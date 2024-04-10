Cauliflower Soup Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

Cauliflower Souprecipe is so creamyand filledwith vegetables to warm you on a chilly night. This homemade soup is a stovetop cheesy soup that is so comforting made with basic ingredients. Add a little hot sauce for some extra kick. This is low-carb and healthy. A great recipe for a weeknight dinner.





CAULIFLOWER SOUP RECIPE

We just sawthe Cirque Du Soleilshow Amaluna.If you’re not familiar with theshow it’s a mixture of circus arts and street entertainment. It’s a-maz-ing.I mean I watched a girl balance her entire body ona pole with one hand and touch her coccyx to the back of her head.

Who does that?I left the show inawe of the capacity of the human body and wanting to hit theweights hard. Fo’ real.

Maybe I was destined to be a Gumby-like performer but just didn’t hone my natural ability as well as I should have. You see my mom always told me that when I was born I came out in the splits. The doctor was so worried about how flexible my legs were that he had extra testing done to make sure I was okay.

“She’s a perfect 10, ” he said after reviewing the results.

That’s why my mom always calls me her “Perfect 10” along with thefact thatI am the tenth child in my family (yes, I said ten).

You know how you hear all those stories growing up and you realize you probably need to check with your mom to see if they are true or if she was just pulling my leg? Yeah. Definitely checking on the splits part of that story. The rest is true…I think.

Speaking of families, I feel like cauliflower has always been the neglected middle child of the cabbage family. Broccoli, although not necessarily a looker, has always been my favorite.

In fact, I would be dare enough to say that I would almost take any vegetable over steamed cauliflower. So for me to make this creamy cauliflower soup was a big leap of faith.

Guess what? It tastes like super creamy broccoli soup without the green bits. My family devoured it and my son even asked to have it in his lunch for school the next day. My new favorite way to eat cauliflower is in this soup with a silky texture.

I added a little Tabasco but if you like even more kick, have at it.

HOW TO MAKE CAULIFLOWER SOUP

To make this cauliflower soup recipe, first simmer all the veggies until tender. Make a roux with butter, flour, and milk and slowly whisk into the veggie mixture. Stir in the cheese.

In a large pot, combine the cauliflower, carrot, celery, onion, and chicken broth. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat; Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until vegetables are tender In another large saucepan, melt the butter for the roux. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Whisk the milk in slowly. Bring to a boil over medium heat; Cook and stir the mixture for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted. Puree about 2 1/2 cups of the soup in the blender and pour back into the soup. This makes the soup extra creamy. Store leftovers in the fridge.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SOUP

Want to up the flavor? Roast the cauliflower tossed in a drizzle of olive oil in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in the oven at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes and then make the soup as usual. It does take some extra time but adds so much flavor.

CREAMY SOUP

To make this soup more decadent stir in a cup of heavy cream at the end.

HEALTHY CAULIFLOWER SOUP

Want the creaminess without the cream. The cauliflower is pretty creamy already but replacing the milk with coconut milk makes it’s a velvety soup.

ADD BACON

Want to take this to the next level? Add some crispy bacon on top.

