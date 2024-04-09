May 22, 2020

38 comments

By Laura Ritterman

Just like the Big Mac, their fries and the Happy Meal are some of the most iconic McDonald’s menu items, so too does the Chicken McNugget fall into this hall of fame. We’re so happy to bring you this McDonald’s chicken nuggets recipe.

They have been around since the late 70s and the recipe has been tried, tested and changed over the years. No matter what changes they made, their nuggets always stayed delicious. They are crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. They have the perfect amount of salt and are fried for the perfect amount of time.

Generally, they are sold in packs of 4, 6, 10 or 20. As easy as it is to get them via drive-thru, I have other problems when trying to obtain these.

I don’t always have the will power to get into my car and drive to McDonald’s. Even worse is when I get there and they’re out. I also hate it when I finally get home and devour my 10 nuggets in seconds and then still crave more. And buying a hundred packs to freeze will cost a pretty penny.

So in order to not have these problems anymore, I need to make them at home. And you would be surprised as to how easy they are. Sure, it takes a bit of work, but if you are making a big batch to freeze, it is worth it! All you do then is throw a couple in the fryer and enjoy it when they come out.

How To Make McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets

Add your chicken, salt and one egg in a food processor. Blend until the mixture looks like a paste.

Place the corn starch in a bowl. With wet hands, shape a handful of the mixture into a nugget. Dip the nuggets into the corn starch and place it on a lined baking sheet.

In a large bowl, combine the water, one egg, mustard, spices and flour. Place the nuggets in the batter and place back onto the baking sheet.

Place the sheet in the freezer and allow them to freeze for 1 hour.

Heat your oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Deep fry the first batch for 5 minutes. Allow the nuggets to drain on paper towel and deep fry again for 5 minutes. This helps the chicken cook through without burning it.

Serve the nuggets with a sauce of your choice.

McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets Recipe







4 from 2599 votes Recipe by Laura Ritterman Course: Main Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy Servings 2 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Freezing Time 1 hour These copycat McDonalds Chicken Nuggets are so similar to those at their restaurants that you would think it’s the real thing. They are delicious and the perfect hunger-buster! Ingredients 3 chicken fillets, boneless, skin removed and diced

1 ½ teaspoons salt

2 large 2 eggs

1 ½ cups corn starch, divided

1 cup 1 water

1 tablespoon 1 onion powder

1 tablespoon 1 garlic powder

2 tablespoons 2 yellow mustard

1 teaspoon 1 ground black pepper

1 cup 1 all-purpose flour Directions Place the chicken in a food processor with the salt and one egg. Blend until it forms a paste-like consistency.

In a shallow bowl or container, place the corn starch. Using wet hands, take a handful of blended chicken and shape into a nugget. Cover the nugget with corn starch, shake off the excess and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Finish shaping and coating the nuggets before moving on to the next step.

In a large bowl, whisk together the water, one egg, mustard, garlic and onion powder, ground pepper and all-purpose flour. You should have a thick but runny batter. Place one nugget at a time in the batter and place it back onto the lined baking sheet.

Place the tray in the freezer and allow them to freeze for 1 hour.

Heat your oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Deep fry the first batch for 5 minutes. Allow the chicken nuggets to drain on paper towel for 3-4 minutes. Deep fry the same batch again for 5 minutes. This ensures that the chicken cooks all the way through without getting too dark.

Serve these nuggets warm with any dipping sauce. Notes If it is hot outside and you want to make a big batch of chicken nuggets, place each filled baking sheet in the fridge as chicken that stands outside for hours can become hazardous. Like this recipe? Follow us @recipefairy on Pinterest

Tips & Tricks

If you want to pre-make these nuggets, after freezing them, place them in airtight containers or zip-lock bags and place back into the freezer. These nuggets will last between 1-2 months. When you are craving nuggets, simply allow them to slightly defrost, about 5 minutes, before deep-frying them as per recipe instructions.

The size and amount of items being fried, the consistency of the oils’ temperature and the consistency of the heat sources’ temperature are all factors that heavily influence the cooking time. That is why it is important to make sure your oil is the correct temperature and check if the chicken is cooked all the way through. The nugget should not be any shade of pink on the inside. You can test one nugget in every second batch that you fry.

Probably the best trick to this recipe is that you can cook these nuggets in an air-fryer. This amazing piece of technology allows you to fry your food without using any oils, meaning your food is much healthier. Not everyone has an air-fryer, but I would definitely recommend investing in one. Fry the nuggets the same way you would in oil.

Wash these down with a McDonalds iced coffee , that you can also make yourself.

Conclusion

This recipe is so close to the real thing, that no one would have guessed that you made it yourself. It takes some time but it’s worth it as this homemade copycat recipe is always better than store-bought options.

Dipping sauces are obviously the best accompaniment, but you don’t have to use the traditional options of ketchup, BBQ or szechuan sauce. Experiment as there are tons of delicious sauces out there waiting to be dipped.

They are crispy, soft, tender and juicy; what more could you ask of a piece of chicken? Oh wait, you could accompany this with their apple pies.

