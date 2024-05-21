12 Easy Leftover Roast Chicken Recipes (2024)

You’ve made a delicious roast chicken, but now you have heaps of leftovers and want to turn them into a quick and easy midweek meal that tastes awesome… Then you need to check out these 12 Easy Leftover Roast Chicken Recipes… From chicken curry to chicken fried rice, chicken pasta to chicken stew – there’s so many things you can do with roast chicken leftovers!

Love your roast chicken leftovers! I am a huge fan of roast chicken – whether is be a whole roast chicken or an easy chicken traybake. There is something semi-magical that happens in that oven when chicken is roasted. The flavours become more concentrated and, if you time things right, the texture is just perfect. In fact, it is so good it’s worth making a little extra, as that gorgeous roast chicken flavour is so much better than using chicken breast fillets – no matter how good the recipe! Easy Peasy Roast Chicken

Why using leftover chicken is budget friendly… Cooking a whole roast chicken is also a much more cost effective way of cooking chicken too – you pay a premium for having someone else cut up your chicken and package it.It’s so much cheaper, not to mention quicker and easier, to cook up a whole chicken at the weekend and then use the leftovers to create delicious easy midweek meals. But that is where so many people get unstuck. Creating the leftovers is the easy part… but what to do with them? Lemon and Garlic Chicken Traybake with Saffron Rice Pilaf

What to do with leftover chicken? Well you are in luck because quick and easy leftovers recipesare something I love to create! I have gathered together 12 Easy Leftover Roast Chicken Recipes from my site – many of them were originally written for roast chicken leftovers, and the rest I explain clearly below how to adapt them to use leftover roast chicken instead. I have also included timings and quantities, so you can easily choose the perfect recipe for the quantity of leftover chicken you have, as well as the amount of time you want to spend cooking. If you have other leftovers you need to use up, please check outmy full collection of leftovers recipes. Easy Spanish Chicken Traybake See Also 50+ Comforting Casserole RecipesChicken Olivia RecipeThis Thai Chicken Salad Is My Go-To Dinner Recipe This SummerTraeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza | Easy wood-pellet grilling recipe Dull but important note on food safety… please remember to get your chicken leftovers into the fridge or freezer within 2 hours of the chicken coming out of the oven. Chicken leftovers can usually be safely stored in the fridge for up to 3 days or the freezer for up to 1 month. Never freeze cooked chicken more than once. Always make sure you reheat cooked chicken until it’s piping hot! If in doubt throw it away…food waste is bad, but food poisoning is worse!!

Roast Chicken Leftovers Curry Get the recipe =>Roast Chicken Leftovers CurryHow to adapt using leftovers: This recipe was designed for leftover roast chicken. Follow the exact instructions in the recipe.

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Leftover Chicken and Egg Fried Rice Get the recipe =>Leftover Chicken and Egg Fried RiceHow to adapt using leftovers: This recipe was designed for leftover roast chicken. Follow the exact instructions in the recipe.

Total time using leftovers:15 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Creamy Leftover Chicken Pasta Get the recipe =>Creamy Leftover Turkey Pasta

How to adapt using leftovers: For creamy leftover chicken pasta, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover turkey. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:20 minutes

Use 300g/11oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Roast Chicken Leftovers Stew with Dumplings Get the recipe =>Roast Chicken Leftovers Stewwith DumplingsHow to adapt using leftovers: This recipe was designed for leftover roast chicken. Follow the exact instructions in the recipe.

Total time using leftovers:1 hour

Use 500g/18oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Chicken, Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos Get the recipe =>Turkey, Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

How to adapt using leftovers: For leftover chicken tacos, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover turkey. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More See Also Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart - Yammi Chicken Recipe

Chicken, Pea and Sprout Risotto Get the recipe =>Ham, Pea and Sprout RisottoHow to adapt using leftovers:For leftover chicken risotto, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover ham. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written. (And if you don’t like sprouts just leave them out!)

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 200g/7oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Easy Chicken Jalfrezi Get the recipe => Easy Chicken JalfreziHow to adapt using leftovers:For a leftover chickenjalfrezi, simply use your leftover roast chicken in place of the fresh chicken. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 500g/18oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Leftover Chicken Paella Get the recipe =>Leftover Turkey PaellaHow to adapt using leftovers: For leftover chicken paella, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover turkey. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Leftover Chicken Chilli Con Carne Get the recipe =>Leftover Turkey Chilli Con CarneHow to adapt using leftovers: For leftover chicken chilli con carne, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover turkey. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Leftover Chicken, Kale, Quinoa and Pumpkin Salad Get the recipe => Leftover Chicken, Kale, Quinoa and Pumpkin SaladHow to adapt using leftovers: This recipe was designed for leftover roast chicken. Follow the exact instructions in the recipe. (If you can’t get hold of pumpkin, use butternut squash instead)

Total time using leftovers:30 minutes

Use 400g/14oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Leftover Chicken Korma Get the recipe => Leftover Lamb KormaHow to adapt using leftovers: For leftover chicken korma, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover lamb. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:25 minutes

Use 500g/18oz leftover roast chicken, serves 4 Read More

Moroccan Chicken Filo Pie Get the recipe =>Moroccan Turkey Filo PieHow to adapt using leftovers: For a Moroccan chicken filo pie, simply use leftover chicken instead of leftover turkey. Otherwise follow the recipe exactly as written.

Total time using leftovers:45 minutes

Use 650g/23oz leftover roast chicken, serves 6-8 Read More

More roast meat leftovers recipes… Want more delicious ideas for your Sunday roast leftovers? Check out these other roast meat leftovers roundups… 10 Easy Ideas for your Roast Lamb Leftovers

10 Easy Leftover Roast Beef Recipes

10 Easy Ideas for your Turkey Leftovers

Pin 12 Easy Leftover Roast Chicken Recipes for later