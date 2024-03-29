50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (2024)

24/48 Taste of Home Maple-Peach Glazed Ham This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. He makes it regularly for his group of friends on the weekends because it's so good and easy. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin Go to Recipe

25/48 Quick Chicken Piccata Laced with lemon and simmered in white wine, this stovetop entree is super easy and elegant. Just add a side of veggies and bread to make it into a wonderful meal. —Cynthia Heil, Augusta, Georgia