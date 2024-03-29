50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Easy

50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Mar. 01, 2024

    Grandma knew how to put a delicious dinner on the table. And now you can, too! These family dinner ideas feature minimal ingredients and prep time.

    1/48

    Tortellini Carbonara

    I’ve made this bacon, cream and Parmesan cheese pasta sauce for so many years and have always called it a carbonara. Low-and-behold, I recently found out it’s actually more like an Alfredo sauce. In either case, it’s absolutely heavenly and a great option for company! —Cathy Croyle, Davidsville, Pennsylvania

    Get Recipe

    2/48

    Weekday Beef Stew

    Beef stew capped with flaky puff pastry adds comfort to the weeknight menu—my family is always glad to see this meal. Make a salad and call your crowd to the table. —Daniel Anderson, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    3/48

    As a child, I learned from my grandmother how to make these chicken-fried steaks. I taught my daughters, and when my granddaughters are older, I’ll show them, too. —Donna Cater, Fort Ann, New York

    Go to Recipe

    4/48

    Zesty Grilled Ham

    If it's ham, my kids will eat it, but they like this kicked-up recipe best of all. Even the small ones eat adult-sized portions, so be sure to make plenty. —Mary Ann Lien, Tyler, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    5/48

    One of my husband's favorite childhood memories was eating his Grandma Barney's Tater Tot Casserole. One day I prepared it using potatoes O'Brien instead. Now I always make it this way. — Heather Matthews, Keller, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    6/48

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Provolone

    Chicken Provolone, though one of my simplest dishes, is one of my husband’s favorites. It is easy to prepare and looks fancy served on a dark plate with a garnish of fresh parsley or basil. Add some buttered noodles for an easy side dish. —Dawn Bryant, Thedford, Nebraska

    Go to Recipe

    7/48

    Easy Slow-Cooked Swiss Steak

    I let my slow cooker simmer up this fuss-free and flavorful Swiss steak. Perfect for busy spring days…the longer it cooks, the better it tastes! —Sarah Burks, Wathena, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    8/48

    This is an excellent dish to take to someone for dinner. It's also easy to change up the recipe with your favorite meats or cheeses. —Tricia Bibb, Hartselle, AL

    Go to Recipe

    9/48

    White Wine Garlic Chicken

    This garlic chicken is fantastic over cooked brown rice or your favorite pasta. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese too. —Heather Esposito, Rome, New York

    Go to Recipe

    10/48

    Sausage Manicotti

    This classic Italian entree comes together in a snap but tastes as if it took hours. It's so tasty and easy to fix. My family always enjoys it. —Carolyn Henderson, Maple Plain, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    11/48

    Taste of Home

    Cod and Asparagus Bake

    The lemon pulls this flavorful and healthy dish together. You can use grated Parmesan cheese instead of Romano if you'd like. —Thomas Faglon, Somerset, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    12/48

    Quick Tater Tots Bake

    I like to make this Tater Tot casserole when time before supper is short. If we have unexpected company, I just double the ingredients and use a 13x9-in. pan. I call it my Please Stay Casserole! —Jean Ferguson, Elverta, California

    13/48

    Taste of Home

    Country Ham and Potatoes

    Browned potatoes give simple ham a tasty touch. Not only do the potatoes pick up the flavor of the ham, but they look beautiful! Just add veggies or a salad and dinner is done. —Helen Bridges, Washington, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    14/48

    Pork Chops with Dijon Sauce

    Here's a main course that tastes rich yet isn't high in saturated fat. It's easy for weeknights, but the creamy sauce makes it special enough for weekends. —Bonnie Brown-Watson, Houston, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    15/48

    Taste of Home

    Flavorful Pot Roast

    On hectic days, this is so quick and easy to prep! Convenient packages of dressing and gravy combine to create a sauce worthy of a fall-apart roast. For a filling meal-in-one, serve with mashed potatoes and ladle the juices over top.—Arlene Butler, Ogden, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    16/48

    Breaded Pork Tenderloin

    Meat is a hard sell with my teenage daughter unless I make it look like a restaurant dish. Drizzle ranch dressing or barbecue sauce on top and it's a home run. —Donna Carney, New Lexington, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    17/48

