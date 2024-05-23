Easy Gluten Free Biscuits Recipe (4 Ingredients!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The BEST gluten free biscuits recipe! 4 ingredients + 5 minutes prep and SO fluffy! you’ll never make another recipe. Dairy free option too!

Are you looking for a light, fluffy, and easy gluten-free biscuits recipe – one that isn’t hard or dense or grainy? Well, I spentyears developing this 4-ingredient gluten free biscuit recipe, and just know you’re going to love it!

In fact, every time I make these simple gluten-free biscuits, my 4 gluten-eating kids remind me that they’re better than traditional biscuits. #win

ABOUT GLUTEN FREE BISCUITS

This is actually my second recipe for gf biscuits. My original recipe was also great, but had a few more ingredients and steps. I love the simplicity and versatility of this one!

It literally makes the best flaky biscuits and uses just a few simple ingredients. I love that you only need a bowl and spoon-no food processor or pastry cutter.

I’ve used this basic recipe to make monkey bread, gluten free blueberry biscuits, gluten free biscuits and gravy, gluten free strawberry shortcake, and cheesy biscuits for breakfast sandwiches.

You can use it in any recipe calling for Pillsbury biscuits or serve these flaky, buttery biscuits on their own. They’re also a great (easy!) sub for gluten-free rolls!

INGREDIENTS IN GLUTEN FREE BISCUITS

Gluten-free flour I recommend Cup4Cup

I recommend Cup4Cup Baking powder

Salt

Whipping cream see notes below for a dairy-free option

HOW TO MAKE THE BEST GLUTEN FREE BISCUITS

You will be amazed at how simple this recipe is, even simpler than traditional biscuits. It literally takes 5 minutes to get them in the oven. Here’s how to make the best gf biscuits:

Stir dry ingredients together in a medium or large bowl Add cream and stir – the dough should be wet and sticky Drop by spoonfuls onto a baking sheet or pan about 1 inch apart OR roll a little over 1 inch thick and cut with a biscuit cutter Brush a little cream on top of the dough (I just use what’s left in the measuring cup) Bake until golden brown on the top and bottom and done inside. They are SO FLUFFY!

WHICH GLUTEN-FREE FLOUR BLEND WORKS WELL FOR BISCUITS?

We have tested this recipe with Cup 4 Cup flour blend, Grandpa’s Kitchen, Better Batter, King Arthur All Purpose Gluten Free Blend, and Bob’s Red Mill 1:1.

Cup4Cup yielded the best results with Better Batter coming in at a close second. The biscuits pictured in this post were made using Cup4Cup flour blend.

Although we like these blends for other recipes, Grandpa’s Kitchen and Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 do not work well for this particular recipe. The King Arthur Flour Blend worked OK, we just preferred the texture and taste of Cup4Cup which yielded a higher rise and an incredibly light and tender inside.

PRO TIP: If you use King Arthur, you’ll need to add 1/4 tsp xanthan gum per cup of flour used in the recipe.

HOW TO MEASURE GLUTEN FREE FLOUR

It is crucial that you use the stir, scoop and level method when measuring gluten free flour. This ensures that you don’t get too much or too little flour, which will drastically affect the final results. It is easiest if you pour your flour into a pantry bin or container.

Here’s how to measure gluten free flour:

Stir the flour with a spoon. Using a spoon, scoop the flour into your measuring cup so it is heaping above the rim. Be careful to not pack it down at all. Use a leveler or the back of a knife to scrape the top of the measuring cup, which will level off the flour.

GLUTEN FREE DAIRY FREE BISCUITS

For a dairy-free or vegan option you can use coconut cream and a different gf flour blend.

The best gf dairy-free option for flour is Better Batter. You can also use King Arthur All Purpose Gluten Free Flour but you’ll get the best results with Better Batter.

To make gluten-free dairy-free biscuits: Substitute the cream for 2/3 cup coconut cream. You’ll need to plan ahead and put a can of coconut cream or coconut milk into your fridge the day before.

When you’re ready to bake the biscuits, open the can and scrape the solid cream from the top. Warm slightly in a pan or the microwave – just enough to liquefy it. Continue to make the recipe as written, using a gf flour that is also dairy free.

Don’t forget to save this easy gluten-free biscuit recipe so you can find it later!

GLUTEN-FREE DROP BISCUIT RECIPE

To make gluten-free drop biscuits, use a 2 T cookie scoop (we love this one) or even a spoon to scoop the biscuit dough right onto your baking sheet.

If you want a layered biscuit as pictured above then layer, pat, and cut out the dough. We almost always use the layer and cut method because the flaky layers are SO pretty and tasty!

IS THE DOUGH SUPPOSED TO BE THIS STICKY?

Yes! Gluten free baked goods absorb more moisture than ‘regular’ baked goods. Keeping the dough a bit wet means light and fluffy gluten free biscuits with no gritty texture. Yay!

From our kitchen to yours, we hope you get to enjoy these delicious and EASY gluten free biscuits recipe soon! Let us know if you have any questions, and ENJOY!

HOW TO SERVE

These delicious biscuits are so versatile and are the perfect addition to just about any meal.

Try using them alongside my sausage gravy recipe to make gluten free biscuits and gravy, as a companion to my easy Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup, or alongside this creamy dairy-free tuscan chicken from my friend Allergy Awesomeness.

You can also add a little sugar (or sugar substitute) to make sweet biscuits perfect for gluten free strawberry shortcake, gluten free blueberry biscuits, or we’ve even used it as a dough for easy cinnamon rolls.

The thing I love most about these fluffy gluten-free biscuits is that the whole family will love them, whether they have celiac disease or eat wheat all the time.

HOW TO STORE GLUTEN-FREE BISCUITS

Store leftover biscuits in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap (plastic wrap keeps them softer). Consume within 24 hours if storing at room temperature, or pop them in a freezer bag and store in the freezer for longer.

Warm them up for 10-15 seconds in the microwave.

GLUTEN FREE BISCUITS RECIPE