Vegan Cranberry Bread | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

Delicious vegan cranberry bread with a low-calorie sugar-free frosting. The recipe is eggless, dairy-free, gluten-free, oil-free, and easy to make. This blog post is kindly sponsored by iHerb, all thoughts and opinions are my own.
Healthy, Gluten-Free Cranberry Bread
I love the holiday season. Almost everyone is in a festive mood and excited about Christmas. And there is probably nothing more festive than a delicious, moist, and soft cranberry loaf. This cranberry bread is not only vegan, but it’s also gluten-free, oil-free, and healthy. It has a sugar-free frosting which is still sweet and so much healthier than refined sugar! So let’s have a look at this glorious dessert!
The Ingredients
This healthy recipe contains only 10 ingredients (I don’t count baking soda and baking powder because everyone probably has it at home).
I especially loved the Organic Dried Cranberries from Eden Foods which are apple sweetened. This makes them so much healthier. You can use them throughout the year when fresh cranberries aren’t available, and they are also perfect as a healthy snack.
Sugar-free Frosting
The frosting was made with Now Foods, Real Food Organic, Erythritol. I love using it as a cake frosting because it’s so much healthier than refined sugar and it’s furthermore low in calories. I have also used it as a frosting on my vegan carrot cake.
As an egg substitute, I used two flax eggs (ground flax seeds mixed with water). You can also use chia eggs (ground chia seeds mixed with water).
I love using canned (or homemade) coconut milk. It’s higher in fat than e.g. boxed oat milk, rice milk or almond milk, etc. which are all watered down. You could, however, also use oat cream, soy cream, or homemade cashew milk as a substitute. If you prefer using boxed plant-based milk then I would suggest adding a few tablespoons of oil, to assure that the Cranberry loaf is soft, moist, and rich!
This Vegan Cranberry Bread Is:
- Dairy-free
- Egg-free
- Gluten-free
- Oil-free
- Healthy
- Refined sugar-free
- Easy to make
How To Store
This gluten-free cranberry bread is a wonderful breakfast or dessert. You can store it in the fridge for up to 5 days. It stays moist, soft, and delicious. You can even freeze the bread slices (put them in zip-lock bags) for about 3 months.
Vegan Cranberry Bread
Author: Michaela Vais
This vegan cranberry bread with a low-calorie sugar-free frosting is the perfect dessert or breakfast for the holiday season. The recipe is dairy-free, eggless,, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, oil-free, and easy to make.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 40 minutes mins
Total Time 55 minutes mins
Course Breakfast, Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 10 slices
Calories 230 kcal
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups (200 g) Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 Baking Flour* (gluten-free)
- 3/4 cup (80 g) Bob's Red Mill Natural Almond Flour Super Fine
- 3/4 cup (150 g) Now Foods Real Food Xylitol*
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
Wet ingredients:
- 2 flax eggs (2 tbsp ground flax seeds + 6 tbsp water)
- 1 1/2 cups (200 g) Eden Foods Organic Dried Cranberries*
- 1 cup (240 ml) plant-based milk (*see recipe notes)
- 2 tbsp lemon juice or lime juice or orange juice
- 1 1/2 tsp Simply Organic, Madagascar Pure Vanilla Extract*
Frosting:
- 6 tbsp Now Foods Real Food Organic Erythritol* Naturally Sweet
- 1 tsp lime juice or lemon juice or orange juice
- 1-2 tbsp Edward & Sons Let's Do Organic, Organic Creamed Coconut*
Instructions
To make the flax eggs, put 2 tbsp ground flax seeds into a small bowl, add 6 tbsp water and mix with a whisk. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Put all dry ingredients into a bowl and stir until there are no clumps.
In a bowl, mix all wet ingredients (except the cranberries) with an electric hand mixer and pour the mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir with a whisk. Now fold in the cranberries.
Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. My pan measures 8 x 4 x 2.5 inches. Spoon the mixture into the loaf pan.
Bake in the oven at 356 degrees F (180 degrees C) for about 40-50 minutes. The cranberry loaf is ready when a toothpick comes out almost clean (don't overcook it). Let it cool in the fridge.
For the frosting: Put the Erythritol in a food processor or coffee grinder and mix until it's very fine like icing sugar. Use a whisk to mix it in a small bowl with the coconut cream and the lime/lemon juice. If the frosting is too thick add more milk or lime/lemon juice. If it's too thin add more Erythritol. Spread the frosting onto the loaf and put it in the fridge until the frosting is hard. Enjoy!
Notes
- Plant-based milk: I had the best result with canned coconut milk which will make the loaf moist, soft, and rich due to the higher fat content. If you use boxed plant-based milk (like almond milk, oat milk, etc) which is often watered down a lot, I would suggest adding a few tbsp of oil.
- Sweetener: If you are using regular sugar, make sure to use just 100 g, otherwise, the Cranberry Loaf might be too sweet.
- Flour: You can use regular flour or spelt flour instead of the 1:1 baking flour.
Nutrition Facts Vegan Cranberry Bread Amount per Serving Calories 230 % Daily Value* Fat 5 g 8 % Saturated Fat 0.6 g 3 % Carbohydrates 53 g 18 % Fiber 2.4 g 10 % Sugar 13 g 14 % Protein 3 g 6 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
