Standing Rib Roast Recipe (2024)

Prepare to dazzle your taste buds with my Standing Rib Roast recipe. This culinary masterpiece may look and taste like it requires a professional chef’s touch, but I promise it’s effortless to create using just a handful of simple ingredients. Get ready to share a roast that’s not only visually stunning but also remarkably juicy, ensuring your dining experience reaches a whole new level of delight.
Standing Rib Roast
It is no secret that I am a huge fan of Ina Garten’s recipes. My first roast recipe was Ina Garten’s Sunday Rib Roast. I’ve always loved serving it with a side of roasted artichoke salad and finishing off our meal with apple crisp.
I couldn’t help but fall in love with her beef rib roast recipe. But, as someone who has difficulty following recipe directions… my Sunday roast recipe evolved!
Now, I couldn’t be more excited to share with you my favorite recipe for garlic butter bone-in rib roast. It is so incredibly juicy and flavorful. I promise you are going to love this easy roast recipe!
This amazing rib roast is perfect for special occasions and the holidays. It makes the most memorable centerpiece for your Christmas dinner, and it is so much easier to make than you might think.
This was excellent. First time cooking. I do believe the digital thermometer constantly monitoring was a big help because my rib roast was 9lbs and it took about 3.25 hours to come to medium rare, once it was sliced it was perfect. Thank you for the guidance, my family has already requested another one next Christmas.Jennifer
Rib Roast Beef Recipe Ingredients
- Standing Rib Roast: Also known as bone-in prime rib. If you have trouble finding it at the supermarket, ask the butcher to cut it. While you’re at it, ask them to French the roast – this creates the most beautiful presentation!
- Butter softened
- Fresh rosemary, minced
- Garlic, minced
- Black pepper and kosher salt
How do You Cook a Rib Roast?
Before you do anything, let the holiday roast sit for 2 hours to come to room temperature. This will allow the roast to cook evenly throughout.
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Soften the butter, then stir in rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper to create a garlic butter paste.
- Rub the paste all over the rib roast, on all sides.
- Wrap aluminum foil around all exposed rib bones. Place the roast in the center of a roasting pan with a rack.
- Roast at 450°F for 15 minutes. Then, reduce the temperature to 325°F and cook for approximately 2 hours. (Check your meat thermometer for desired doneness).
- Remove from the oven and tent with aluminum foil. Let rest tented for 15 minutes.
- Slice rib roast, serve, and enjoy!
Rib Roast Recipe Tips
- If you have trouble finding rib roast in the meat section of your local supermarket, ask the butcher! They usually can cut this to order for you, especially during the holiday season. I always ask my butcher to French the bones. This is what creates this beautiful presentation.
- Always pull your roast out of the oven a little early and let it finish cooking on the counter. This is a mistake many make when cooking a standing rib roast. I like to serve it a little on the rare side and use piping au jus sauce to finish cooking.
- A roasting pan with a rack: This allows the roast to heat evenly as it cooks. It is much easier to reach your desired degree of doneness!
- Aluminum foil: You will need this to tent the roast, but it is also necessary if you ask your butcher to French the roast for you. Covering the exposed bones with foil prevents them from drying out while the roast cooks.
- Meat thermometer: I highly recommend you use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of your beef!
TOP TIP—Make extra garlic butter. Just trust me on that one! You’ll want to slather this butter on everything. It is so delicious. Even better if you’re serving the roast with Yorkshire Puddings or Air Fryer Biscuits to add the butter too.
What is a Rib Roast?
A standing rib roast is a cut of beef from the rib section of a cow. It is also called a bone-in prime rib, as it contains the prime rib cut of beef.
Usually, a rib roast holds between 2-7 ribs and is prepared so it is “standing” when roasted. It makes the most beautiful presentation for a holiday table!
The Rib Roast is the most tender and succulent beef you will ever taste. If you cook it properly, it melts in your mouth. And I am going to show you how to cook it perfectly!
How to Choose the Perfect Standing Rib Roast
The most important part about cooking a rib roast is choosing the perfect cut of beef at the store. You want a choice grade with the most beautiful marbling.
Marbling refers to the white flecks and streaks of fat in the lean sections of beef. The term “marbling” comes from the fact that the streaks of fat actually resemble a marble pattern.
Standing Rib Roast Recipe FAQs
What does it mean to French a rib roast?
Ask your butcher to “French” your rib roast, and they will cut the excess meat and fat away from the bone so it is clearly exposed. This creates the most beautiful presentation on a rib roast!
How much rib roast per person do I need?
A good estimate on how much rib roast you will need is about ½ pound per person when the roast is part of a holiday buffet, or ¾ pound per person when it is the main course.
How Long to Cook a Rib Roast
The high heat/low heat roasting method we use in this recipe works very well for a standing rib roast.
Roast at 450 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 degrees and cook for approximately 2 hours. This will give the roast a beautifully caramelized exterior with a juicy, tender interior.
How to Carve a Rib Roast
- Stand the rib roast upright and hold the bones.
- Use a carving knife to cut between the bones. Carve as close to the bone as possible.
- Once you get to the bottom, cut along the bottom of the rib roast until you can remove the chop.
