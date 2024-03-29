50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Easy
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Mar. 01, 2024
Grandma knew how to put a delicious dinner on the table. And now you can, too! These family dinner ideas feature minimal ingredients and prep time.
Tortellini Carbonara
I’ve made this bacon, cream and Parmesan cheese pasta sauce for so many years and have always called it a carbonara. Low-and-behold, I recently found out it’s actually more like an Alfredo sauce. In either case, it’s absolutely heavenly and a great option for company! —Cathy Croyle, Davidsville, Pennsylvania
Weekday Beef Stew
Beef stew capped with flaky puff pastry adds comfort to the weeknight menu—my family is always glad to see this meal. Make a salad and call your crowd to the table. —Daniel Anderson, Kenosha, Wisconsin
As a child, I learned from my grandmother how to make these chicken-fried steaks. I taught my daughters, and when my granddaughters are older, I’ll show them, too. —Donna Cater, Fort Ann, New York
Zesty Grilled Ham
If it's ham, my kids will eat it, but they like this kicked-up recipe best of all. Even the small ones eat adult-sized portions, so be sure to make plenty. —Mary Ann Lien, Tyler, Texas
One of my husband's favorite childhood memories was eating his Grandma Barney's Tater Tot Casserole. One day I prepared it using potatoes O'Brien instead. Now I always make it this way. — Heather Matthews, Keller, Texas
Chicken Provolone
Chicken Provolone, though one of my simplest dishes, is one of my husband’s favorites. It is easy to prepare and looks fancy served on a dark plate with a garnish of fresh parsley or basil. Add some buttered noodles for an easy side dish. —Dawn Bryant, Thedford, Nebraska
Easy Slow-Cooked Swiss Steak
I let my slow cooker simmer up this fuss-free and flavorful Swiss steak. Perfect for busy spring days…the longer it cooks, the better it tastes! —Sarah Burks, Wathena, Kansas
This is an excellent dish to take to someone for dinner. It's also easy to change up the recipe with your favorite meats or cheeses. —Tricia Bibb, Hartselle, AL
White Wine Garlic Chicken
This garlic chicken is fantastic over cooked brown rice or your favorite pasta. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese too. —Heather Esposito, Rome, New York
Sausage Manicotti
This classic Italian entree comes together in a snap but tastes as if it took hours. It's so tasty and easy to fix. My family always enjoys it. —Carolyn Henderson, Maple Plain, Minnesota
Cod and Asparagus Bake
The lemon pulls this flavorful and healthy dish together. You can use grated Parmesan cheese instead of Romano if you'd like. —Thomas Faglon, Somerset, New Jersey
Quick Tater Tots Bake
I like to make this Tater Tot casserole when time before supper is short. If we have unexpected company, I just double the ingredients and use a 13x9-in. pan. I call it my Please Stay Casserole! —Jean Ferguson, Elverta, California
Country Ham and Potatoes
Browned potatoes give simple ham a tasty touch. Not only do the potatoes pick up the flavor of the ham, but they look beautiful! Just add veggies or a salad and dinner is done. —Helen Bridges, Washington, Virginia
Pork Chops with Dijon Sauce
Here's a main course that tastes rich yet isn't high in saturated fat. It's easy for weeknights, but the creamy sauce makes it special enough for weekends. —Bonnie Brown-Watson, Houston, Texas
Flavorful Pot Roast
On hectic days, this is so quick and easy to prep! Convenient packages of dressing and gravy combine to create a sauce worthy of a fall-apart roast. For a filling meal-in-one, serve with mashed potatoes and ladle the juices over top.—Arlene Butler, Ogden, Utah
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Meat is a hard sell with my teenage daughter unless I make it look like a restaurant dish. Drizzle ranch dressing or barbecue sauce on top and it's a home run. —Donna Carney, New Lexington, Ohio
Ham and Bean Stew
You only need five ingredients to fix this thick and flavorful stew. It's so easy to make and always a favorite with my family. I top bowls of it with a sprinkling of shredded cheese. —Teresa D'Amato, East Granby, Connecticut
No-Fuss Chicken
This recipe could hardly be simpler to prepare. The chicken gets a wonderful tangy taste, and no one will know you used convenient ingredients like a bottle of salad dressing and onion soup mix...unless you tell them. —Marilyn Dick, Centralia, Missouri
Pancetta and Mushroom-Stuffed Chicken Breast
I was inspired by a stuffed chicken Marsala dish I had at a restaurant and wanted to come up with my own version using a different flavor profile. —Ashley Laymon, Lititz, Pennsylvania
Herbed Pork Chops
Herbs are a fast and flavorful way to dress up pork. Plus, they make the chops look so pretty on a platter. I prepare these year-round as a way to capture the taste of summer. —Dianne Esposite, New Middletown, Ohio
Orange Pomegranate Salmon
A colorful, festive salmon dish makes an impressive addition to your holiday table—and it is as delicious as it is beautiful. What will no one guess? How easy it is to cook. I serve this with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for a showstopping meal that is wonderful for special occasions. —Thomas Faglon, Somerset, New Jersey
Honey Lemon Schnitzel
These pork cutlets are coated in a sweet sauce with honey, lemon juice and butter. They're certainly good enough for company, but perfect for a quick weeknight meal, too. —Carole Fraser, North York, Ontario
Balsamic Chicken with Roasted Tomatoes
This entree is a fantastic way to savor fresh tomatoes, especially during the warm summer months. It’s quite simple, but the sweet, tangy tomato glaze is so good. —Karen Gehrig, Concord, North Carolina
