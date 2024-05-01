Easy Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe - in just 30 minutes | Kitchen Dreaming (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup is made without canned soup from scratch using simple ingredients I bet you already have in your pantry!

It is hearty, rich, and soul-warming – not to mention EASY to make.Depending on your skill level, this soup can be ready anywhere from 30 minutes to just under an hour.

Don’t skip the secret ingredient! It’s what sets this soup apart; the flavor is absolutely amazing!

Ilove a good hearty bowl of soup in the fall and winter months and this soup almost makes me look forward to another cold winter.

This soup is so creamy and flavorful and together with the puff pastry sticks, it is divine – truly the BEST chicken chowder my friends and family have tasted. You really have to try it.

Don’t omit the nutmeg, though, it really makes this dish sing! If you need more reassurance, check out the dozens of comments below and on Pinterest!

Jump to Content: Ingredients and Tools Needed to Make creamy chicken Pot Pie Soup

How to Make creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup from Scratch – Step by Step:

Why this recipe works

Recipe Variations

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Storing, freezing, and reheating instructions

Serving Suggestions

Wine and co*cktail pairings

Ingredients:

Chicken –alternatively you could use leftover turkey for a deliciously creamy Turkey Pot Pie Soup

–alternatively you could use leftover turkey for a deliciously creamy Turkey Pot Pie Soup Cooking oil –I use olive oil but you may also use any other light cooking oil like canola, corn, or vegetable oil.

–I use olive oil but you may also use any other light cooking oil like canola, corn, or vegetable oil. Butter –I use unsalted sweet cream butter, if you use salted butter, lower your added salt by 1/2 tsp.

–I use unsalted sweet cream butter, if you use salted butter, lower your added salt by 1/2 tsp. All-purpose flour –Do not use cornstarch, this would completely change the taste of the roux.

–Do not use cornstarch, this would completely change the taste of the roux. Heavy cream –A mixture of heavy cream and whole or 2% milk would work if you prefer to lessen the calories. Skim milk will work but drastically alter the texture of this recipe.

–A mixture of heavy cream and whole or 2% milk would work if you prefer to lessen the calories. Skim milk will work but drastically alter the texture of this recipe. Chicken base –similar to chicken bouillon found near the bouillon in the grocery store or online.

–similar to chicken bouillon found near the bouillon in the grocery store or online. Chicken Stock –water may be substituted but there will be a loss of flavor over the chicken stock .

–water may be substituted but there will be a loss of flavor over the . Garlic –freshmincedgarlic is the most flavorful over pre-packaged minced garlic.

–freshmincedgarlic is the most flavorful over pre-packaged minced garlic. Onion –I typically use yellow or sweet Vidalia onions.

–I typically use yellow or sweet Vidalia onions. Green peas –frozen green peas work fine. Canned peas are not optimal for their texture.

–frozen green peas work fine. Canned peas are not optimal for their texture. Carrots –fresh or frozen both work great. A bag of peas and carrots works well in this recipe.

–fresh or frozen both work great. A bag of peas and carrots works well in this recipe. Nutmeg –freshly grated tasted the best. I strongly advise trying the nutmeg. The flavor is phenomenal and only needs a tiny pinch.

Tools:

How to Make creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup from Scratch – Step by Step:

Saute until cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside. Then into the same large skillet, melt butter. Add the onions and saute until they soften; about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for another minute.Then sprinkle the flour over the onions and garlic, stir until consistency of peanut butter, but do not brown like a roux — you want it to remain a light golden color. Add the chicken base, chicken stock (or water), and heavy cream. Stir until combined. Add the chicken and any collected juice back into the soup. Add peas, carrots. continue to cook on low until heated through.EXPERT TIP: Do Not let the soup come to a rolling boil once you’ve added the cream. This can cause the cream to split.”Split” is the term used for dairy when it curdles and separates into curds and whey. The flour added to make the roux goes a long way to combat this, however, this is still something to watch out for. Prepare puff pastry by cutting the dough into 1-inch wide strips. Bake puff pastry in the oven on a baking sheet lightly sprayed with cooking oil or a silicone baking mat [paid link] for 15 minutes or until golden brown and puffy.

Why this recipe works

Flavor Combination: Chicken pot pie is known for its rich, comforting flavors, including tender chicken, creamy sauce, and a medley of vegetables. This soup captures those same flavors in a warm, comforting bowl. Texture Balance: The recipe typically includes a mixture of tender chicken pieces, soft vegetables, and a creamy broth, creating a well-balanced and satisfying texture profile. Creamy Base: The creamy soup base, often made with a combination of chicken broth, cream, and sometimes a roux (a mixture of flour and fat for thickening), adds depth and richness to the soup. Vegetable Variety: The inclusion of a variety of vegetables such as carrots, peas, onions, and celery not only adds flavor but also provides a colorful and nutritious element to the dish. Seasonings and Herbs: Properly seasoned with herbs like thyme and parsley, as well as salt and pepper, the soup is well-spiced to enhance the overall taste.

