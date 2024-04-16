Easy Apple Bread Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

This amazing apple bread recipe is the most delicious taste of fall. With the flavors and warmth of sweet baked apples and cinnamon, it will fill your home with fragrance as it bakes!

This is a quick bread recipe that requires no yeast. With just five minutes of hands-on time, you’ll let your oven do the rest!

Apple Bread is incredibly moist, because the moisture from the apples bakes right into the loaf, creating a spongy texture you’ll crave! It’s swirled with delicious cinnamon and sugar for added fall flavor.

Have you been apple picking yet this year? If you’re like us, you have more apples than you know what to do with by mid-September.

I’m taking advantage of the flavors of fall and incorporating them into all of my recipes! This apple bread is fragrant, moist and delicious.

Even better, it’s SO easy and made with just a few simple ingredients you already have on hand!

I’ve got an incredible, FREE quick bread recipe collection that will walk you through each and every recipe in my line-up, along with tips and tricks to enhance your baking experience!

Apple Bread Recipe

It yields six mini loaves (or two traditional one pound loaves), making it great for both indulging and gifting!

It has a tender crumb and can be served for breakfast, snack or dessert. No judgement here.

Why You’ll Love It So Simple – Easy enough for a beginner.

Bakes Quickly – Minimal Ingredients and no yeast required.

Makes a Great Gift – And it smells as good as it tastes!

★★★★★ 5 STAR REVIEW “The best recipe! I’ve had many ladies at my book club tell me that it’s “fall in a bread”! It’s so moist, with a nice crusty top. Definitely a favorite in my house!!” — ASHLEY —

Ingredients and Substitutions

See printable recipe card for complete ingredients and instructions.

Sugar – Classic, granulated white sugar.

Flour – All-purpose works well here, and I prefer bleached flour for a little finer grain.

Baking Powder – All baked goods need a leavening agent.

Salt – Adding a little salt to balance the sweet is essential for baking.

Eggs – That moist, fluffy quality we love in quick breads is thanks to quality eggs. All of my recipes call for large eggs.

Milk – Milk helps to retain moisture in this quick bread. You can use any type of milk- we generally have 2% in the fridge and it works well!

Vegetable Oil – I prefer a basic vegetable oil for my quick breads so as not to alter the flavor.

Cinnamon – Don't skimp on ground cinnamon in this recipe.

Diced Apple –Any apples will do, but Jonagold, Honey Crisp, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are all great for baking. You can grate the apples too, if you prefer!

Variations

Add a Glaze –Drizzle or cover in Basic Glaze , Cream Cheese Glaze or Apple Pie Glaze to turn this quick bread into the ultimate dessert! You can even drizzle it with a little Salted Caramel Sauce .

–Drizzle or cover in , or to turn this quick bread into the ultimate dessert! You can even drizzle it with a little . Add Nuts – Candied Nuts , walnuts or pecans are a delicious addition.

– , walnuts or pecans are a delicious addition. Add a Topping – Simply combine cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and butter until crumbly and add just before baking.

Lighten it Up Replace half the oil with unsweetened apple sauce.

Eliminate the cinnamon sugar mixture on top.

Learn more about Baking Substitutions here!

How to Make

An overview, visit the printable recipe card for complete ingredients and instructions.

Prep – First, preheat oven and grease loaf pans. Combine Dry Ingredients Combine Wet Ingredients (in a separate mixing bowl) Combine – Next, incorporate dry mixture into wet mixture until just combined. Pour into greased loaf pans. Add Apple Mixture – Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar topping mixture onto the loaf to give your Sweet Bread that delicious, moist fall flavor. Bake! It’s SO easy!

Tips Need help with baking conversions? Check out my Essential Measurement Conversion Chart or use the slider in the recipe card.

Check out my or use the slider in the recipe card. Check Dates – Be sure to check the dates on your baking powder- a good rule of them is to replace every three months!

– Be sure to check the dates on your baking powder- a good rule of them is to replace every three months! Don’t Overfill Your Loaf Pan – Fill 2/3 full to compensate for rise.

– Fill 2/3 full to compensate for rise. Use the Toothpick Test – Insert a toothpick in the center. When it comes out clean, it’s done.

– Insert a toothpick in the center. When it comes out clean, it’s done. Use the Correct Loaf Pan – Learn more about Loaf Pan Sizes here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of apples are good for bread? Most apples will work for baking to add plenty of moisture to your recipes, but the softer ones won’t always hold up well for baking. Consider Jonathan, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Braeburn, Golden Delicious, Gala or Pink Lady. Why is my apple bread so dense? Careful not to overmix your batter! Mix it just until combined.

Baking Alternatives Mini Loaves – Try this recipe in mini loaf pans, perfect for gifting! Bake 40 minutes for 6 miniature loaf pans or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

– Try this recipe in mini loaf pans, perfect for gifting! Bake 40 minutes for 6 miniature loaf pans or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Make Muffins – If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes.

