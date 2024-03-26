Homemade Naan Bread Recipe from The Food Charlatan (2024)

2012 Karen:

There has been a death in the family. RIP Ethel. She gave up the ghost in Shelby, Montana, last week, and there she will lie forever.

Ethel was our old Buick. You can’t really blame her for kicking the can at 220,000 miles, but it sure was inconvenient for us. Eric’s dad Chip (we’ve since dubbed him “Rescue Man Chip”) drove 7 hours one way to pick us up.

This left us with a very long, long, long time to spend in Shelby Montana. Poor Ethel was completely useless so we could only go places that were within walking distance. We cruised Main Street (with the stroller) and ended up at the most decent looking place that served food: the Montana Club Bar.

A very tipsy couple meets us at the door (this was at 6pm, mind you). They say things that don’t make sense, and Eric and I laugh and pretend to share the joke. I look around to find the most decrepit looking hell-hole I have ever seen. Hazy smoke. Greasy, dirty countertops. Stuffing coming out of the bar stools. Piles of junk and discarded furniture everywhere. Wires protrude from the missing ceiling panels.

Pulling Charlotte a little closer, we walk over to a table. I start looking around for a high chair but have to remind myself that I have brought my 17-month-old baby girl into a bar, so no, there are no high chairs.

Eventually an old dude with long dirty hair came over to take our order. My first thought was I really hope this man will not be preparing my food, but then realizing he probably would be, I tried to clear my mind and think happy thoughts. I started to ask about the Chicken Ranch Wrap, but before I could even finish he barked a terse “No chicken” and added a wicked glare to boot. I’m not sure if he meant they were out of chicken or if he meant there was no chicken for me.

Fortunately we made it out alive. (After passing the drunk couple at the door again, who yelled after us that it was a shame there was no kids menu.) No kidding.

Well. At least we got a surprisingly good Philly Cheesesteak out of the ordeal, and a profound reaffirmation that staying away from alcohol is usually a good idea. Or maybe we just learned that staying away from Shelby Montana is always a good idea.