Recipe Variations

Creamy Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie Soup: This variation adds the earthy and rich flavor of mushrooms to the classic chicken pot pie soup. Spicy Cajun Chicken Pot Pie Soup: For those who enjoy a bit of heat and Creole flavors, this variation adds a spicy twist to the classic recipe. Try seasoning with Cajun seasoning (store-bought or homemade), a dash of hot sauce, or cayenne pepper for extra heat, or toss in some Andouille sausage slices for a smoky and spicy element. Vegetarian Pot Pie Soup: This variation is perfect for vegetarians and can also be enjoyed by those looking for a meatless option. Replace chicken with plant-based protein sources like tofu or tempeh, or use a meat substitute. Use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, and add a variety of vegetables such as carrots, peas, corn, and green beans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Chicken Base? Chicken Base is similar to bouillon but not all chicken bases and bouillons are created equally. I use Better than Bouillon brand bases. They have several types to choose from. Be sure when you select one that you look at the amount of sodium in each teaspoon of granules. Some brands have double or even triple the amount of sodium when compared to other brands.No matter which brand you choose, follow the directions on the label for reconstitution.

How to Thicken Chicken Pot Pie Soup: Look at step 4 in the instructions above, but I thicken my creamy chicken pot pie soup by sprinkling flour over the onions and garlic and stirring until it gets the consistency of peanut butter. Do not brown like a roux brown through, you want it to remain a light golden color.

Storing, freezing, and reheating instructions

Storing, freezing, and reheating chicken pot pie soup properly can help you enjoy it later without sacrificing flavor or quality. Here are instructions for each step:

Storing Chicken Pot Pie Soup:

Refrigeration: If you have leftover chicken pot pie soup and plan to consume it within a few days, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Make sure it has cooled to room temperature before sealing the container. Soup can typically be stored in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. Cooling: To cool the soup more quickly before refrigeration, you can transfer it to a shallow container or use an ice bath. This helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

Freezing Chicken Pot Pie Soup:

If you want to freeze chicken pot pie soup for longer-term storage:

Cooling: Allow the soup to cool completely in the refrigerator first. Portioning: Divide the soup into individual serving-sized portions or use larger containers based on how you plan to use it later. Leave some space at the top of each container to allow for expansion as the soup freezes. Airtight Containers: Use airtight, freezer-safe containers or heavy-duty freezer bags. Remove as much air as possible from the containers or bags to minimize freezer burn. Labeling: Clearly label each container or bag with the date it was prepared and any reheating instructions you may need. Freezing: Place the containers or bags in the freezer, making sure they are on a flat surface so they freeze evenly.

Reheating Chicken Pot Pie Soup:

When you’re ready to enjoy the frozen soup, follow these steps for reheating:

Thawing: If the soup is in a container, you can thaw it in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight. Alternatively, if you’re in a hurry, you can use the defrost setting on your microwave. For freezer bags, you can immerse them in cold water until they’re thawed enough to transfer to a pot. Stovetop: Transfer the thawed soup to a saucepan [paid link] or pot and heat it over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Heat until it reaches your desired temperature. Add a little extra chicken broth or cream if the soup has thickened during freezing. Microwave: If you’re reheating a single portion, you can use the microwave. Heat in short intervals, stirring between each interval, to ensure even heating. Oven: For larger portions, you can reheat in the oven. Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C). Place the soup in an oven-safe dish, cover it with foil to prevent drying, and heat until it’s hot throughout, stirring occasionally. Taste and Adjust: Taste the soup after reheating and adjust the seasoning, if necessary, with additional salt, pepper, or herbs.

Serving Suggestions

Chicken pot pie soup is a delicious and comforting dish that combines the flavors of a classic chicken pot pie in a warm and hearty soup form.

Salad: Balance the richness of the soup with a light and fresh salad . A simple green salad with a vinaigrette dressing, or a side of coleslaw, can provide a nice contrast to the creamy soup. Chopped Fresh Herbs: Sprinkle some freshly chopped herbs like parsley, chives, or thyme over the soup just before serving. Herbs add a burst of freshness and color to the dish. Shredded Cheese: Grated cheddar, Swiss, or Gruyère cheese can be sprinkled over the hot soup for added richness and flavor. The cheese will melt and create a delicious topping. Cracked Black Pepper: A dash of freshly cracked black pepper can enhance the flavor of the soup and add a bit of heat. Hot Sauce or Red Pepper Flakes: If you like some heat, offer hot sauce or red pepper flakes on the side for those who want to add a spicy kick to their soup.

Wine and co*cktail pairings

Remember that personal preferences play a significant role in pairings, so feel free to experiment and discover your favorite combinations. These suggestions are meant to enhance your dining experience, but the best pairing is the one you enjoy the most.

Wine Pairings:

Chardonnay: A buttery and oaked Chardonnay pairs well with the creamy and rich flavors of chicken pot pie soup. The wine’s acidity helps cut through the richness of the dish. Pinot Noir: A light to medium-bodied Pinot Noir complements the chicken and vegetable components of the soup. Its red fruit flavors and balanced acidity make it a versatile choice. Sauvignon Blanc: If you prefer white wine, a crisp and herbaceous Sauvignon Blanc can be a great pairing. Its citrusy and grassy notes provide a refreshing contrast to the creamy soup.

co*cktail Pairings:

Classic Martini: The simplicity and elegance of a classic martini, made with gin or vodka, pairs well with the rich and savory flavors of chicken pot pie soup. The martini’s clean and slightly briny taste can be a great palate cleanser. Bloody Mary: The bold and spicy flavors of Bloody Mary, made with vodka, tomato juice, and various spices, provide a flavorful contrast to the creamy soup. It’s especially fitting if you enjoy a bit of heat. Whiskey Sour: A whiskey sour, with its balanced combination of bourbon or rye whiskey, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup, can complement the soup’s richness with a touch of citrusy brightness.