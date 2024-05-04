DIY Face Oil Recipe with Essential Oils for Smooth Beautiful Skin! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. I may be compensated if you make a purchase through a link on this page.

DIY Face Oil Recipe with Essential Oils – Hydrates, Moisturizes and Nourishes the Skin!



Keep your skin moisturized and hydrated with this DIY face oil recipe. This natural face serum makes a great addition to your daily skin care routine. Learn about the best carrier oils and essential oils to create a face oil for any skin type (dry skin, oily skin, or combination skin).

I love using products that serve more than one purpose. This DIY anti aging face oil can be used as an oil cleanser, a serum, and a moisturizer in your skin care routine.

This DIY face oil serum is very easy to make. Just choose the best carrier oil or oils and essential oil for your skin type, mix, and that’s it.

DIY Face Oil Serum – Best Carrier Oils and Essential Oils for Different Skin Types

Facial oils and serums are easy and inexpensive to make. They only have two main ingredients: a carrier oil and an essential oil.

The essential oils are highly concentrated, and they have unique properties for your skin. This is a custom recipe, so you can choose the best essential oil for your skin based on your skin’s needs. You can even use one or more essential oils to create a custom blend to get the benefits of both oils.

Essential oils can’t be used neat, or undiluted, because they are so concentrated. You have to dilute them with a carrier oil before you apply them to your skin.

Use a 1 percent dilution for facial skin care. This is equivalent to 1 drop of essential oil per teaspoon (5 ml) of a carrier oil.

Each carrier oil has its own unique properties. You can use one or more to create a custom blend for your DIY face oil serum.

My skin’s needs change through the year, so I use different oils in the summer than I do in the winter when the air is drier.

Carrier Oils

Sweet Almond Oil

Sweet almond oil is high in vitamin E, a natural antioxidant. It has fatty acids that work to heal dry patches and moisturize the skin.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is a dry oil, so it soaks into the skin quickly. It’s high in vitamin E, an antioxidant, so it’s a good oil to use for antiaging. It also has some anti-inflammatory properties, so it’s good to use for acne prone skin.

Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is also a dry oil. It’s a great choice for oily skin because the oil soaks into the skin quickly. It also acts like a natural astringent and can tighten and unclog pores. It can help reduce inflammation while it nourishes the skin.

Camellia Seed Oil

Camellia Seed Oil is a lightweight and silky oil that is a gentle moisturizer. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C & E. It has a non greasy feel and penetrates the skin easily. It is considered a protective oil that is great for sun damaged, or aging, mature skin.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil isn’t even an oil; it’s a liquid wax. It mimics the skin’s natural oils, so it can help dissolve excess oil if you have oily skin. It’s a mild oil that’s suitable for most skin types. It moisturizes all day, so it’s a good oil for dry skin as well as oily skin.

Apricot Oil

Apricot oil is another dry oil, so it’s good for most skin types. It acts as a natural emollient and naturally exfoliates while it moisturizes.

Evening Primrose Oil

Evening primrose oil is one of the best carrier oils for a DIY face oil serum. It helps boost elasticity, so it’s a good oil for anti-aging or mature skin. It moisturizes and hydrates the skin. It’s said to help make the skin look more radiant with continued use.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is a heavier oil, so it’s best to use it in small amounts with another carrier oil. It’s naturally antibacterial, so it’s a good oil to use for acne prone skin. It has antioxidants, so it’s one of the few oils that’s great for mature skin that has acne.

Essential Oils

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is a good oil for most skin types, including sensitive skin. It smells great, and it’s also been said to boost cellular turnover.

Frankincense Essential Oil

Frankincense essential oil is a popular essential oil for facial skin care. It’s naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory for acne prone skin. It acts as a natural toner, so it can help reduce the appearance of large pores. It’s also great for mature skin or for its anti-aging properties.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a popular antiseptic essential oil. It can kill bacteria and other germs that can cause acne. Tea tree oil can help balance oil production, so it’s a good essential oil for a DIY face oil serum for oily skin. Tea tree oil is usually mixed with other oils and not used alone.

Geranium Essential Oil

Geranium essential oil is a natural astringent, so it can help reduce the size of pores temporarily and reduce the signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. It can boost circulation to the skin to speed up healing from blemishes. It can also help reduce scars are dark spots.

Carrot Seed Oil

Carrot seed oil isn’t a popular essential oil, but it is an excellent oil for a DIY face oil serum. It can boost cellular turnover and reduce the signs of aging. It’s high in antioxidants. Carrot seed oil has a strong smell, so I usually mix it with other oils.

You can mix and match these carrier oils and essential oils in this DIY face oil serum. Try using these oils for each skin type.

Safety First When Using Essential Oils

If you have never used a certain essential oil it is important to do a skin patch test prior to topically using! See my sections on topical use and other essential oil safety concerns:

Dry Skin

Sweet almond oil

Jojoba oil

Camellia Seed Oil

Apricot oil

Evening primrose oil

Lavender essential oil

Frankincense essential oil

Normal Skin

Sweet almond oil

Jojoba oil

Apricot oil

Lavender essential oil

Frankincense essential oil

Oily Skin or Acne Prone Skin

Argan oil

Grapeseed oil

Jojoba oil

Camellia Seed Oil

Castor oil

Lavender essential oil

Frankincense essential oil

Tea tree oil

Geranium essential oil

Anti-Aging or Mature Skin

Sweet almond oil

Argan oil

Evening primrose oil

Camellia Seed Oil

Castor oil

Frankincense essential oil

Geranium essential oil

Carrot seed oil

DIY Face Oil Recipe

Ingredients

Directions

Step #1

Put the essential oils in a 1 oz dropper bottle.

Step #2

Add the carrier oils.

Step #3

Shake gently to combine the essential oils and carrier oils.

How to Use a DIY Face Oil Serum

Put three to five drops of face oil on your fingers. Rub your hands together to warm the oil and pat on your face and neck.

Use your DIY face oil serum after cleansing. Depending on your skin type, you can either use it as a moisturizer or use it as a serum and follow up with a moisturizer.

You can also use this face oil as a makeup remover. Put a few drops on a cotton ball and use to remove makeup.

Let us know what you feel about this DIY face oil recipe.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not intend to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. It is always recommended that you seek the advise of your private medical doctor.