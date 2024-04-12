16 Easy Empanadas Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings from Morning to Night (2024)

When that empanadas craving comes a-callin’ you might think you can only get the delicious snack from a hard-to-find food truck with a line a mile long. Think again! An empanada is simple enough that you can actually make them right at home (which leaves your options WIDE open when it comes to fillings). Take breakfast to the next level with some empanadas filled with bacon and eggs, or discover new lunch options with ingredients from all over the globe. And don’t forget all of the dessert empanada options (we’re lookin’ at you, strawberry cheesecake with Nutella drizzle). Check out these 16 empanadas recipes to help get you started on your foodie journey.

Blueberry Goat Cheese Empanadas If the Pop-Tart had a fancy sibling, this empanada would be it. The tangy goat cheese pairs so well with the sweetness of the blueberries. You may need a few to get that empanada fix (no judgement). (via Jo Cooks)

Air Fryer Chicken Empanadas Whole and Heavenly Oven Whip up a whirlwind of flavor with these zesty buffalo chicken empanadas! Made quick and crispy in the air fryer, they're stuffed with a fiery buffalo chicken filling and are best pals with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)

Caprese Empanada Tomato and mozzarella give these empanadas an Italian flair. Serve with basil sauce for dipping and drift into a carb-induced food coma that you won’t want to wake up from. (via Laylita)

Pinto Bean & Mushroom Empanadas chef bai Savor these mouthwatering empanadas - they're vegan, gluten-free, and irresistibly tasty. With an avocado-infused, resilient dough and a scrumptious veggie filling, they are easy to make and perfect for meal prep. Get ready to enjoy a fun and flavorful meal with your crew! (via Chef Bai)

Carnitas Empanadas With Avocado Crema One of our favorite empanadas recipes proves you don’t need a ton of ingredients to fill your empanadas with amazing flavor. Leftover carnitas from taco Tuesday star in these fluffy pastries, along with the creamy avocado sauce for dipping. (via Buns in My Oven)

Spicy Beef Empanadas Where Is My Spoon Stuffed with ground beef, jalapeños, cumin, paprika, coriander, and an array of herbs, this easy Argentinian recipe will have you craving more. Whether you make 40 or just a few, these empanadas will vanish before you know it. (via Where is My Spoon?)

Chicken Enchiladas Empanadas Take your favorite weeknight meal and revamp it into a hand-held version. Grab the box of puff pastry that’s been chillin’ in the freezer for a couple months and you won’t even have to go to the grocery store. (via Cooking for Keeps) See Also Easy Lasagna Soup Recipe

Chicken +Mushroom Empanadas When you combine ingredients like olives, mushrooms, raisins and chicken, the result is mouthwatering. Sip on a nice glass of cabernet to enhance the earthy flavors. (via Lemons and Anchovies)

Kabocha Empanadas With Gruyere +Thyme If you’re planning a dinner party, keep in mind that empanadas can easily be made gluten-free. You can’t even tell the difference, especially with a savory filling featuring gruyere and thyme. (via Snixy Kitchen)

Corn +Goat Cheese Empanadas The fresh summer harvest of sweet corn would be perfect for these empanadas. Hit snooze on the reality of the cold tundra you’re currently living in and daydream of a lovely picnic under the sun with a basket full of flaky veggie-filled pastries. (via The Woks of Life)

Pulled Pork With Mango BBQ Sauce Empanadas Pork BBQ sandwiches can get pretty messy. While they’re worth every finger-licking bite, they’re even better when they’re housed in pastry and baked to perfection. (via Sprinkles and Sauce)

Roasted Veggie Empanadas Whole wheat flour gives this empanada dough a nutty flavor that’s the perfect match for the tender roasted veggie filling. They freeze beautifully, so whip up a batch for a friend with a new baby/broken leg/just because #friendoftheyear. (via Everyday Annie)

Shepherd’s Pie Empanadas If you’ve ever made shepherd’s pie, you know that the leftover situation is real. Save extras for an empanada filling and spoon them into disks of store-bought empanada dough. In just five minutes you’ll have a freshly fried dish that can easily stretch into lunch for the whole week. (via Foodie With Family)

Strawberry Empanadas Your favorite bakery has nothing on these sweet and salty beauties. The homemade strawberry compote on the inside is a cinch to make and the flaked sea salt finish is absolutely divine. (via Yes, More Please)

Sweet Potato, Apple andChickpea Empanadas When you bring in these sweet curry-spiced empanadas for lunch, you’re going to be the envy of your entire office. Just be prepared to have everyone beg you for a sample. (via Floating Kitchen)