- Cut into smaller slices if desired. Always cut beef against the grain.
Storing a Standing Rib Roast
- Cool Down: Allow the roast to cool at room temperature for about 1 hour after cooking. This helps retain its juices.
- Carving: You can carve the roast into individual slices before storing it or keep it whole. Cutting it beforehand can make reheating more convenient.
- Wrap: Wrap the roast tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Ensure it’s sealed to prevent moisture loss and freezer burn.
- Refrigerate: Place the wrapped roast in the refrigerator. It can be stored for up to 3-4 days.
- Freeze (optional): If you plan to store it for an extended period, place the wrapped roast in an airtight container or vacuum-seal it and freeze it. It can be stored in the freezer for several months. To thaw, transfer it to the refrigerator a day or two before reheating.
How to Reheat a Beef Rib Roast
- Oven Method
- Preheat your oven to around 250°F (120°C).
- Place the wrapped roast on a roasting pan or oven-safe dish.
- Reheat for 15-30 minutes per pound (450 grams) or until the internal temperature reaches around 130°F (54°C) for medium-rare, using a meat thermometer to check.
- Remove from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing and serving.
- Slicing and Pan-Searing
- If you’ve stored the roast as a whole, slice it into individual portions.
- Heat a skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add a bit of oil or butter to the pan.
- Place the roast slices in the pan and sear each side for 1-2 minutes until they are heated through and develop a nice crust.
- Serve immediately.
Standing Rib Roast Cooking Times
It is always best to use a meat thermometer to make sure the temperature of the roast is perfect to your liking. When using a meat thermometer to check doneness, look for the following numbers.
See How to Cook Prime Rib for a comprehensive guide on cooking prime rib!
|Beef Doneness
|Internal Temperature
|Rare beef temp
|125°F – bright red in the middle
|Medium-rare roast
|135°F – warm red in the middle with slight pink around the edges
|Medium roast
|145°F – warm pink throughout
|Medium-well roast
|150°F – slightly pink at the center
|Well-done roast
|160°F – little to no pink throughout
Side Dishes for Standing Rib Roast
- Gluten-Free Au Gratin Potatoes
- Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes
- Oven-Baked Scalloped Potatoes
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Check out all my favorite Side Dishes for Prime Rib!
Leftover Prime Rib Recipes
- Creamy Penne Pasta with Sliced Prime Rib It is truly the best way to use leftover rib roast, hands down. We look forward to this meal every year and it certainly doesn’t feel like leftovers!
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich with Caramelized Onions with cheese sauce and Perfect Caramelized Onions that are out-of-this-world delicious!
Leftover Prime Rib Recipes
Best Roast Recipes
- Slow Roasted Prime Rib
- Instant Pot Prime Rib using the reverse sear method
- Boneless Prime Rib
- Roast Beef Rub Recipe
- Smoked Prime Rib Recipe
- Dry Aged Prime Rib
- Air Fryer Prime Rib
Recipe
Standing Rib Roast Recipe
Isabel Laessig
The best Standing Rib Roast Recipe! A Standing Rib Roast is easier to make than you might think! It is the quintessential holiday roast centerpiece.
4.60 from 44 votes
Print Recipe
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 hours hrs
Resting Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Course Holiday Recipe, Main Course
Cuisine American
Servings 14
Calories 836 kcal
Equipment
Oven
Roasting pan with rack
Aluminum foil
Ingredients
- 7-8 Pounds Rib Roast or Bone-in prime rib
- 1 Cup Butter Softened
- 3 Tablespoons Fresh Rosemary Minced
- 8 Cloves Garlic Minced
- 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon Sea Salt
Cooking Conversions
See our Cooking Conversions Chart for help converting measurements!
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Soften butter, then stir in rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper, to create a garlic butter paste.
Rub the paste all over therib roast, on all sides.
Wrap aluminum foil around all exposed rib bones. Place the roast in the center of a roasting pan with a rack.
Roast at 450°F for 15 minutes. Then, reduce the temperature to 325°F and cook for approximately 2 hours.(Check your meat thermometer for desired doneness).
Remove from the oven and tent with aluminum foil. Let rest tented for 15 minutes.
Slice rib roast, serve, and enjoy!
Video
Notes
- Use a roasting pan with a rack. This will help heat rotate evenly as the roast cooks.
- Bring your standing rib roast to room temperature by letting it sit on the counter for approximately 2 hours. This will ensure even cooking throughout.
- Always make sure you let your rib roast rest for approximately 15 minutes before cutting into it. This will ensure the juices stay in the roast and you will have a juicy prime rib roast.
- Ask your butcher to french the rib roast for you. This makes for such a pretty presentation. When roasting, covered the bone ends with aluminum foil so they didn’t dry out.
- Always cut beef against the grain.
Nutrition
Calories: 836kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 62gFat: 143gSaturated Fat: 64gCholesterol: 335mgSodium: 1277mgPotassium: 1036mgVitamin A: 745IUVitamin C: 1.2mgCalcium: 57mgIron: 7mg
Keyword rib roast beef recipe, Rib Roast Recipe, Standing Rib Roast, Standing rib roast recipe
Did you try this recipe?Tag on social and leave a comment below!
