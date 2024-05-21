Standing Rib Roast Recipe (2024)

This post may contain paid links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Prepare to dazzle your taste buds with my Standing Rib Roast recipe. This culinary masterpiece may look and taste like it requires a professional chef’s touch, but I promise it’s effortless to create using just a handful of simple ingredients. Get ready to share a roast that’s not only visually stunning but also remarkably juicy, ensuring your dining experience reaches a whole new level of delight.

Standing Rib Roast

It is no secret that I am a huge fan of Ina Garten’s recipes. My first roast recipe was Ina Garten’s Sunday Rib Roast. I’ve always loved serving it with a side of roasted artichoke salad and finishing off our meal with apple crisp.

I couldn’t help but fall in love with her beef rib roast recipe. But, as someone who has difficulty following recipe directions… my Sunday roast recipe evolved!

Now, I couldn’t be more excited to share with you my favorite recipe for garlic butter bone-in rib roast. It is so incredibly juicy and flavorful. I promise you are going to love this easy roast recipe!

This amazing rib roast is perfect for special occasions and the holidays. It makes the most memorable centerpiece for your Christmas dinner, and it is so much easier to make than you might think.

This was excellent. First time cooking. I do believe the digital thermometer constantly monitoring was a big help because my rib roast was 9lbs and it took about 3.25 hours to come to medium rare, once it was sliced it was perfect. Thank you for the guidance, my family has already requested another one next Christmas. Jennifer

Rib Roast Beef Recipe Ingredients

Standing Rib Roast: Also known as bone-in prime rib. If you have trouble finding it at the supermarket, ask the butcher to cut it. While you’re at it, ask them to French the roast – this creates the most beautiful presentation!

Also known as bone-in prime rib. If you have trouble finding it at the supermarket, ask the butcher to cut it. – this creates the most beautiful presentation! Butter softened

softened Fresh rosemary , minced

, minced Garlic , minced

, minced Black pepper and kosher salt

How do You Cook a Rib Roast?

Before you do anything, let the holiday roast sit for 2 hours to come to room temperature. This will allow the roast to cook evenly throughout.

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Soften the butter, then stir in rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper to create a garlic butter paste. Rub the paste all over the rib roast, on all sides. Wrap aluminum foil around all exposed rib bones. Place the roast in the center of a roasting pan with a rack. Roast at 450°F for 15 minutes. Then, reduce the temperature to 325°F and cook for approximately 2 hours. (Check your meat thermometer for desired doneness). Remove from the oven and tent with aluminum foil. Let rest tented for 15 minutes. Slice rib roast, serve, and enjoy!

Rib Roast Recipe Tips

If you have trouble finding rib roast in the meat section of your local supermarket, ask the butcher! They usually can cut this to order for you, especially during the holiday season. I always ask my butcher to French the bones. This is what creates this beautiful presentation.

Always pull your roast out of the oven a little early and let it finish cooking on the counter. This is a mistake many make when cooking a standing rib roast. I like to serve it a little on the rare side and use piping au jus sauce to finish cooking.

to finish cooking. A roasting pan with a rack: This allows the roast to heat evenly as it cooks. It is much easier to reach your desired degree of doneness!

This allows the roast to heat evenly as it cooks. It is much easier to reach your desired degree of doneness! Aluminum foil: You will need this to tent the roast, but it is also necessary if you ask your butcher to French the roast for you. Covering the exposed bones with foil prevents them from drying out while the roast cooks.

You will need this to tent the roast, but it is also necessary if you ask your butcher to French the roast for you. Covering the exposed bones with foil prevents them from drying out while the roast cooks. Meat thermometer: I highly recommend you use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of your beef!

TOP TIP—Make extra garlic butter. Just trust me on that one! You’ll want to slather this butter on everything. It is so delicious. Even better if you’re serving the roast with Yorkshire Puddings or Air Fryer Biscuits to add the butter too.

What is a Rib Roast?

A standing rib roast is a cut of beef from the rib section of a cow. It is also called a bone-in prime rib, as it contains the prime rib cut of beef.

Usually, a rib roast holds between 2-7 ribs and is prepared so it is “standing” when roasted. It makes the most beautiful presentation for a holiday table!

The Rib Roast is the most tender and succulent beef you will ever taste. If you cook it properly, it melts in your mouth. And I am going to show you how to cook it perfectly!

How to Choose the Perfect Standing Rib Roast

The most important part about cooking a rib roast is choosing the perfect cut of beef at the store. You want a choice grade with the most beautiful marbling.

Marbling refers to the white flecks and streaks of fat in the lean sections of beef. The term “marbling” comes from the fact that the streaks of fat actually resemble a marble pattern.

Standing Rib Roast Recipe FAQs

What does it mean to French a rib roast? Ask your butcher to “French” your rib roast, and they will cut the excess meat and fat away from the bone so it is clearly exposed. This creates the most beautiful presentation on a rib roast! How much rib roast per person do I need? A good estimate on how much rib roast you will need is about ½ pound per person when the roast is part of a holiday buffet, or ¾ pound per person when it is the main course.

How Long to Cook a Rib Roast

The high heat/low heat roasting method we use in this recipe works very well for a standing rib roast.

Roast at 450 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 degrees and cook for approximately 2 hours. This will give the roast a beautifully caramelized exterior with a juicy, tender interior.

How to Carve a Rib Roast

Stand the rib roast upright and hold the bones. Use a carving knife to cut between the bones. Carve as close to the bone as possible. Once you get to the bottom, cut along the bottom of the rib roast until you can remove the chop. Cut into smaller slices if desired. Always cut beef against the grain.

Storing a Standing Rib Roast

Cool Down: Allow the roast to cool at room temperature for about 1 hour after cooking. This helps retain its juices. Carving: You can carve the roast into individual slices before storing it or keep it whole. Cutting it beforehand can make reheating more convenient. Wrap: Wrap the roast tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Ensure it’s sealed to prevent moisture loss and freezer burn. Refrigerate: Place the wrapped roast in the refrigerator. It can be stored for up to 3-4 days. Freeze (optional): If you plan to store it for an extended period, place the wrapped roast in an airtight container or vacuum-seal it and freeze it. It can be stored in the freezer for several months. To thaw, transfer it to the refrigerator a day or two before reheating.

How to Reheat a Beef Rib Roast

Oven Method Preheat your oven to around 250°F (120°C).

Place the wrapped roast on a roasting pan or oven-safe dish.

Reheat for 15-30 minutes per pound (450 grams) or until the internal temperature reaches around 130°F (54°C) for medium-rare, using a meat thermometer to check.

Remove from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Slicing and Pan-Searing If you’ve stored the roast as a whole, slice it into individual portions.

Heat a skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Add a bit of oil or butter to the pan.

Place the roast slices in the pan and sear each side for 1-2 minutes until they are heated through and develop a nice crust.

Serve immediately.

Standing Rib Roast Cooking Times

It is always best to use a meat thermometer to make sure the temperature of the roast is perfect to your liking. When using a meat thermometer to check doneness, look for the following numbers.

See How to Cook Prime Rib for a comprehensive guide on cooking prime rib!

Beef Doneness Internal Temperature Rare beef temp 125°F – bright red in the middle Medium-rare roast 135°F – warm red in the middle with slight pink around the edges Medium roast 145°F – warm pink throughout Medium-well roast 150°F – slightly pink at the center Well-done roast 160°F – little to no pink throughout

Recipe