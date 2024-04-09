Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe - Creations by Kara (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This silky smooth Hot Fudge Sauce is made with basic ingredients you have in your pantry. It is delectable served over ice cream!

We also like to drizzle this homemade hot fudge sauce over Peanut Butter Pie, Mint Oreo Ice Cream Dessert, and Frozen Oreo Ice Cream Dessert.

Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce

I have tried many recipes for homemade hot fudge sauce over the years, but this one remains my favorite. Not only is it the one I grew up with (thanks for the recipe mom!), it also tastes amazing. But the thing that sets it apart from the others I’ve tried is that it stores really well.

All the other recipes I’ve made have turned grainy when they are stored in the fridge. They melt fine of course, but this one just stays smooth and creamy. So if you get a hankering for a spoonful, you don’t have to heat it up first. Much easier to sneak without your kids catching you. 😉

How to make homemade hot fudge sauce:

Combine sugar, cocoa, and salt in a large saucepan, then slowly stir in the evaporated milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 6-8 minutes, or until thickened. (It will thicken even more as it cools, so don’t overcook it.)

Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla. Continue stirring till butter is melted.

After the hot fudge has cooled to room temperature, pour into glass jars.

What is the difference between hot fudge sauce and chocolate sauce or syrup?

-Hot fudge sauce has a deeper, richer flavor that chocolate syrup. Hot fudge sauce is made with sugar, butter, chocolate, and cream or evaporated milk. Chocolate syrup is usually made with a simple mixture of corn syrup or sugar and chocolate.

-Hot fudge sauce is typically thicker when chilled, and liquifies when heated. Chocolate syrup is much thinner, even at room temperature or chilled.

How do I store my hot fudge sauce?

This hot fudge stores really well in the refrigerator, and doesn’t turn grainy. I like storing it in glass jars to I can just pop it in the microwave to heat it up when we need it. I know it lasts for up to two months, but it may last longer, we just eat it up before then!

Homemade chocolate sauce makes fun Christmas neighbor gifts! I found these cute little glass jars at Tai Pan Trading, and just knew I had to use them this year. Although I must admit, I am saving several for myself because I just love them. 🙂 You can also use little mason jars, or any other glass jars you can find.

I made up some cute tags to go with the hot fudge, so I am including the free printables for you. There are three pages.

Page one is the hot fudge labels, page two is the “Merry Christmas” tags, page three is the “To/From” tags. Just click on the link below to download and print the page or pages you need.

Free Printable Hot Fudge Christmas Gift Tags

Here’s a sample of what they look like: Hot Fudge Labels Merry Christmas Tags To/From Christmas Gift Tags

Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe

Yield: 2 cups This silky smooth Hot Fudge Sauce is made with basic ingredients you have in your pantry. Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time20 minutes Total Time25 minutes Ingredients 1 1/2 cups sugar

7 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (more or less)

Dash of salt

1 12 oz can evaporated milk

1/4 cup butter

2 tsp vanilla Instructions Combine sugar, cocoa, and salt in a large saucepan. Slowly stir in the evaporated milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 6-8 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla. Stir till butter melts. Cool slightly before pouring into glass jars. Serve warm, and store leftovers in the refrigerator. It heats up nicely in the microwave. Notes -I like my chocolate sauce rich, so I use the full amount of cocoa powder. You get a more milk chocolate flavored sauce if you use less cocoa. -When I am making this just for my family, I cut the recipe in half and only boil it for 3-4 minutes. (Half a can of evaporated milk is about 3/4 cup.) Nutrition Information: Yield: 16 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 140Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 14mgSodium: 58mgCarbohydrates: 23gFiber: 0gSugar: 21gProtein: 2g Serving size is 2 tablespoons. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment below and pin the recipe to Pinterest!

Recipe originally posted on 12/13/2012. Post updated November 2018.