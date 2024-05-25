Easy Homemade Ketchup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Homemade ketchup is so quick and easy to make. The ingredient list is simple and you won’t find any hard to pronounce words here. You can feel good about serving this easy homemade ketchup.

Homemade ketchup

I’m so excited to share this easy recipe for you today – Homemade Ketchup!! YUM!

Ketchup is readily available, but you can’t always get it for very cheap. Unless you stock up when it is cheap in the summer months, you will have to pay full price during the winter months.

My kids love Ketchup all year long and we go through a lot of it. After running out, AGAIN, I decided to try this homemade ketchup recipe.

The kids loved it and it was easy (and frugal) to make. That is a win-win in my book!

At first, they weren’t sure it would taste the same but they actually like it better than store bought. It has that same great ketchup taste without all the extra ingredients you don’t want or need.

Ingredients for homemade ketchup

Tomato Paste

Honey

Water

Vinegar

Sugar

Onion Powder

Garlic Powder

Salt

Just a few basic ingredients and you will be on your way to making ketchup. It is really that simple and easy!

How to make homemade ketchup:

This is so simple that you will wonder why you didn’t make it sooner.

First, simply combine everything and make sure it is well blended. It is that easy!

Lastly, just put the ketchup in your container of choice.

My favorite is a mason jar. They are easy to reuse, inexpensive and I normally always have several on hand!

If you prefer a bottle, you can order a ketchup bottle to put it in. My kids prefer using a bottle like this and it is easy for them to squeeze.

You can choose from white or clear in the bottles. Just use what you prefer.

This will need to be refrigerated at least 4 hours before using so that the flavors can blend together.

If your family uses as much ketchup as we do, you might consider doubling the recipe. This is something we often do if we have a cookout planned.

It is nice to have the ketchup ready to go.

I have been slowly trying to make more and more things at home. I love that I don’t have to worry about what is inside or any hidden ingredients.

You can know exactly what is going into the food you are eating. This is so comforting especially as a mom!

Once you start making this and trying new things at home, you will see it does not take long. Sometimes, I hesitate to do things because I think it might be complicated or time consuming.

This recipe is SO easy so don’t put it off. Make it today!

You will be so glad you did.

How Long will it last?

We recommend storing your homemade ketchup In a glass jar, sealed, in the refrigerator.

If you are using a glass jar and it is sealed it will remain good for up to 3 week, but I’m sure your family will devour it long before that.

Since tomatoes are acidic, we recommend storing in a glass jar, instead of plastic.

Save money with this easy recipe.

This ketchup is inexpensive to make and I think it tastes better than store bought.We try to save as much as much as we can and making our own ketchup is one way we are able to reduce our grocery bill.

Try making this for a fraction of the price of the store bought version.Now only does it stretch our grocery budget but it tastes amazing and we love it better than anything you can buy.

Once you give this a try, you see just how easy it is and delicious too! Plus, as a mom, I love knowing exactly what I am giving my kids.

Store bought ketchup often has high fructose corn syrup and this homemade version is just better for you. It still has the same great ketchup taste that we all love. 🙂

If you are trying to get started making things at home, this is a great recipe to start with. It is so easy and tastes delicious.

I promise once you try homemade ketchup, you will see just how easy it is. You don’t need any special kitchen tools – not even a blender or food processor or immersion blender. Just stir it all together and you are done.

It really is that easy. You are going to love how it tastes and how little time it takes to make it!

Print this easy homemade ketchup recipe below:

Review Pin Print Homemade Ketchup Recipe 4.88 from 8 votes Next time you need some, try this homemade ketchup recipe. You can save a lot of money by using this homemade ketchup recipe instead of storebought. Prep Time 5 minutes mins See Also How to convert a bread recipe to tangzhong Refrigerate 4 hours hrs Total Time 5 minutes mins Servings 28 Cuisine American Course Sauces Calories 15 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 6 oz Tomato Paste canned

▢ 1/4 cup Water

▢ 1/4 cup Vinegar White Distilled

▢ 1/4 cup honey

▢ 1 tsp granulated sugar

▢ 1/4 tsp Onion Powder

▢ 1/8 tsp Garlic Powder

▢ 1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

▢ 1/2 tsp Salt Instructions Combine all ingredients and stir until blended.

Transfer to sealed container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Enjoy! Recipe Notes Recipe makes 28 (1 Tbsp) servings. Use a whisk when combining the ingredients to make sure that they get thoroughly combined. Nutrition Facts Calories 15kcal, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 1g, Fat 1g, Saturated Fat 1g, Sodium 92mg, Potassium 65mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 3g, Vitamin A 93IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 2mg, Iron 1mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

If you enjoyed this recipe, we have several more easy condiment recipes to try. It really is so easy and they taste amazing.

More homemade condiments to try:

