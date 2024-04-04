Double Chocolate Biscotti Recipe (2024)

home › Vegan Recipes › Breakfast
by Marly
Try this easy vegan biscotti recipe for the best crunchy breakfast cookie! Serve these crunchy cookies with vegan hot chocolate, tea, or coffee. This is the best biscotti recipe ever! Why? Because it’s double chocolate and vegan (made without eggs or dairy).
I’m not much of a coffee drinker, so the biscotti is a late-life love affair for me. Besides chewing on my daughter’s teething biscuits, I’ve never been a fan of the crisp cookie.
Soft and Chewy should have been my middle name. But then again, I’m glad my mom went with Adele instead.
And one thing I like about vegan biscotti recipes? They’re made without eggs or dairy…and it’s entirely permissible for them to be a little lower in sugar. I think that means you can eat more. At least, that’s the way I like to think about it.
What is Biscotti?
A biscotti is an Italian cookie that means twice baked. This process creates a very crisp cookie. The double baking process was used as a form of preservation.
The thing I’ve come to love about this chocolate biscotti is that it’s nice and crispy through and through, but the chocolate chips add just a touch of tenderness.
Having tenderness surrounded by a bunch of crispy just makes it all the more pleasurable. Chocolate biscotti cookies are easy to make, and it’s a perfect way to start the day.
Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti
Imagine the perfect crunchy cookie dipped in chocolate. That’s what you’ll get with these tasty cookies. Why? Because the cookies are double-baked until good and crispy. You’ll love dipping them in chocolate because not only does it look amazing, but when you dip it in a hot beverage, the chocolate melts ever so slightly, creating a creamy texture in every bite!
Storage Tips
Store biscotti in an airtight container. It will keep for up to 10 days at room temperature or up to 20 days in the fridge. You can freeze biscotti in freezer-safe bags or containers for up to 3 months.
Frequently-Asked Questions
What is chocolate biscotti?
You can make biscotti using several flavors, from orange to almond, to chocolate. Add cocoa powder and/or chocolate chips to the batter to make your favorite biscotti chocolate.
How do I keep biscotti from cracking?
Using the correct oven temperature for the first bake is essential in preventing biscotti from cracking. Spritzing the freshly baked loaves with water and cooling them slightly before slicing also helps.
Chocolate Vegan Biscotti
Fall in love with these vegan chocolate biscotti cookies with chocolate chips inside and drizzled over the top. The crispy cookie is even better when surrounded and infused with chocolate. It's a perfect way to start the day.
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Italian
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes
Resting Time: 5 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes
Servings: 30
Calories: 115kcal
Author: Marly McMillen
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons vegan butter
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ cup plant based milk
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ½ cup dairy-free chocolate chips
Chocolate Topping
- ¾ cup dairy-free chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil
Instructions
For the Biscotti:
Preheat oven to 350°F/175°C. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper.
Place the butter in a mixing bowl. Use either a handheld or stand mixer on medium speed and beat until light and fluffy. Add the sugar and beat again until light and fluffy. Add the flax, cornstarch, milk, and extract. Beat again to combine.
Add the flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder to the bowl and beat on low speed to combine. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Transfer the dough to the prepared baking pan. Divide the dough in half and pat it into two logs, approximately 9×2 inches. Each loaf should be about ¾ of an inch tall.
Sprinkle the tops of each loaf with coarse sugar.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Then remove from the oven and allow the biscotti loaves to cool about 10 minutes.
Use a spray bottle to spray room temperature water over the top of both loaves.
Reduce oven to 300°F/150°C and place the loaves on a cutting board and use a serrated knife to slice the loaves into approximately ¾-inch slices. Place these slices back on the prepared pans and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the slices over and bake for another 10 minutes.
After the biscotti are done, place them on a wire rack to cool completely.
For the Chocolate Topping:
Stir together the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30-second increments until the chocolate is melted. Stir to combine.
Dip the bottom of each cookie in the melted chocolate and transfer to a baking sheet lined with waxed paper or parchment paper.
Drizzle the top of each cookie with more of the melted chocolate mixture. Set cookies aside until the chocolate has set or transfer the pan to the fridge to speed up the setting process.
Once the chocolate has set, place cookies in an air-tight container for storage. They will keep at room temperature for up to 10 days or in the fridge for up to 20 days. They can be frozen in freezer-safe containers or bags for up to 3 months.
Notes
To Dip or Not to Dip
You can skip dipping the cookies in chocolate if you don’t want to take those steps. However, it is a very nice touch, especially when giving them out as gifts.
Cutting Loaves
When cutting the biscotti loaves, you can turn them and cut the cookies on a diagonal, or place the loaf with the long end away from you and making horizontal cuts down the loaf. Either approach will work.
Flavor Options
- Hazelnut– Add 1/2 a teaspoon of hazelnut extract to the batter.
- Almond— Add slivered almonds to the batter or press them into the wet chocolate before it sets.
- Orange— Add a bit of orange zest to the chocolate before dipping the baked cookies.
- Mint— Add around 1/8 teaspoon of mint extract to the melted chocolate before dipping the cookies. It makes these biscotti taste like aThin Mint Cookie.
Calories: 115kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 1mg | Sodium: 28mg | Potassium: 97mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 116IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 40mg | Iron: 1mg
The nutrition information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator and should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
This post was originally published in 2014 and was updated to include new photos, new text, and an updated recipe in 2021.