Easy Lasagna Soup Recipe (2024)

This EASY Lasagna Soup tastes just like lasagna without all the layering or dishes! – you might never go back to traditional lasagna again – I won’t!

This One Pot Lasagna Soup recipe can’t get any easier or more delicious! It boasts layers of cheesy noodles smothered in rich marinara infused with garlic, onion and Italian spices all smothered Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta – drool – and all you have to do is brown your beef, dump in the ingredients and simmer away!

This Lasagna Soup Recipe can’t get any easier!

I looooove Italian food or even anything resembling Italian food from myItalian Vegetable Soup, Tomato Basil Soup, Million Dollar Baked Penne, Million Dollar Macaroni and Cheese Casserole,Zuppa Toscana Soup, Minestrone Soup and everything in between! And while lasagna is technically Italian, it has to be one of America’s favorite foods – and one of my favorite foods! For being a favorite, however, I hardly ever make traditional lasagna – so sad. I just can’t get into the time-consuming, tedious, layering.

But now, I am thrilled to introduce my “can’t-get-any-easier,” One Pot Lasagna Soup!I made this soup twice in a week because I am SO in love with it-and so is my very honest critic, Patrick, who lived in Italy for two years. Sometimes he is a little too honest, but he tells me it’s a good thing, because then I know when he really, really loves something. So as he sat spooning this Lasagna Soup into his mouth, repeating “So good, you nailed it. Insane, taste just like lasagna…,” I knew it was going in my back pocket of easy, “Patrick approved”, delicious recipes.

And it belongs in your back pocket too for all those busy nights when everyone is starting to get hangry (AKA hungry and tired) or simply any time you want to devour something extraordinary.

Why you’ll love this Lasagna Soup

EASY ONE POT RECIPE. No tedious layering – dump the ingredients together and simmer!

No tedious layering – dump the ingredients together and simmer! TASTES LIKE LASAGNA. Lasagna noodles are cradled in a beefy marinara broth, then cradled with Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta.

Lasagna noodles are cradled in a beefy marinara broth, then cradled with Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta. ADEPTLY SEASONED. Onions, garlic, red pepper flakes, Italian seasonings, and a splash of balsamic create a symphony of flavors.

Onions, garlic, red pepper flakes, Italian seasonings, and a splash of balsamic create a symphony of flavors. SIMMERED TO PERFECTION. The noodles emerge delightfully al dente.

The noodles emerge delightfully al dente. CUSTOMIZABLE.You don’t have to use lasagna noodles! Use whatever pasta you have on hand, add veggies, use turkey or chicken sausage, go light on the cheeses or pile it on, etc.

What you’ll need for Easy Lasagna Soup

Lasagna Noodles : Use regular lasagna noodles -NOT no boil lasagna noodles. Break the noodles into 1-2” pieces – they do not have to be perfect!

: Use regular lasagna noodles -NOT no boil lasagna noodles. Break the noodles into 1-2” pieces – they do not have to be perfect! Beef: Use lean ground beef, or for extra flavor, use half beef, half Italian sausage.

Use lean ground beef, or for extra flavor, use half beef, half Italian sausage. Onion : Use one yellow onion diced small so the pieces soften quickly.

: Use one yellow onion diced small so the pieces soften quickly. Garlic : I use 5 garlic cloves but you can use more or less depending on your garlic love.

: I use 5 garlic cloves but you can use more or less depending on your garlic love. Marinara sauce: Use one 24-ounce jar of your favorite marinara sauce. Use Prego as pictured, or my new favorite Rao’s brand which you can purchase onAmazon HERE.

Use one 24-ounce jar of your favorite marinara sauce. Use Prego as pictured, or my new favorite Rao’s brand which you can purchase onAmazon HERE. Crushed tomatoes: I recommend San Marzano tomatoes from the brands San Marzano, Cento and Muir Glen. They are highly prized for their sweet, intense tomatoey flavor and lower acidity.

I recommend San Marzano tomatoes from the brands San Marzano, Cento and Muir Glen. They are highly prized for their sweet, intense tomatoey flavor and lower acidity. Tomato paste: Tip! Freeze leftover tomato paste by the tablespoon wrapped in parchment paper.

Chicken broth: Use low sodium chicken broth so the soup isn’t too salty.