    Taste of Home

    Ham and Bean Stew

    You only need five ingredients to fix this thick and flavorful stew. It's so easy to make and always a favorite with my family. I top bowls of it with a sprinkling of shredded cheese. —Teresa D'Amato, East Granby, Connecticut

    Go to Recipe

    18/48

    Taste of Home

    No-Fuss Chicken

    This recipe could hardly be simpler to prepare. The chicken gets a wonderful tangy taste, and no one will know you used convenient ingredients like a bottle of salad dressing and onion soup mix...unless you tell them. —Marilyn Dick, Centralia, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    19/48

    Pancetta and Mushroom-Stuffed Chicken Breast

    I was inspired by a stuffed chicken Marsala dish I had at a restaurant and wanted to come up with my own version using a different flavor profile. —Ashley Laymon, Lititz, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    20/48

    Taste of Home

    Herbed Pork Chops

    Herbs are a fast and flavorful way to dress up pork. Plus, they make the chops look so pretty on a platter. I prepare these year-round as a way to capture the taste of summer. —Dianne Esposite, New Middletown, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    21/48

    Orange Pomegranate Salmon

    A colorful, festive salmon dish makes an impressive addition to your holiday table—and it is as delicious as it is beautiful. What will no one guess? How easy it is to cook. I serve this with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for a showstopping meal that is wonderful for special occasions. —Thomas Faglon, Somerset, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    22/48

    Honey Lemon Schnitzel

    These pork cutlets are coated in a sweet sauce with honey, lemon juice and butter. They're certainly good enough for company, but perfect for a quick weeknight meal, too. —Carole Fraser, North York, Ontario

    Go to Recipe

    23/48

    Taste of Home

    Balsamic Chicken with Roasted Tomatoes

    This entree is a fantastic way to savor fresh tomatoes, especially during the warm summer months. It’s quite simple, but the sweet, tangy tomato glaze is so good. —Karen Gehrig, Concord, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    24/48

    Taste of Home

    Maple-Peach Glazed Ham

    This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. He makes it regularly for his group of friends on the weekends because it's so good and easy. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    25/48

    Quick Chicken Piccata

    Laced with lemon and simmered in white wine, this stovetop entree is super easy and elegant. Just add a side of veggies and bread to make it into a wonderful meal. —Cynthia Heil, Augusta, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    See Also
    Chicken Schnitzel Recipe - A Quick & Easy Weeknight Meal - Chisel & Fork

    26/48

    My wife and I first made this chicken entree as newlyweds, and we have been hooked on it ever since. We make it almost weekly now. It's so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. You can't beat that! —Chris Koon, Midlothian, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    27/48

    Taste of Home

    Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Blue Cheese Mustard Sauce

    This simple steak gets a big flavor boost from two of my favorites: mustard and blue cheese. My husband and I make this recipe to celebrate our anniversary each year! —Ashley Lecker, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    28/48

    Taste of Home

    Stuffed Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes

    I invented this roast chicken to prove goat cheese really is delish. I served it to my skeptical family without telling them, and they gobbled it up. But any soft cheese will do. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, DE

    Go to Recipe

    29/48

    Dijon Beef Tenderloin

    I like having an ace recipe up my sleeve, and this tenderloin with Dijon is my go-to for birthdays, buffets and holidays. —Donna Lindecamp, Morganton, NC

    Go to Recipe

    30/48

    Super Easy Country-Style Ribs

    I'm a die-hard rib fan. When we were growing up, our mom made these for us all the time, and we still can’t get enough of them. —Stephanie Loaiza, Layton, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    31/48

    Taste of Home

    Shrimp Pasta Alfredo

    My son loves any recipe with Alfredo sauce. As a bachelor, shrimp pasta was one of the first recipes he learned to prepare. Now his children ask for it regularly. Gail Lucas, Olive Branch, Mississippi

    Go to Recipe

    32/48

    Sausage and Sauerkraut

    I created this tasty, quick and easy sauerkraut and sausage dish so I can throw it together in no time on those extra-busy nights. — Mary Lyon, Spotsylvania, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    33/48

    Beefy Tortellini Skillet

    This tortellini dish is a one-skillet-wonder the family craves. From browning beef to cooking the pasta and melting the cheese, everything happens in one pan. You can add basil or chives for a touch of freshness. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    34/48

    Grilled Peppered Steaks

    I once wanted a peppered steak for supper, so I tossed some spices together and came up with this recipe. My family thoroughly enjoyed it.—Stephanie Moon, Boise, Idaho.

