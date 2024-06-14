Download a free Windows VPN | X-VPN (2024)

Works on Windows 11, 10 and 8

Hide your IP for enhanced privacy and secure browsing

Encrypt your web data and secure your Wi-Fi connections

Access all content securely from your Windows PC

Premium Access: 225 Servers & More Features

Download Free VPNGo Premium

How to set up VPN on Windows

Setting up a free VPN on your Windows device is simple and easy. Go for the VPN that doesn't require a sign-up, and then download and connect - it's that simple!

01.Installation

Download and install X-VPN Windows client.

02.Connection

Open the Windows VPN app, and click on the "Turn on" button connect to a X-VPN server.

03.Enjoy VPN Protection

You are all set! Enjoy secure internet browsing with your IP masked and your privacy protected!

Video Guide: How to Set Up a VPN on a Windows PC

We'll show you how easy it is to set up X-VPN as your free VPN on your PC works for Windows 11, 10 and 8.

How to set up X-VPN on Windows?

Why use a VPN for Windows?

A Windows VPN acts as a secret tunnel for your internet connection, concealing your lP address to safeguard your online activities. The X-VPN Windows app encrypts your connection, enhancing its security. This is particularly valuable when using public Wi-Fi, ensuring your protection while browsing.

Safely Access Wi-Fi Networks

Protect your online presence while using public Wi-Fi connections

Browse Anonymously

Conceal your online activities and preserve your anonymity

Access Geo-Restricted Content

Effortlessly unlock restricted content from any location

Top Use of a VPN

  • Hide IP & Surf Anonymous

  • Safer Public Wi-Fi

  • Encrypted Internet Connection

  • Unlock Geo-content

  • Protect all devices

Best VPN for Windows in 2023, works on Windows 11, 10 and 8.

Download X-VPN for WindowsVersion 76.0

The Best Windows VPN in 2023

Install the top-rate Windows VPN for FREE. Free to download, Free to Use, No Credit Card Required

X-VPN Home

With just one click, the X-VPN connects you to its VPN server, establishing a secured private tunnel between your device and the Internet.

All Locations

Premium users can choose from 225 locations that suit your purpose. A handy speed test tool is built-in for your convenience.

For Game & Video

Premium users can access VPN servers optimized for gaming and streaming. With 126 streaming servers, you can watch your favorite movies anywhere in the world.

Features

In case your internet gets interrupted, X-VPN will cut your internet connection to ensure that your real IP remains private and protected.

Support

24/7 Support is available from real people. Additionally, we provide detailed, step-by-step setup guides and tutorials in our FAQ and Help Center.

What is better than VPN Free Trial with no credit card?

How about a FREE VPN without sign up?

Your Global Cybersecurity Community

At X-VPN, where millions of users feel safe and supported. We believe everyone should have a secure and private online experience.

That's why we offer free VPN services for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. You can use our VPN client to hide your IP and encrypt your web data, ensuring your safety even when using public Wi-Fi.

Our goal is to give you peace of mind, knowing that your online activities are always protected.

TrustScore 4.7 | 155 reviews

Rating: 4.7 | 371K+ reviews

At X-VPN, where millions of users feel safe and supported. We believe everyone should have a secure and private online experience.

That's why we offer free VPN services for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. You can use our VPN client to hide your IP and encrypt your web data, ensuring your safety even when using public Wi-Fi.

Our goal is to give you peace of mind, knowing that your online activities are always protected.

Connect to Global VPN Servers on Windows

Choose your server from our extensive VPN network, offering 225 global locations. Whether you want to stream without borders, securely share files, or play games with minimal latency, our servers guarantee an exceptional experience.

Experience consistent speeds and seamless connections while streaming your favorite content on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more.

Upgrade to Premium today for an enhanced VPN experience!

255

Locations

122

Streaming Server

VPN Server List

Choose the plan that work for you

Protect your privacy and enjoy an internet without border. learn which X-VPN plan works for you.

X-VPN Premium Download a free Windows VPN | X-VPN (20)

FREE

Bandwidth

Unlimited

Unlimited

Speed

Optimized

No restriction

Server Locations

225 Locations

Choose your location

Auto server location

Advanced Features

Kill switch, Static IP

Entertainment

Streaming, Gaming, P2P

Dedicated servers optimized for streaming, gaming and P2P

Price

12+3 months

FREE

The $71.99 price is applicable for the first-time subscription of the 12+3 months plan when billed upfront, which averages $4.79 per month.

Please note that X-VPN reserves the right to make changes to their advertisem*nt policy

Go Premium

225 Reasons to Go Premium

With the freedom to select from 225 VPN servers globally, you can stream the content you love using X-VPN, which is compatible with all major streaming platforms. Play online games with low-ping servers and share files more securely. Go Premium today and enjoy a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Global network

225 server locations to choose from.

