Bratwurst Cheddar Soup with Beer - One Acre Vintage Homestead Recipe (2024)

Beer and Bratwurst Cheddar Soup Recipe with German Brotchen

Beer and bratwurst go together like baseball and summer. My favorite childhood memories were when my family would barbeque on the grill in the backyard after my stepdad’s softball games on the weekends. The beer flowed, with the men standing over the brats and hotdogs sizzling over the charcoal while we kids ran and played.

Now of course, this German daughter is quite partial to authentic Nuremburger bratwurst and if you don’t know what I mean, then you must go and try them for yourself. They are nothing like the American versions. But since I can only get my hands on Johnsonville Brats, they will have to do.

This soup, Beer and Bratwurst Cheddar Soup and homemade German brotchen, brings all those memories back, but now in a warm winter time meal. My beer and brat cheddar soup is easy to make. It has sauteed onions, carrots, and of course bratwurst enveloped in a cheddar cheese base broth. The beer is not overpowering but gives a great punch of flavor that is unique and tasty. If you prefer the stronger beer flavor, then I suggest using a more potent beer than Miller or Budweiser, which is what we use.

As for the bread, I like to make either individual rolls or bread bowls. They are made the same way but you either cut eight or sixteen pieces to rise and bake.

Cost to make recipe

Coming soon.

German Brotchen – German Rolls

Ingredients

⅓cup + 2 Tbsp.warm milk,…[$0.80]

2¼tsp.active yeast,…[$0.29]

3Tbsp.white granulated sugar,…[$0.06]

4largeeggs,divided…[$0.92]

1stickbutter (8 Tbsps),softened…[$1.00]

3cupsflour,…[$0.69]

Instructions

Rise dry active yeast in white sugar and warm milk. Make sure milk is around 105 °F.

Beat 3 eggs and softened butter until smooth and blended.

Add flour, salt, and warm yeast milk. Knead until dough is smooth, soft and gluten has been broken. Takes about 10-15 minutes in a stand mixer.

Cover dough and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Punch down and cut into 16 pieces for individual rolls or 8 pieces for bread bowls. Knead each piece and layout on a baking sheet. Cover again and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

In a small bowl, whisk up last egg and 1 tbsp. water. Brush mixture over each roll.

Bake rolls at 375 °F for 16 minutes. If two sheets are in the oven, rotate them in the oven halfway through baking for a more even brown.

Take out of oven and off of the hot baking sheet immediately. Let cool on wire rack.

Beer and Brat Cheddar Soup

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Ingredients

½stickbutter(4 Tbsp)…[$0.50]

½mediumonionchopped…[$0.30]

3largecarrotschopped…[$0.30]

½cupmushroomssliced…[$1.75]

5linksbratwurst,chopped and casing removed…[$4.00]

1cupbeer,we used Miller Lite or Budweiser…[$1.00]

½cupall purpose flour…[$0.12]

4cupschicken or vegetable broth…[$1.40]

2cupswater…[$0]

1cupmilk…[$0.23]

2cupmild cheddar cheeseshredded…[$2.00]

2cupwhite cheddar cheese…[$2.00]

Instructions

In a large pot, melt butter and sauté onions, carrots, mushrooms, and bratwurst pieces until the sausage is cooked.

Add the beer and simmer for about 5 minutes. The beer will foam up, but don’t worry, it will go away.

Take the pot off the heat, add the flour, and stir. This is your roux and it will make a paste mixture.

Put pot back on the low heat and add the broth and water. I add broth ½ cup at a time so the flour paste is incorporated in the liquid. Keep adding broth and water until you are out.

Let the soup simmer for about 2-6 hours on low heat. This can be put in a slow cooker. Stir occasionally to make sure nothing is burning on the bottom.

Before eatting, add 1 cup of milk or cream or half and half and all the cheeses. Stir to melt all the cheese.

Serve either in a German roll by cutting out the middle, turning it into a bread bowl or with smaller German rolls on the side and enjoy.