Maple-Peach Glazed Ham
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. He makes it regularly for his group of friends on the weekends because it's so good and easy. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Quick Chicken Piccata
Laced with lemon and simmered in white wine, this stovetop entree is super easy and elegant. Just add a side of veggies and bread to make it into a wonderful meal. —Cynthia Heil, Augusta, Georgia
My wife and I first made this chicken entree as newlyweds, and we have been hooked on it ever since. We make it almost weekly now. It's so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. You can't beat that! —Chris Koon, Midlothian, Virginia
Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Blue Cheese Mustard Sauce
This simple steak gets a big flavor boost from two of my favorites: mustard and blue cheese. My husband and I make this recipe to celebrate our anniversary each year! —Ashley Lecker, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Stuffed Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes
I invented this roast chicken to prove goat cheese really is delish. I served it to my skeptical family without telling them, and they gobbled it up. But any soft cheese will do. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, DE
Dijon Beef Tenderloin
I like having an ace recipe up my sleeve, and this tenderloin with Dijon is my go-to for birthdays, buffets and holidays. —Donna Lindecamp, Morganton, NC
Super Easy Country-Style Ribs
I'm a die-hard rib fan. When we were growing up, our mom made these for us all the time, and we still can’t get enough of them. —Stephanie Loaiza, Layton, Utah
Shrimp Pasta Alfredo
My son loves any recipe with Alfredo sauce. As a bachelor, shrimp pasta was one of the first recipes he learned to prepare. Now his children ask for it regularly. Gail Lucas, Olive Branch, Mississippi
Sausage and Sauerkraut
I created this tasty, quick and easy sauerkraut and sausage dish so I can throw it together in no time on those extra-busy nights. — Mary Lyon, Spotsylvania, Virginia
Beefy Tortellini Skillet
This tortellini dish is a one-skillet-wonder the family craves. From browning beef to cooking the pasta and melting the cheese, everything happens in one pan. You can add basil or chives for a touch of freshness. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Grilled Peppered Steaks
I once wanted a peppered steak for supper, so I tossed some spices together and came up with this recipe. My family thoroughly enjoyed it.—Stephanie Moon, Boise, Idaho.
Cider-Glazed Pork Tenderloin
This is a super easy recipe full of sweet fall flavor. The maple flavor really shines through. —Susan Stetzel, Gainesville, New York
Salmon Veggie Packets
I feel the spirit of Julia Child when I make lemon-pepper salmon en papillote (in parchment). It’s the first French recipe I learned, and the delightful little packages are family-friendly. —Renee Greene, New York, NY
Cranberry Maple Chicken
Cranberries and a hint of maple syrup make a sweet sauce for these easy chicken breast halves. They’re a quick but lovely main course for weeknights and other occasions. –Kim Pettipas of Oromocto, New Brunswick
Roasted Chicken
This tender chicken is a real time-saver on a busy weekend. A simple blend of seasonings makes it a snap to prepare, and it smells heavenly as it roasts. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington
Sausage Potato Supper
One Saturday night a few years ago, I came up with this dish on the spur of the moment. It was dinnertime, and I had to use what I had on hand. It's been a hit with my family ever since. —Nancy Russell, Englewood, Colorado
Saucy Grilled Pork Chops
My mamaw in Kentucky used this "dip," as she called it, on many grilled meats including chicken and steak. —Misty Schneider, Bayport, Minnesota
Pierogi Chicken Supper
Chicken, cheese and onion combine with frozen pierogi to give dinner a change of pace. Best part is, it takes just 30 minutes to get this satisfying skillet supper on the table. —Barbara Scott, Walkersville, Maryland
Broccoli and rice casserole tops my family's comfort food list, but when we need something fast, this is the stuff. Chicken and veggie orzo cooked on the stovetop speeds everything up. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma
Pesto Halibut
The mildness of halibut contrasts perfectly with the robust flavor of pesto in this recipe. It takes only minutes to get the fish ready for the oven, leaving you plenty of time to get started on your side dishes. Nearly anything goes well with this entree. —April Showalter, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Pork Chops with Honey-Garlic Sauce
The sauce on these honey garlic pork chops is so good, I sometimes double it so there's extra for dipping whatever veggie we have on the side. —Michelle Smith, Eldersburg, Maryland
Chicken Cordon Bleu in Pastry
Baking chicken breasts in a flaky dough makes them turn out moist and delicious every time. This fancy dish is nice to serve family as well as guests.
Basil-Butter Steaks with Roasted Potatoes
A few ingredients and 30 minutes are all you’ll need for this incredibly satisfying meal. A simple basil butter gives these steaks a very special taste. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Deviled Chicken
My family has always loved this flavorful golden brown chicken. I watch for frequent sales on leg quarters to keep the cost per serving low. —Linda Trammell, Kingston, Missouri
Apricot Ham Steak
Ham is a versatile main menu item that's a standby with all country cooks. One of the best and easiest ways to serve ham slices is topped with a slightly sweet glaze, like this apricot version. —Scott Woodward Shullsburg, Wisconsin
Originally Published: July 22, 2020
Katie Bandurski
As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.