Worldwide streaming

Dedicated streaming servers optimized for popular streaming site no matter where you are.

Advanced Security

Enhanced privacy and security protection features such as Kill Switch. Double VPN.

Connect up to 5 devices

Protect your online privacy with enhanced security up to 5 devices.

Gaming Servers

Reduced Ping and level up your online gaming experience.

BitTorrent support

BitTorrent Support Securely share files with your real lP and sensitive data encrypted.

Go Premium

Discover more on the X-VPN Blog

See how X-VPN can help protect your online privacy

Free VPN Download for Any Device and Platform

Sandra Mitchell | Jan 05, 2024 | 7 mins

VPN Gate Review 2024: A Free Vpn Hosted by Volunteers

Luke Murphy | Dec 05, 2023 | 7 mins

What's my IP address?

Benjamin Hartley | Jan 10, 2024 | 3 mins

Frequently asked questions

What is a VPN for Windows?

A VPN for Windows enhances your internet security and privacy by encrypting your connection and hiding your IP address. It allows you to browse the web anonymously and access content without regional restrictions.

Does Windows have its own VPN?

Yes, Windows 10 and 11 come with a basic VPN client. However, it requires manual setup and configuration, including connecting to a third-party VPN service and adjusting server settings. For a smoother and more comprehensive VPN experience, a dedicated VPN software like X-VPN is recommended.

How do I use a free VPN service on my Windows PC?

Using a free VPN service requires caution, as some providers may jeopardize your privacy and security. It's best to choose a paid VPN for better reliability and protection. However, reputable companies like X-VPN offer a basic free VPN.

To use it on your Windows PC, just download and install the VPN app. You can then connect with a single click, and the app will select a fast server for you automatically.

What features are available with a free VPN service on Windows?

The free VPN service offers essential online protection by encrypting your internet connection, which is especially beneficial on public WiFi networks. This encryption helps safeguard your personal information from potential cyber threats. The service automatically connects you to a server for enhanced privacy, but it doesn't allow the selection of specific server locations.

Why does X-VPN offer free VPN service, without even sign-up required?

We believe everyone desires a better Internet where you can feel safe." With this philosophy, X-VPN offers a free VPN service without the need for sign-up. This approach stems from our commitment to safeguarding online privacy and security for everyone, ensuring that such protections are accessible to all users.

By providing free access, we are giving back to our growing user community. This dedication to a safer Internet experience is reflected in our high user feedback score of 4.7/5, based on over 350,000 reviews.

Should I go for Free VPN or Paid VPN?

Choosing between a Free VPN and a Paid VPN depends on your needs. Free VPNs, like the one from X-VPN, offer everyday online protection without needing your personal info. It's great for basic use on public Wi-Fi.

If you would like to do more with X-VPN, such as streaming favourite content, or advanced Kill Switch features, go for a premium for a 30-day risk free trial.

What are the benefits of a premium VPN service for Windows users?

Premium services provide additional flexibility, including the choice of 225 dedicated VPN servers worldwide, catering to entertainment needs like streaming favorite content, securely sharing files, and playing online games with low-ping servers to reduce latency. Advanced privacy features such as Double VPN, Kill Switch, and VPN Obfuscation are also exclusive to the premium version.

Can I use the same VPN service on devices other than Windows?

Yes, X-VPN provides different VPN clients across all major platforms. Free services are available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Our premium services extend to even more devices and platforms, including AppleTV, Amazon Fire Stick, game consoles, routers, and more. This ensures a secure and consistent experience across all your devices.

Can I contact X-VPN’s customer support as a free user?

Definitely! When you use X-VPN, whether as a free or paid user, you are an important part of our community. You can seek assistance with your VPN connection at any time by chatting with us through our 24/7 Live Chat or by browsing our Help Center for potential solutions.

X-VPN Help Center

Visit the Help Center for expert guidance and troubleshooting on VPN setup, app issues, servers, protocols, and account settings.

Live Support

X-VPN has received and maintained a high users satisfaction rate of 94%+ .Our dedicated and friendly real human support team is ready to help.

Privacy, Security, Entertainment

Unlock the full benefits of X-VPN with a premium subscription at a small fee of $71.99 per 12+3 months

Go Premium

Risk-Free 30-Day Money Back

How to Refund

X-VPN has maintained a high user satisfaction rate of 94%+ since 2014. We are confident that you'll love our VPN service. lf for any reason you are not completely satisfied, we offer a 100% refund within 30 days.

Download a free Windows VPN | X-VPN (2024)
