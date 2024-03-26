Easy Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This Brussels sprouts and bacon recipe is a super delicious 2-ingredient side dish that the whole family will love. It’s easy and fast!

Why you’ll love it Bacon and Brussels sprouts just go together. This simple side dish is definitely worth making. I’m a big fan of just plain ‘ole Brussels sprouts, but dressing them up every now and then is good as well. The crispy, savory quality the bacon adds is a game changer. I cook the Brussels sprouts in the bacon fat for extra flavor. Yes, that’s why they’re completely irresistible! These babies are ideal for pairing with any meal, and my readers especially enjoy them around the holidays because they’re just so simple and satisfying.

What you’ll need Brussels sprouts – choose fresh ones with a bright green color and no yellow leaves. In general, the smaller ones will be a little bit sweeter. Make sure they’re roughly similar in size.

– choose fresh ones with a bright green color and no yellow leaves. In general, the smaller ones will be a little bit sweeter. Make sure they’re roughly similar in size. Bacon – the leftover grease from frying helps get the sprouts beautifully browned and infused with flavor

Helpful tips Brussels sprouts can be a bit tough, so the first part of the cooking process is done with the pan’s lid on. This traps the steam and cooks them faster. I keep the heat relatively low so they don’t brown too quickly. There’s no need to boil them first.

them first. You finish the cooking process with the lid off and then brown them even more to your liking if you wish.

I used small-to-average size Brussels for this recipe. If you use larger ones, cooking time will need to increase from what I suggest in the recipe.

How to make Brussels sprouts with bacon This is an overview with step-by-step photos. Full ingredients & instructions are in the recipe card below. Cut the bacon up into small pieces. In a skillet, fry until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel, making sure to leave the remaining grease in the pan. Add the halved Brussels sprouts, and stir to coat them. Cover the pan with a lid, reduce the heat, and cook for about 5 minutes. Return the bacon to the pan. Cook, uncovered, until the sprouts are golden brown and tender. Season with salt & pepper if desired, and serve right away.

Tools for this recipe Check out Natasha’s favorite kitchen essentials, gadgets, and cookware! I use this Le Creuset cast iron skillet for this recipe.

It’s effortless to cut the bacon into bite-size pieces with kitchen shears.

Substitutions and variations The beauty of this recipe is that it only needs two ingredients, but readers have successfully changed it up!

Try a hint of maple syrup or balsamic glaze for a sweet touch towards the end of the cooking time.

We haven’t tested with frozen Brussels sprouts, but they may turn out mushy. If they’re all you have, let them thaw before cutting into halves, and perhaps cook for less time.

Leftovers and storage Leftover Brussels sprouts will keep in an airtight container stored in the fridge for a few of days. Keep in mind they will soften up over time.

Reheat in a saucepan over a low heat until they’re warmed through again, or you could even use the oven.

You could try freezing leftovers, but the bacon may come out less crispy.

I hope you’ll give this easy Brussels sprouts side dish recipe a try! Questions, or want to leave a review? Let me know in the comments below. You can also find me on Instagram.

Ingredients ▢ 1/2 pound bacon cut into small pieces

▢ 2 dozen Brussels sprouts trimmed & halved

▢ Salt & pepper to taste Instructions Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy.

Transfer the bacon to a paper towel lined plate, and leave the grease in the pan.

Add the Brussels sprouts to the pan, stir them until they’re nicely coated in the bacon grease, and cover the pan with a lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the bacon back into the pan. Cook, uncovered, for a few more minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are as tender and/or browned as you want. You can cover the pan again if you wish (especially if you want the Brussels to be super soft); just keep an eye on them so they don’t scorch.

Notes I use small-to-average size Brussels sprouts. If you use giant ones, cooking time will definitely need to increase. Nutrition Calories: 285kcal, Carbohydrates: 11g, Protein: 11g, Fat: 23g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 37mg, Sodium: 404mg, Potassium: 556mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 881IU, Vitamin C: 97mg, Calcium: 51mg, Iron: 2mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

This recipe was originally published on September 21, 2018. It’s been updated with new photos and better instructions but is the same great recipe!