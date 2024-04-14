Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse With Fleur de Sel Recipe (2024)

Super easy, super rich. Followed the recipe to a T.

The mousse held up quite a while too, so I was able to make this way ahead of time, and just scooped it into pretty glasses.

I didn't have the arm strength to whisk by hand so cheated and used a hand mixer. :)

Everyone liked it, but it got a little....cloying/intense after a while, so I added a bit of high quality olive oil, which made it taste even more amazing.