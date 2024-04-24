Easy Keto Bread Recipe with Almond Flour | Healthy Ambitions (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info.

“For the love of bread is the root of all evil” ~ unknown

Perhaps I misquoted that?

But…Bread!

Most people have nothing short of a love affair with bread. In fact, bread is usually the first food that comes to mind when considering a Low Carb or Keto lifestyle. The thought of giving up this beloved food can cause feelings of panic and doubt.

Yes, bread is as ingrained into our life as breathing. It’s the first major hurdle to overcome when starting any type of diet that eliminates wheat.

Why Give up Bread?

Breaking up with bread is hard, and people have different reasons when deciding to ditch this gluten-filled batch of yumminess. I’ll talk about two specific reasons here.

1. Carbohydrate Restriction

Bread is naturally high in carbohydrates. It doesn’t matter if it’s complex carbs or simple carbs, they break down the same. ALL carbohydrates are metabolized into sugar when they reach your bloodstream.

Eating carbs cause your blood sugar to spike, and your pancreas begins spitting out insulin to combat the problem. Then, you have a sugar crash and feel like you need a nap. To remedy this sudden crash, you eat more carbs and start the vicious cycle over again.

Restricting carbs can prevent this blood sugar rollercoaster many people experience every day. So whether you are a diabetic, who cannot afford the sugar spikes or someone looking for more consistent energy throughout the day, embracing a bread-free, low-carb lifestyle is immensely beneficial.

2. Inflammation

Did you know! Bread causes inflammation in the body. Inflammation is the root cause of many health issues. (IBS, skin disorders, auto-immune diseases, infertility, etc.…). 1

Why would we put something into our bodies, and several times a day, if it’s going to make us sick?

Some people have an obvious aversion to wheat, more specifically, the gluten found in wheat. If you’ve ever known someone with an auto-immune disorder such as Celiac Disease, you know eating foods with gluten can have a violent reaction on their body.

One person I know, who has an auto-immune disorder, said even the tiniest bit of gluten caused her “Exorcist” like vomiting. Yikes!

What is gluten, anyway? Ask most people on the street, and they know gluten is supposed to be “bad”, but have no idea what it actually is. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and a few other grains. It’s what causes bread to rise and gives it a bit of elasticity.

It’s this tiny little protein that can wreak havoc on one’s intestines.

But not all of us have an auto-immune disorder to cause an extreme gluten reaction. In fact, most people would say bread products do not negatively impact them at all. But it’s possible that you have a gluten sensitivity and not even know it.

I challenge you this. Give up all gluten products for one month. That’s 30 days folks! One month of true elimination…no wheat, spelt, semolina, barley, etc.…eliminate any foods that contain gluten.

Then have a piece of bread.

I did this. My husband did this. It was an eye-opening experience. The inflammation caused by bread was now obvious. Our bodies did not react well, and we both have sworn off wheat for life.

Common symptoms of gluten sensitivities include upset tummies, constipation or diarrhea, fatigue, joint pain, headaches, and skin rashes…just to name a few. Bringing Bread Back

My fellow bread lovers, all is not lost! Thanks to a few brilliant and creative foodies, bread has been restored. Not the gluten-free, wheat bread of our childhood, but a new creation, using ground-up almonds.

This history of using almond flour is obscure, and little can be found about it online. It appears to date back several thousand years with Persians and Arabs using almond meal and water to make almond milk.

And here I thought almond milk was new on the scene!

Once my family adopted the Keto Diet lifestyle, figuring out a bread solution was Number 1 on my priority list. We could not spend the rest of our lives foregoing sandwiches. Without bread, the keto lifestyle was not going to last.

Many store-bought Keto Breads are still high in carbs and made with other grains, so they did not meet our new dietary requirements. And folks, Keto is not yet mainstream enough for stores to offer a great variety of keto-friendly baked goods.

I needed to find a bread recipe, but not just any recipe. I needed it to be an easy keto bread recipe.

I searched high and low on the internet, browsed numerous pins on Pinterest, and started experimenting with keto-friendly bread recipes other bloggers had developed. Some recipes were pretty good, and others….well, they went into the trash.

But even the best recipe left me wondering what could be improved.

After a year of trying various recipes and tweaking a few ingredients, I finally found what I was looking for! To give a little credit where credit is due, my recipe is an alteration of an amazing easy keto bread recipe from Wholesome Yum.

An existing bread recipe, with an ingredient swap suggestion from a friend, another ingredient change “ah-ha” moment I had while making pancakes, and voila! I give you, my easy keto bread recipe.

Give it a try and let me know what you think!

How to Make this Easy Keto Bread Recipe with Almond Flour

This super-easy keto bread recipe has only 7 ingredients (and that includes the salt and water!)

Easy Keto Bread Ingredients

2 cups almond flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp xanthan gum

1/2 tsp salt

4 eggs

1/4 cup avocado oil – you can replace it in equal parts with olive oil or melted butter, but the avocado oil gives the best end product texture.

1/4 cup water

Easy Keto Bread Recipe Instructions

Start by preheating the oven to 350°F. Line an 8X4 loaf pan with parchment paper. I tried a 9×5 loaf pan at first, but the loaf was way too short for my liking.

I’ve tried using a silicone loaf pan on a few occasions, but the metal pan simply bakes the bread better.

In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and salt.

Stir in the eggs, avocado oil, and water until everything is combined.

The batter will be fairly thick, so spoon it into the loaf pan and spread out using a spatula or your hand. (rinsing your hands in hot water will help keep the dough from sticking to your hands)

Bake for 60-70 minutes. The top will look done well before the inside is finished.

Let the bread cool completely before removing it from the loaf pan.

Using a bread knife, cut 1/2” thick slices. Store in the refrigerator.

If you think it will take more than 5 days to eat all the bread, place in freezer bags and store in the freezer. When ready, thaw in the refrigerator overnight and enjoy! This bread freezes really well, so sometimes you can batch cook several loaves and freeze for future use.