– If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes. Make it Ornate– Alternatively, you can also bake it in an ornate loaf pan with the same minimal effort!

Leftover Idea Make this apple bread recipe into French Toast – Simply slice, dip in batter and cook as you would any other bread!

– Simply slice, dip in batter and cook as you would any other bread! Make Bread Pudding – Substitute Brioche for this apple bread. It’s incredible! Don’t forget to top it with Cinnamon Ice Cream !

Dietary Considerations

Nut Free

Vegetarian

For Gluten Free, sub with 1:1 gluten free flour

How to Store

Room Temperature – Store quick breadin a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrapat room temperature for up to 2-3 days.

– Store quick breadin a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrapat room temperature for up to 2-3 days. Refrigerate – Store in an airtight container refrigerated up to 5-6 days.

– Store in an airtight container refrigerated up to 5-6 days. Freeze – Freeze loaves or slices by wrapping them tightly in heavy foil or plastic wrap. Then place them in freezer bags (I like to do at least 2 to prevent freezer odors from seeping in), and freeze for up to 3 months. Bring to room temperature on a countertop or allow to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Slice and serve to enjoy. You can even warm it up to get that just out of the oven flavor!

For more tips and tricks to store quick breads and keep them as fresh as the day they were baked, don’t skip How to Store Banana Bread.

4.98 from 170 votes Apple Bread By Julie Blanner This apple cinnamon bread recipe yields 6 mini loaves, making it great for both indulging and gifting! It’s a foolproof no yeast quickbread that takes just 10 minutes from mixer to oven requires only staple ingredients. How is that for easy fall flavor? Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Total: 50 minutes mins Servings: 48 PinRatePrint Ingredients ▢ 2 cups white granulated sugar

▢ 4 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 2 tablespoons baking powder

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon cinnamon

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ ⅔ cup vegetable oil

▢ 1 large apple diced and peeled Topping ▢ ⅔ cup white granulated sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease loaf pans.

Combine sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Beat eggs, milk and oil in a separate bowl until just combined.

Gradually add dry mixture to wet until just moist. Add diced apple and cinnamon.

Pour mixture into loaf pans, filling to the ⅔ mark to compensate for rise.

Combine cinnamon and sugar topping.

Spoon topping onto each loaf and swirl in with a knife.

Bake 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes clean. Julie’s Tips Substitutions Milk – Whatever you have on hand from skim to whole milk, even almond milk to make it dairy free.

Whatever you have on hand from skim to whole milk, even almond milk to make it dairy free. Vegetable Oil – Canola oil or melted butter can be used in a pinch. Variations Add a Glaze –Drizzle or cover in Basic Glaze , Cream Cheese Glaze or Apple Pie Glaze to turn this quick bread into the ultimate dessert! You can even drizzle it with a little Salted Caramel Sauce .

–Drizzle or cover in , or to turn this quick bread into the ultimate dessert! You can even drizzle it with a little . Add Nuts – Candied Nuts , walnuts or pecans are a delicious addition.

– , walnuts or pecans are a delicious addition. Add a Topping – Simply combine cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and butter until crumbly and add just before baking.

– Simply combine cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and butter until crumbly and add just before baking. Lighten it up –Replace half the oil with unsweetened apple sauce and eliminate the cinnamon sugar mixture on top. Alternative Baking Ideas Large Loaves – Don’t want 6 miniature loaves? You can also make this Sweet Bread recipe in 2 – 1 pound loaf pans or cut the recipe in half for just 1 loaf pan and bake 50 minutes, or until it passes the toothpick test.

– Don’t want 6 miniature loaves? You can also make this Sweet Bread recipe in 2 – 1 pound loaf pans or cut the recipe in half for just 1 loaf pan and bake 50 minutes, or until it passes the toothpick test. Mini Muffins – If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes.

– If you prefer to make them into muffins, just grease miniature muffin tins andfill each to 2/3 full. Bake 12 minutes. Make it Ornate– Alternatively, you can also bake it in an ornate loaf pan with the same minimal effort! To Store At Room Temperature – Store quick bread in a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrap at room temperature for up to 2-3 days.

– Store quick bread in a sealed plastic bag or covered in saran wrap at room temperature for up to 2-3 days. Refrigerate – Store in an airtight container refrigerated up to 5 days.

– Store in an airtight container refrigerated up to 5 days. Freeze – Freeze loaves or slices by wrapping them tightly in heavy foil or plastic wrap. Then place them in freezer bags (I like to do at least 2 to prevent freezer odors from seeping in), and freeze for up to 3 months. Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 56mg | Potassium: 81mg | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 38mg | Iron: 0.6mg Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.