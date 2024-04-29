Set Up a VPN on Your iPhone: Here's How (2024)

Whether you're usingthe upcoming iPhone 14or getting extra mileage out ofa faithful older iPhone, a well-tested and top-performing virtual private network is a cornerstone privacy tool for Apple iOS users in 2022. A mobile VPN on your iPhone can keep yourbrowsing history and internet searchesprivate from yourwireless carrier,internet service provideror law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.

There are limits to the privacy VPNs currently provide to iOS users, however.Recent independent researchhas emerged suggesting that iOS (and some MacOS) users' browsing and internet data may be sent to Apple despite the protections offered by an encrypted VPN tunnel. We will continue to update our recommendations as more information and research surface around this issue.

In the meantime,there are a few things to keep in mind when you're looking for the right VPN. First, browse CNET's list of thebest VPNs for iPhoneto get a look at the best performers we've tested in 2022. If your aim is just to browse on public Wi-Fi securely, look for a VPN service that has servers located in your current country. The general rule of thumb is the closer the hardware, the quicker the VPN connection.

We also advise that youavoid free VPNs. We love 30-day guarantees and seven-day trial periods (andyou'll find a lot of those), but completely free VPNs are rarely safe. If you're looking to invest in a VPN for the long haul, you're going to need more than 10 minutes of research time. But when you're ready to take a deeper dive, CNET hasreviews of many of the major players in the VPN space and aguide for how to pick the right VPN for you.

Once you've found your preferred VPN, here's how to get it set up and running on your iPhone.

How to set up a VPN on an iPhone

1.On your iPhone, go to your home screen and tap to open theApp Store.

2. TaptheSearchtab in the bottom right corner of the screen, then tap theSearchbox near the top of the screen.

3. Type in the name of the VPN you've chosen, and select it from the list that pops up. Then tap theGetbutton that appears to the right of the app's name. Like with any other app, you'll need to confirm the app installation with your passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

4.Once your install has finished, close the App Store and go back to yourHomescreen.

5.Just as with using a VPN for the first time on Android, using a VPN on iPhone for the first time means you'll be prompted to create a new account and select your preferred subscription level. Make sure to check your email inbox for any confirmation links your VPN company sends you if you've signed up with an email address.

Nearly all VPN apps will prompt you to connect to an automatically selected VPN server based on your location to enable the fastest browsing. From here on out, any time you'd like to use your VPN, all you'll need to do is tap the VPN icon on your Home screen before you start browsing the internet, click the app's button to connect, then go back to the VPN app and turn it off once you're finished.

FAQ

What's the best iPhone VPN right now? Thanks to its impressive performance and unlimited device support,Surfsharkis our current top pick for the best iPhone VPN.ExpressVPNis a close second among our picks and offers a simple and effective iPhone VPN app. It isn't the cheapest, but it's among the fastest of all the VPN options.NordVPN,our third choice, is a die-hard heavy-hitter. It costs more than Surfshark but less than Express, has a network of servers that's constantly getting faster and more secure, and is easily the most reliable service we've tested. No matter which VPN you choose, however, keep in mind thatrecent independent researchhas emerged suggesting iOS (and some MacOS) users' browsing and internet data may still be sent to Apple despite the protections offered by an encrypted VPN tunnel. We will continue to update our recommendations as more information and research surface around this issue. See Also Wat is VPN op iPhone & hoe werkt het?

Do I need a VPN on my iPhone? Yes, you probably do. Apple's iPhones and other iOS devices are known for robust security protections, but their toughness against malware and viruses doesn't automatically protect your privacy. So If you want to prevent your internet service provider or mobile carrier from being able to see what websites you are looking at on your iPhone and what apps you are using, a well-tested virtual private network will do that. A good mobile VPN will also prevent websites you browse -- and most internet-connected apps on your phone -- from easily being able to determine your exact location. If you travel and frequently use hotel, airport or other public Wi-Fi, a VPN will protect your iPhone from the snooping of other users and potentially malevolent actors.

What is a mobile VPN? A VPN app for your laptop is different than one for your phone. Use a mobile-friendly VPN app to avoid slower speeds and ensure greater data privacy for your whole device. Mobile VPNs generally have a smaller memory footprint and require less processing power than desktop VPNs, so they run faster and save more battery. Our top three VPNs listed above all have excellent, easy-to-use mobile app options for their services. Some VPNs will only work with one type of platform -- like Apple or Android -- and some are universally compatible.



