Bratwurst Cheddar Soup with Beer - One Acre Vintage Homestead Recipe (2024)

Beer and Bratwurst Cheddar Soup Recipe with German Brotchen
Beer and bratwurst go together like baseball and summer. My favorite childhood memories were when my family would barbeque on the grill in the backyard after my stepdad’s softball games on the weekends. The beer flowed, with the men standing over the brats and hotdogs sizzling over the charcoal while we kids ran and played.
Now of course, this German daughter is quite partial to authentic Nuremburger bratwurst and if you don’t know what I mean, then you must go and try them for yourself. They are nothing like the American versions. But since I can only get my hands on Johnsonville Brats, they will have to do.
This soup, Beer and Bratwurst Cheddar Soup and homemade German brotchen, brings all those memories back, but now in a warm winter time meal. My beer and brat cheddar soup is easy to make. It has sauteed onions, carrots, and of course bratwurst enveloped in a cheddar cheese base broth. The beer is not overpowering but gives a great punch of flavor that is unique and tasty. If you prefer the stronger beer flavor, then I suggest using a more potent beer than Miller or Budweiser, which is what we use.
As for the bread, I like to make either individual rolls or bread bowls. They are made the same way but you either cut eight or sixteen pieces to rise and bake.
Cost to make recipe
Coming soon.
Similar recipes to try
Chicken Apple Sausage Soup
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Chunky soup made of chicken breast, chicken sausage, and apple bite sized pieces.
Check out this recipe
Kohlsuppe: Slow Cooker German Cabbage Soup
Perfect fall or winter soup to warm up with that is made with smoked sausage, green cabbage, leeks and carrots all slow cooked together for absolute perfection.
Check out this recipe
Recipe adapted
This recipe was adapted from
German Brotchen – German Rolls
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Rating: 5 out of 5.
Ingredients
- ⅓cup + 2 Tbsp.warm milk,…[$0.80]
- 2¼tsp.active yeast,…[$0.29]
- 3Tbsp.white granulated sugar,…[$0.06]
- 4largeeggs,divided…[$0.92]
- 1stickbutter (8 Tbsps),softened…[$1.00]
- 3cupsflour,…[$0.69]
Instructions
- Rise dry active yeast in white sugar and warm milk. Make sure milk is around 105 °F.
- Beat 3 eggs and softened butter until smooth and blended.
- Add flour, salt, and warm yeast milk. Knead until dough is smooth, soft and gluten has been broken. Takes about 10-15 minutes in a stand mixer.
- Cover dough and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
- Punch down and cut into 16 pieces for individual rolls or 8 pieces for bread bowls. Knead each piece and layout on a baking sheet. Cover again and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
- In a small bowl, whisk up last egg and 1 tbsp. water. Brush mixture over each roll.
- Bake rolls at 375 °F for 16 minutes. If two sheets are in the oven, rotate them in the oven halfway through baking for a more even brown.
- Take out of oven and off of the hot baking sheet immediately. Let cool on wire rack.
Beer and Brat Cheddar Soup
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Rating: 5 out of 5.
Ingredients
- ½stickbutter(4 Tbsp)…[$0.50]
- ½mediumonionchopped…[$0.30]
- 3largecarrotschopped…[$0.30]
- ½cupmushroomssliced…[$1.75]
- 5linksbratwurst,chopped and casing removed…[$4.00]
- 1cupbeer,we used Miller Lite or Budweiser…[$1.00]
- ½cupall purpose flour…[$0.12]
- 4cupschicken or vegetable broth…[$1.40]
- 2cupswater…[$0]
- 1cupmilk…[$0.23]
- 2cupmild cheddar cheeseshredded…[$2.00]
- 2cupwhite cheddar cheese…[$2.00]
Instructions
- In a large pot, melt butter and sauté onions, carrots, mushrooms, and bratwurst pieces until the sausage is cooked.
- Add the beer and simmer for about 5 minutes. The beer will foam up, but don’t worry, it will go away.
- Take the pot off the heat, add the flour, and stir. This is your roux and it will make a paste mixture.
- Put pot back on the low heat and add the broth and water. I add broth ½ cup at a time so the flour paste is incorporated in the liquid. Keep adding broth and water until you are out.
- Let the soup simmer for about 2-6 hours on low heat. This can be put in a slow cooker. Stir occasionally to make sure nothing is burning on the bottom.
