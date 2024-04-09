Vegan Cranberry Bread | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

By Ela on 20. November, 2018 | 36 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 4 votes

Read In: Deutsch (Deutschland)

Delicious vegan cranberry bread with a low-calorie sugar-free frosting. The recipe is eggless, dairy-free, gluten-free, oil-free, and easy to make. This blog post is kindly sponsored by iHerb, all thoughts and opinions are my own.



Healthy, Gluten-Free Cranberry Bread

I love the holiday season. Almost everyone is in a festive mood and excited about Christmas. And there is probably nothing more festive than a delicious, moist, and soft cranberry loaf. This cranberry bread is not only vegan, but it’s also gluten-free, oil-free, and healthy. It has a sugar-free frosting which is still sweet and so much healthier than refined sugar! So let’s have a look at this glorious dessert!

The Ingredients

This healthy recipe contains only 10 ingredients (I don’t count baking soda and baking powder because everyone probably has it at home).

I ordered most of the ingredients from iHerb and you can see them in the below photo. Check out many of the iHerb products featured in this post here (you will get a 5% discount when you purchase via my link).

iHerb is a global leader in bringing the best overall value in natural products to their customers all over the world.iHerb furthermore offers a Triple Guarantee to ensure customers are 100% satisfied: You will get the best overall value in the world for over 30,000 brand name natural products.

As a California based superstore, iHerb guarantees that all products are authentic brands sold in the U.S. market. They are committed to providing quality assurance for their products, and they ship directly from climate-controlled warehouses. iHerb also offers a delivery guarantee and provide free or discounted shipping to over 150 countries around the world.

I especially loved the Organic Dried Cranberries from Eden Foods which are apple sweetened. This makes them so much healthier. You can use them throughout the year when fresh cranberries aren’t available, and they are also perfect as a healthy snack.

Sugar-free Frosting

The frosting was made with Now Foods, Real Food Organic, Erythritol. I love using it as a cake frosting because it’s so much healthier than refined sugar and it’s furthermore low in calories. I have also used it as a frosting on my vegan carrot cake.

As an egg substitute, I used two flax eggs (ground flax seeds mixed with water). You can also use chia eggs (ground chia seeds mixed with water).

I love using canned (or homemade) coconut milk. It’s higher in fat than e.g. boxed oat milk, rice milk or almond milk, etc. which are all watered down. You could, however, also use oat cream, soy cream, or homemade cashew milk as a substitute. If you prefer using boxed plant-based milk then I would suggest adding a few tablespoons of oil, to assure that the Cranberry loaf is soft, moist, and rich!

This Vegan Cranberry Bread Is:

Dairy-free

Egg-free

Gluten-free

Oil-free

Healthy

Refined sugar-free

Easy to make

How To Store

This gluten-free cranberry bread is a wonderful breakfast or dessert. You can store it in the fridge for up to 5 days. It stays moist, soft, and delicious. You can even freeze the bread slices (put them in zip-lock bags) for about 3 months.

If you make this tasty vegan cranberry bread then I would love to see it. You can DM it to me on Instagram. Don’t forget to tag me in your Insta caption + photo with @elavegan and use the hashtag #elavegan and I will gladly check out your post.

You can get a discount off your iHerb order and if you are a new customer you can get an additional $5 off your minimum $40 order by clicking here!

Related vegan and gluten-free bread/cake recipes:

Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Banana Blueberry Bread

Pumpkin Bread

Vegan Cornbread

Marbled Banana Bread

IF YOU ARE USING PINTEREST, FEEL FREE TO PIN THE FOLLOWING PHOTO: