Cauliflower Cake Recipe from Yotam Ottolenghi - SippitySup (2024)

This savory Cauliflower Cake is and isn’t from Yotam Ottolenghi’s newest cookbook, Plenty More.

I say it is and isn’t, not because it isn’t. Because it is. It’s in the book. It really is. But it isn’t from the book. Meaning I’d come across this beautiful, though unusual, bit of masterful cookery (as Mr. Ottolenghi might say) before I’d ever heard of superstar Chef Yotam Ottolenghi. It’s quite amemorable recipe. One I’m sure Iwill neverforget.

When Ifirst got my hands on the cookbook Plenty More Inaturally began to flip through it. When Icame to this recipe for Cauliflower Cake– Ijust had to stop in my tracks. Not just because the photo of this cake is so beautiful (though it is!) but because Ihad the strangest feeling of deja vu. Iwas certain I’d come across this Cauliflower Cake somewhere before.

So Iturned to Google for the answer. It turns out quite afew bloggers have recently had great success with Yotam Ottolenghi’s Cauliflower Cake and it seems they were all introduced to it through the recent publication of Plenty More, including abeautiful version from the blog She Paused for Thought (a site Ivisit regularly). However my deja vu seemed too eerie to have had its genesis just afew weeks ago. No, I’m sure I’d come across this Cauliflower Cake long before it appeared in Plenty More. Is that possible, Iwondered…

So back to the search engines Iwent, where Isoon found that Smitten Kitchen made this Cauliflower Cake way back in2010!

Egads, Ithought to myself. Have Idiscovered abit of online intrigue? Is there scuttlebutt in the making? Will it become my responsibility to expose this caper and all of its nefarious players?

However, Ishould not have let theconspiracy theorist that lives in my head get the best of me. Upon closer inspection Isaw that Smitten Kitchen got the recipe from achap named Yotam, who supplied the recipe (way back in 2010) to The Guardian (a British national daily newspaper that also has an online edition). Which makes sense because Imake The Guardian aregular read. Especially the food section.

Scandal averted. GREG