Use low sodium chicken broth so the soup isn’t too salty. Herbs and spices : This Lasagna Soup is seasoned to perfection with dried basil, thyme, oregano, and parsley, salt and a bay leaf.

: This Lasagna Soup is seasoned to perfection with dried basil, thyme, oregano, and parsley, salt and a bay leaf. Red pepper flakes : A pinch of red pepper flakes adds an extra kick but will not make the soup spicy.

: A pinch of red pepper flakes adds an extra kick but will not make the soup spicy. Heavy cream:This mellows the acidity while adding a subtle creaminess and thickness to the soup.

Lasagna Soup Variations

Pasta: Any small pasta shape will work.

Any small pasta shape will work. Bouillon broth: Use water plus chicken bouillon or chicken base to equal 8-10 cups broth. Omit the salt, then add salt to taste. You may also use vegetable broth but it is not as flavorful.

Use water plus chicken bouillon or chicken base to equal 8-10 cups broth. Omit the salt, then add salt to taste. You may also use vegetable broth but it is not as flavorful. Turkey sausage: Swap the lean ground beef for turkey or chicken sausage. I recommend adding a tablespoon of beef bouillon, reducing the salt, then salting to taste.

Italian sausage: Use all Italian sausage for extra flavor. UsehotItalian sausage for a kick!

Italian sausage for extra flavor. UsehotItalian sausage for a kick! Onion: Fresh is best, but you may substitute with 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder.

Fresh is best, but you may substitute with 1 ½ teaspoons onion powder. Garlic: You may substitute with 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder.

You may substitute with 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder. Add vegetables:Carrots, celery, bell peppers, zucchini, green beans, spinach, etc. would all be tasty.

Best pot for soup

A large, 7-9 quart Dutch oven is ideal for making soup due to its capacity, heat distribution, heat retention, versatility, and durability. Its size allows for cooking large quantities of soup, while its even heat distribution ensures consistent cooking throughout. The cast iron is extremely durable while its enameled finish makes for easy cleanup.

My recommendation:Le Creuset offers an expensiveDutch oven (pictured in all my soup recipes)or a less expensiveChef’s ovenwith sloped sides (also great for soups). Alternatively, there are several less expensive options on Amazon like thishighly rated one from Lodge.

How to Make Lasagna Soup

To make this One Pot Lasagna Soup, simply brown your beef (or half Italian sausage if you like), onions and garlic…

Then add all your remaining ingredients – Prego Traditional Italian Sauce, crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, spices…

And lasagna noodles!

Now the list of ingredients might seem long, but you are just dumping and running as the sauce simmers, cooking the noodles, and infusing the whole soup with Prego Italian goodness that smells nothing less than heavenly! Prego not only elevates this One Pot Lasagna Soup and can be the answer to your weeknight dinner dilemma without sacrificing any flavor! Prego boasts rich flavor from real ingredients – no more bland, boring dinners!

Finally, top your soup with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan – as little or as MUCH as you like and start slurping and shoveling, then repeat.

Often.

How to serve Lasagne Soup

Serving Lasagna Soup is where the fun is at! Ladle the soup into bowls, then top with desired amount of mozzarella, Parmesan and a dollop of ricotta. Stir the cheeses into the hot soup to melt and mingle with the noodles. Finish it off with a side ofCaesar Saladandgarlic bread!

Lasagna Soup Recipe Easy storage

Storage:Store Lasagna Soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

To reheat:You may need to add a splash of broth before reheating.Reheat large batches on the stove over medium heat, or microwave for90 seconds, stir, then continue to microwave for 20-second intervals, if needed.

Can you freeze lasagna soup?

I do not recommend freezing Lasagna Soup because the noodles can become mushy once thawed. If you would like to freeze the soup, omit the noodles and reduce the broth. When ready to enjoy, cook the lasagna noodles separately and add them to the thawed, warmed soup.

If you love this One Pot Lasagna Soup, as I’m sure you will, be sure to check out my One Pot White Chicken Lasagna Soup withcheesy layers of noodles smothered in velvety Italian spiced Parmesan infused sauce as well as myChicken Parmesan,Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta, and Shrimp Fettuccine! All warm, comforting, delectable dinners to satisfy those cheesy Italian cravings!

