Double Chocolate Biscotti Recipe (2024)

Try this easy vegan biscotti recipe for the best crunchy breakfast cookie! Serve these crunchy cookies with vegan hot chocolate, tea, or coffee. This is the best biscotti recipe ever! Why? Because it’s double chocolate and vegan (made without eggs or dairy).

Pin this recipe for later!

I’m not much of a coffee drinker, so the biscotti is a late-life love affair for me. Besides chewing on my daughter’s teething biscuits, I’ve never been a fan of the crisp cookie.

Soft and Chewy should have been my middle name. But then again, I’m glad my mom went with Adele instead.

And one thing I like about vegan biscotti recipes? They’re made without eggs or dairy…and it’s entirely permissible for them to be a little lower in sugar. I think that means you can eat more. At least, that’s the way I like to think about it.