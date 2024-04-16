Low Fat Baked General Tso's Chicken - in our Top 10 recipes! (2024)

General Tso’s Chicken is a favourite Chinese take out dish that you can make even better at home & with less fat than the deep fried version. One of our TOP TEN recipes ever.



General Tso Chicken

A favourite Chinese take out dish that you can make even better at home and with less fat than the deep fried version. This recipe has received many great reviews from readers who have tried it.

Original 2009 photo.

The real secret to this General Tso’s Chicken sauce is getting the caramel base correct, once you master that the rest is a breeze. I have had many readers tell me over the years that this recipe is better than any restaurant version they’ve ever tried.

Remove the skin & trim all of the visible fat from the chicken thighs and they are almost as lean as breast meat and more budget friendly too. I also think they have more flavour than breast meat and easier not to overcook.

Making the sauce for General Tso Chicken

Here’s a short video which shows what the caramel should look like before you add the rest of the ingredients.

You can see why it is so important to do this with care. The caramel is so very hot and the addition of the other ingredients causes a big release of steam. This all calms down rather quickly but take care not to cause a burn.



Originally published March 31, 2009. April 2020 Update to include a new print page and demonstration video.

General Tso Chicken

If you liked this recipe you may also like to try our General Tso Chicken Wings.

Looking for more culinary inspiration?

For more tried and true recipes, check out this collection of our 25 Most Popular Recipes since Rock Recipes began back in 2007.

Rock Recipes most popular posts of the last decade .

Like this Low Fat Baked General Tso’s Chicken recipe?

You’ll find many other great recipes like this by browsing through the photo gallery in our .

It’s easy to keep up with the latest home style cooking & baking ideas from Rock Recipes. Be sure to follow Rock Recipes Facebook Pageand follow us on Instagram.

Plus you’ll see daily recipe suggestions from decadent desserts to quick delicious weekday meals too.

You can also sign up for our FREE newsletter to know immediately when we add new recipes. You’ll also get weekly suggestions for great family friendly meals and desserts too!



Rock Recipes a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Our product recommendations are almost exclusively for those we currently use or have used in the past.

See Also Gluten Free Dutch Apple Pie. Great Gluten Free Recipes

Visit my Amazon Store for my favourite kitchen gadgets and appliances, plus recommendations from my personal cookbook collection.