- Before eatting, add 1 cup of milk or cream or half and half and all the cheeses. Stir to melt all the cheese.
- Serve either in a German roll by cutting out the middle, turning it into a bread bowl or with smaller German rolls on the side and enjoy.
Brotchen – Traditional German Rolls
Traditional German hard and crusty shell and a soft warm center.
4.08 from 25 votes
Grow.Me Print Pin Add to Shopping List
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 14 minutes mins
Rising Time 1 hour hr
Total Time 1 hour hr 34 minutes mins
Course Appetizer, Bread, Homemade Ingredients
Cuisine German
Servings 16 rolls
Calories/Serving 171 kcal
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup + 2 Tbsp. warm milk, …[$0.80]
- 2¼ tsp. active yeast, …[$0.29]
- 3 Tbsp. white granulated sugar, …[$0.06]
- 4 large eggs, divided…[$0.92]
- 1 stick butter, softened…[$1.00]
- 3 cups flour, …[$0.69]
- 1 tsp. salt, …[$0.07]
Instructions
Rise dry active yeast in white sugar and warm milk. Make sure milk is around 105 °F.
Beat 3 eggs and softened butter until smooth and blended.
Add flour, salt, and warm yeast milk. Knead until dough is smooth, soft and gluten has been broken. Takes about 10-15 minutes in a stand mixer.
Cover dough and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
Punch down and cut into 16 pieces for individual rolls or 8 pieces for bread bowls. Knead each piece and lay them out on a baking sheet. Cover again and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
In a small bowl, whisk up last egg and 1 tbsp. water. Brush mixture over each roll.
Bake rolls at 375 °F for 16 minutes. If two sheets are in the oven, rotate them in the oven halfway through baking for a more even brown.
Take out of oven and off of the hot baking sheet immediately. Let cool on wire rack.
Nutrition
Calories: 171kcalCarbohydrates: 21gProtein: 5gFat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 62mgSodium: 186mgPotassium: 61mgFiber: 1gSugar: 3gVitamin A: 255IUVitamin C: 0.002mgCalcium: 21mgIron: 1mg
Beer & Brat Cheddar Soup
American bratwurst simmered with carrots, onions, and types of cheddar cheese with a hint of beer.
4.44 from 73 votes
Grow.Me Print Add to Shopping List
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 hours hrs
Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Course Appetizer, Entree, Main Course, Side Dish, Soup
Cuisine American, Midwestern
Servings 8 servings
Calories/Serving 540 kcal
Ingredients
- ½ stick butter, …[$0.50]
- ½ medium onion, chopped…[$0.30]
- 3 large carrots, chopped…[$0.30]
- ½ cup mushrooms, sliced…[$1.75]
- 5 links bratwurst, chopped and casing removed…[$4.00]
- 1 cup beer, we used Miller Lite or Budweiser…[$1.00]
- ½ cup all purpose flour, …[$0.12]
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth, …[$1.40]
- 2 cups water, …[$0]
- 1 cup milk, …[$0.23]
- 2 cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded…[$2.00]
- 2 cup white cheddar cheese, …[$2.00]
Instructions
In a large pot, melt ½ stick butter and sauté ½ medium onion, 3 large carrots, ½ cup mushrooms, and 5 links bratwurst until the sausage is cooked.
Add the 1 cup beer and simmer for about 5 minutes. The beer will foam up, but don't worry, it will go away.
Take the pot off the heat, add the ½ cup all purpose flour, and stir. This is your roux, and it will make a paste mixture.
Put the pot back on the low heat and add the 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth and 2 cups water. I add broth ½ cup at a time, so the flour paste is incorporated into the liquid. Keep adding broth and water until you are done.
Let the soup simmer for about 2 hours on low heat. Or it can go for up to 6 hours in a slow cooker. Stir occasionally to make sure nothing is burning on the bottom.
Add 1 cup milk and 2 cup mild cheddar cheese and 2 cup white cheddar cheese. Stir to melt all the cheese.
Either serve in a bread bowl or with a small individual roll on the side and enjoy.
Nutrition
Calories: 540kcalCarbohydrates: 15gProtein: 24gFat: 42gSaturated Fat: 20gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 14gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 117mgSodium: 1335mgPotassium: 429mgFiber: 1gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 5308IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 473mgIron: 1mg
Related
2015-03-04