vanilla. It is often found where cake decorating supplies are sold.

How to make cream cheese frosting

Allow margarine and cream cheese to reach room temperature. Place them in a large mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer ’s paddle attachment, beat cream cheese and margarine until combined and smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally with a spatula. Once all of the sugar is added, mix for an additional 12 minutes. When almost done, add lemon juice and vanilla extract to the mixture.

You can turn this into a cinnamon roll glaze by adding whole milk to thin it out. It’s great to drizzle or pour over cinnamon rolls.

Other ways you can use this frosting

Who says you can’t use this frosting for other baked goods? Try these ideas out!

Brownies . Smother some of the frosting on brownies to give them an instant upgrade. Just make sure to wait until they are fully cool before doing so.

. Smother some of the frosting on brownies to give them an instant upgrade. Just make sure to wait until they are fully cool before doing so. Waffles . How about a cinnamon-roll-inspired waffle in the morning? Put some of this cream cheese icing onto your Belgian waffle, followed by a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

. How about a cinnamon-roll-inspired waffle in the morning? Put some of this cream cheese icing onto your Belgian waffle, followed by a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Cookies . Decorate cookies with it. For this method, I suggest putting the frosting into a piping bag and drizzling the icing over the cookies for an elegant presentation. You can also use it as a filling for sandwich cookies.

. Decorate cookies with it. For this method, I suggest putting the frosting into a piping bag and drizzling the icing over the cookies for an elegant presentation. You can also use it as a filling for sandwich cookies. Cakes and cupcakes . This frosting tastes phenomenal with cake. Try it with vanilla, lemon, strawberry, carrot cake, or even pound cakes. Rather than trying to coat the entire outside of a cake, you can slather it on top as a finishing touch. For cupcakes, it can create a simple coating that you can dress up with garnishes like chocolate shavings, fresh fruit, or cinnamon sugar.

. This frosting tastes phenomenal with cake. Try it with vanilla, lemon, strawberry, carrot cake, or even pound cakes. Rather than trying to coat the entire outside of a cake, you can slather it on top as a finishing touch. For cupcakes, it can create a simple coating that you can dress up with garnishes like chocolate shavings, fresh fruit, or cinnamon sugar. Dip. Serve it with fruit and graham crackers, for a deliciously creamy dip.

How to store this cream cheese frosting

When stored correctly, this frosting lasts for about seven days in the fridge when stored in an airtight container,and three months in the freezer. If frozen, thaw it in the fridge overnight before using it.

How long does it last?

When stored correctly, this frosting lasts for about seven days in the fridge and three months in the freezer. If frozen, thaw it in the fridge overnight before using it.

Need more frosting ideas? Check out these frosting recipes

Boiled Icing

Buttercream Icing

Peanut Butter Frosting

Love cinnamon rolls? Try these recipes

Bread Machine Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnabon Twists

Domino’s Cinnamon Twists

Overnight Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cakes with cream cheese frosting

Apple Spice Cake

Banana Cake

Carrot Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Zucchini Cake

Be sure to check out more of my featured favorites and restaurant bread recipes.