    Go to Recipe

    35/48

    Taste of Home

    Cider-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

    This is a super easy recipe full of sweet fall flavor. The maple flavor really shines through. —Susan Stetzel, Gainesville, New York

    Go to Recipe

    36/48

    Salmon Veggie Packets

    I feel the spirit of Julia Child when I make lemon-pepper salmon en papillote (in parchment). It’s the first French recipe I learned, and the delightful little packages are family-friendly. —Renee Greene, New York, NY

    Go to Recipe

    37/48

    Cranberry Maple Chicken

    Cranberries and a hint of maple syrup make a sweet sauce for these easy chicken breast halves. They’re a quick but lovely main course for weeknights and other occasions. –Kim Pettipas of Oromocto, New Brunswick

    Go to Recipe

    38/48

    Taste of Home

    Roasted Chicken

    This tender chicken is a real time-saver on a busy weekend. A simple blend of seasonings makes it a snap to prepare, and it smells heavenly as it roasts. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    39/48

    Sausage Potato Supper

    One Saturday night a few years ago, I came up with this dish on the spur of the moment. It was dinnertime, and I had to use what I had on hand. It's been a hit with my family ever since. —Nancy Russell, Englewood, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    40/48

    Saucy Grilled Pork Chops

    My mamaw in Kentucky used this "dip," as she called it, on many grilled meats including chicken and steak. —Misty Schneider, Bayport, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    41/48

    Taste of Home

    Pierogi Chicken Supper

    Chicken, cheese and onion combine with frozen pierogi to give dinner a change of pace. Best part is, it takes just 30 minutes to get this satisfying skillet supper on the table. —Barbara Scott, Walkersville, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    42/48

    Taste of Home

    Broccoli and rice casserole tops my family's comfort food list, but when we need something fast, this is the stuff. Chicken and veggie orzo cooked on the stovetop speeds everything up. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    43/48

    Pesto Halibut

    The mildness of halibut contrasts perfectly with the robust flavor of pesto in this recipe. It takes only minutes to get the fish ready for the oven, leaving you plenty of time to get started on your side dishes. Nearly anything goes well with this entree. —April Showalter, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    44/48

    Taste of Home

    Pork Chops with Honey-Garlic Sauce

    The sauce on these honey garlic pork chops is so good, I sometimes double it so there's extra for dipping whatever veggie we have on the side. —Michelle Smith, Eldersburg, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    45/48

    Chicken Cordon Bleu in Pastry

    Baking chicken breasts in a flaky dough makes them turn out moist and delicious every time. This fancy dish is nice to serve family as well as guests.

    Go to Recipe

    46/48

    Taste of Home

    Basil-Butter Steaks with Roasted Potatoes

    A few ingredients and 30 minutes are all you’ll need for this incredibly satisfying meal. A simple basil butter gives these steaks a very special taste. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    47/48

    Taste of Home

    Deviled Chicken

    My family has always loved this flavorful golden brown chicken. I watch for frequent sales on leg quarters to keep the cost per serving low. —Linda Trammell, Kingston, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    48/48

    Apricot Ham Steak

    Ham is a versatile main menu item that's a standby with all country cooks. One of the best and easiest ways to serve ham slices is topped with a slightly sweet glaze, like this apricot version. —Scott Woodward Shullsburg, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: July 22, 2020

    50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (49)

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

    50 of Grandma's Easiest Dinner Recipes (Ever!) (2024)
    Top Articles
    Wireless Headphones and Earbuds - Beats
    Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff Recipe
    Dlaczego banki zamykają konta?
    Czy rząd może monitorować Twoje konto bankowe?
    Latest Posts
    The best on-ear headphones to buy | Expert Reviews
    The 7 Best Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Winter 2024: Reviews
    Article information

    Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6254

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

    Birthday: 1993-03-26

    Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

    Phone: +5938540192553

    Job: Administration Developer

    Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

    Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.