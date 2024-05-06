Easy Ciabatta Bread Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
Easy ciabatta bread recipe or Italian “slipper bread ”. Authentic, homemade fromscratch, veganandperfect to dunk in a hearty bowl of soup.
what is ciabatta bread ?
Originally from the Veneto area, ciabatta is a rustic Italian bread made with an overnight starter and cooked just like a pizza on a preheated pizza stone or in a wood fired pizza oven. Invented by Francesco Favaron in 1982, it is the perfect bread for sandwiches a.k.a panini, bruschetta or just to dip in your favorite sauces.
Very easy to make at home using a mixer, but you will need to plan in advance for the starter or Biga. Don’t be intimated, this is a sticky wet dough hence those nice holes, so just roll with it, the mixer will do all the work for you. Don’t be tempted to add extra flour, trust the process and all will be well!
Are there eggs & dairy in ciabatta bread ?
Egg and dairy free, ciabatta is a vegan bread made with water, flour and yeast.
what do you use ciabatta bread for ?
make sandwiches / panini
for bruschetta & crostini
garlic bread
dunk into your favorite soup or sauce
top with pesto, tomatoes & olives
use in stuffing
enjoy fresh.
how to make easy ciabatta bread recipe from scratch:
Step 1: Prepare the “ biga “or sponge at least 12 hours in advance and up to 24 hours.
Step 2: Make theciabatta dough in the mixer.
Step 3: Let the dough rise.
Step 4: Form 2 long loaves and allow to rise again a second time.
Step 5: Bake the bread.
5 from 5 votes
Easy Ciabatta Bread
Easy ciabatta bread recipe or Italian " slipper bread ". Authentic, homemade from scratch, vegan and perfect to dunk in a hearty bowl of soup.
Prep Time:15 minutes mins
Cook Time:25 minutes mins
Resting time:12 hours hrs
Total Time:40 minutes mins
Ingredients
For the Bread:
- 2 cups organic bread flour
- 1/2 tsp dry active yeast
- 1.5 tsp sea salt
- 11 tbsp filtered water
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp warm cashew milk (or water)
For the Starter / Biga:
- 1 cup organic bread flour
- 1/3 cup filtered water, at room temperature
- 1/8 tsp active dry yeast
- 2 tbsp warm water
Instructions
Make the Starter:
Make your starter the night before you plan to bake the bread (this can be made up to 24 hours in advance).
Mix together the yeast with 2 tablespoons of warm water. Allow it to stand for a few minutes.In a medium size mixing bowl stir together the yeast mixture with the flour and the water until combined. Cover with plastic wrap and allow it to sit at room temperature overnight. If preparing it in the morning then let it sit until evening and up to 24 hours.
Make the Ciabatta Bread:
Use your stand mixer and combine the yeast and the warm milk. Let it sit for a few minutes until creamy. Add the starter, olive oil, flour, sea salt and water and mix together for about 10 minutes until everything is incorporated.
Prepare a large bowl lightly oiled with olive oil. Transfer the bread dough to it and cover with plastic wrap. Allow it to sit until doubled in size, up to 2 hours.
Turn the bread dough onto a well floured surface and with floured hands cut it in half. Form 2 long loaves shaping carefully from the sides, do your best not to press the dough from the top so it doesn’t deflate. This is crucial to get a light and airy loaf with lots of irregular holes.
(Optional: Use a sharp knife to cut a shallow slit lengthwise in the top of the loaf)
Transfer the loaves to a parchment lined baking sheet, pizza peel, or a piece of cardboard.Lightly dampen a tea towel and cover the loaves. Allow them to rise again until doubled in size, up to 2 hours.
Meanwhile preheat your oven to 425” F with a pizza stone in the center for one hour before planning to bake the bread.
Transfer one of the loaves (with the parchment paper) to the preheated pizza stone and spray lightly with water. Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown to your liking.Transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely before slicing it with a serrated knife.
Notes
- To get a crusty loaf make sure to use a pizza stone and also create some extra steam by placing a dish filled with water on the bottom of the oven as it heats up. Add more water if needed before baking the bread. Allow the loaves to cool insidethe oven after baking with the oven door slightly open.
- To obtain theultimate crusty ciabatta loaf a wood fired pizza oven is the best way to bake it.
Nutrition
Calories: 744kcal | Carbohydrates: 136g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1765mg | Potassium: 187mg | Fiber: 4g | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1.7mg
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: Ciabatta Bread
Servings: 2 loaves
Calories: 744kcal
Author: Florentina
