Easy Instant Pot Chili Recipe (Pressure Cooker Chili) (2024)

Instant Pot Chili is so easy and quick to make! This pressure cooker chili with canned beans warms up any occasion, from Game Day parties to family meals. Cooking chili at high pressure makes it so flavorful and is the quickest way to get dinner on the table!

We love cooking soups and chilis in the Pressure Cooker! The cooking time is a lot shorter but the flavor is a lot more intense and deeper in my opinion. A few of our favorites areInstant Pot Chicken Chili,Instant Pot Lentil Soup with Vegetables, andInstant Pot Carrot Soup Recipe.

Instant pot chili with canned beans and ground beef is so easy and fast to make!Making it in an electric pressure cooker instead of on the stove saves you time and keeps your kitchen clean. Every time Imade chili on the stove our whole kitchen was covered with red sprinkles.

Ok, this could totally be my fault because cooking always ends in a bit of a mess when I’m in charge but making chili in my Instant Pot saves me so much time cleaning. For me, it’s definitely worth the investment. Cooking chili in the Pressure Cooker also deepens the flavor and makes chili taste even more amazing, similar to cooking low and slow for hours.If you are a fan of comforting dinners with a lot of flavour that don’t take a lot of effort you need to make this recipe!

This chili recipe uses individual spices instead of chili mix and develops delicious deep flavors while cooking at high pressure. It’s so delicious that I don’t think we’ll ever go back to our normal stovetop chili!

Tips and Tricks for Making the BEST Instant Pot Chili

Adding a little bit of cocoa powder is one of the secrets for making a great, flavorful chili. The chili won’t taste like hot chocolate but the cocoa really enhances the meat flavor.

I also always add sweet corn to my chili, this might not be traditional but I love the texture itadds. The cornaddsa little bit of sweetness and by adding it after the cooking time is over it’s slightly crisp and not soft like the beans. But it’s totally optional! You could add another 14 oz can of beans if you don’t want to add the corn.

Reduce or increase the amount of chili powder depending on your taste!

Instead of beef broth, you can also use chicken broth or vegetable broth.

Instead of chopped tomatoes, you can also use crushed tomatoes.

IMPORTANT: North American Chili powder is very different from what you can buy in Europe. The European kind is a lot more spicey so you have to reduce the amount to about 2 tsp.

Layering the tomatoes on top will help to not get the burn error. The newer Instant Pot models tend to get this error more often.

My favorite toppings for Chili are Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro and sometimes avocado slices.

For abig crowd, I like to set up a topping bar so everyone can top their chili with their favorite toppings. Perfect for game day parties!

A pressure cooker was something I always wanted but the stove top ones are quite intimidating. The Instant Pot is so much easier to handle! When I first got it I was overwhelmed by all the buttons and didn’t know what I should do with it. But after trying a few recipes I feel quite confident and love cooking with it. It’s great for basics like cooking rice or potatoes. Making mashed potatoes is super easy and quick. But I also made pulled pork in it and it was the most tender and juicy pulled pork we’ve ever eaten. My husband couldn’t get enough!

This Instant Pot Chili is no exception! It’s so good and flavorful! I usually serve this chili with a dollop of sour cream and some shredded cheese on top! MyCheesy Pumpkin Dinner Rollsor some cornbread also make a great side.

One thing I always had problems with were the kidney beans in my normal chili. Even so, I always use canned beans instead of dried beans it seemed like they weren’t cooked long enough and my belly started to rumble after eating chili. But cooking them at high pressure works like magic! I don’t have problems anymore. YAY!

Tools used for making this Instant Pot Chili

Cocoa Powder:This is my go-to unsweetened cocoa powder that I use for all my baking and cooking! Their chocolate chips are also great.

Instant Pot:This is the model I use and love. The size is perfect for a family of 4.

Ground Meat Chopper: This tool makes separating ground meat so easy!

Want to try this Pressure Cooker Chili recipe?

SavePinPrint 4.85 from 32 votes Instant Pot Chili Recipe By: Julia Foerster A delicious Instant Pot Chili that is so easy to make! Watch the VIDEO below to see how easy it is to make! Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients ▢ 1 Tbsp olive oil

▢ 1 medium onion , diced

, ▢ 2 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1 pound lean ground beef

▢ 2 Tbsp chili powder

▢ 1 Tbsp ground cumin

▢ 1 tsp dried oregano

▢ 1 cup beef broth , or chicken broth

, ▢ 2 Tbsp tomato paste

▢ 2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ 2 14 oz cans black beans , or red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

, ▢ 2 14 oz cans crushed tomatoes , or strained tomatoes (tomato passata)

, ▢ 2 cups corn , frozen or canned (optional)

, ▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 1/2 tsp black pepper Cups - Metric See Also Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe Instructions Press saute button (adjust to less if your Instant Pot runs hot). When the Instant Pot is hot add oil and diced onions. Saute onions for about 3-4 minutes until lightlybrowned. Add minced garlic and saute for 30 more seconds.

Add ground beef, chili powder, ground cumin, and oregano. Break up the meat into small pieces and saute until browned, about 4 minutes.

In a small bowl combine beef broth, tomato paste, and unsweetened cocoa powder until dissolved. Pour mixture into the Instant Pot to deglaze the pot. Use a spatula to scrape the bottom of the pot.

Add beans and stir until everything is combined. Then add tomatoes on top but don't stir. Layering the ingredients prevents getting the burn error.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes at high pressure. Natural release for 10 minutes and thenquick release the remaining pressure. Remove the lid and stir until everything is combined.

If you want to add corn: Press the Saute button and addthe sweet corn. Let simmer for a few more minutes until the corn is cooked through.

Seasonto taste with salt and black pepper and serve topped with sour cream and cheese. Video Nutrition Calories: 303kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 70mg | Sodium: 667mg | Potassium: 810mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1530IU | Vitamin C: 8.5mg | Calcium: 56mg | Iron: 5.3mg Like this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Recipe originally published January 2017. Updated with recipe video and improved instructions.

