Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse With Fleur de Sel Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
2,850
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
MC
I've discovered you can substitute booze for water. Wine is great, anything more than ~40 proof [creme de menthe, rum] is best cut maybe 50% with water or it's a little harsh.
I microwave the chocolate [travesty, I know] for a minute, stir 'til completely melted, then whisk in booze before putting it over the ice bath.
You're welcome.
Katrina
Super easy, super rich. Followed the recipe to a T.
The mousse held up quite a while too, so I was able to make this way ahead of time, and just scooped it into pretty glasses.
I didn't have the arm strength to whisk by hand so cheated and used a hand mixer. :)
Everyone liked it, but it got a little....cloying/intense after a while, so I added a bit of high quality olive oil, which made it taste even more amazing.
Chiara, Italia
These are the proportions I use (from the italian edition of Scientific American magazine, they have a nice blog from a chemist who loves cooking) 100 g chocolate 70% cocoa paste 115 g waterThe correct proportion fat/water (it is this proportion that makes possible to form a stable mousse) is this:34% of fats over 100% of water. Fats percentage can be checked on the nutrition facts label of you chocolate bar.
Mark
I think the real trick here is serving size. Nice in shot glass sized servings along with an array of other desserts (say at a holiday celebration). You do not want a large dish of this. This is not the time to use chocolate chips. Get some callebaut or valrhona.
Alison
Definitely use an electric hand mixer. (You can do it by hand, but you can also churn butter by hand.) But it really does work and it's absolutely delicious. Small portions and excellent chocolate a must.
Kitchen Gadget Girl
I have made this twice now, very easy recipe! The first time, I used 285grams of Guittard 74% baking wafers and thought it was very rich indeed. The second time, I used 265grams of Guittard 66% baking wafers, and I liked both the texture and taste better. I stuck the second batch into a graham cracker crust (Nabisco plain graham crackers) for a vegan dessert for a visiting chocoholic. Will make this recipe again!
John D
Miraculous! Alchemical! Plan to make every day for the rest of my life.
Sid
You can even add some real orange juice or any other , while whisking so as to make it more delicious
Debbie
I tripled this recipe for Easter dinner that included vegans, and it didn't thicken, so I took it to my stand mixer with the whip attachment. I whipped it too far so that it was dry and crumbly. The beauty of this recipe, however, is that it relies on nothing more than air to give it its "mousse." I was able to melt it down and start over. Delicious!
Ted
Seems like you didn't read the recipe name (it doesn't say "Classic Mousse") or all of the third step, which tells you what to do if it's loose.
Sue L
"Good"?! Chocaholics of the world unite behind this genius recipe! A splash of Grand Marnier, Kahlua, or even coconut rum wouldn't hurt--but the foolproof simplicity is beyond belief!
modification
Mix with hand mixer, slightly less than 3 mins
Nell
I stupidly poured it into a metal bowl sitting in the ice bath—and it got cold so fast it was impossible to whisk after 2 minutes. It’s somewhat airy but not the mousse-like consistency of the picture. On the other hand, it’s high quality bittersweet chocolate so we’re going to soldier on...;-)
david
this is clever. really nothing more than a whipped ganache made with water. something like this with a little juggling of the amounts of the ingredients could be used as the center of dipped chocolates. in pastry school we were warned about the effects of over-massaging the ganache. you have to catch it at the right consistency, or will get hard and granular as some have discovered.
Vishal R.
In all honesty, I found the mousse a little too intense on the chocolate flavor (even for this chocoholic!) --I prefer the smooth, rich, velvety feel of a classic mousse with cream.
That being said, this recipe gets serious points for how absurdly simple it is to make! Mousse anytime, anywhere. It will only be as good as the chocolate you use, so it's vital that you use your favorite high-quality chocolate.
Paul
I generally melt chocolate in a microwave, in bursts of 30 seconds, then stir, then burst again, then stir again, continuing until completely smooth.But I never see that in recipes.Is there a reason to use the the melt in a bowl in hot water instead
joan hersh
i made this and thought it was not worth eating, much less making again. too bad, since it's so easy!
krelcoy
My mousse was kinda runny, when I measured the chocolate 285 grams was chocolate 9 ounces, maybe should have just put in the 10 ounces and my scale was off (?). I used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup grand marnier, but I thought the grand marnier was too strong and next time would do 1/4 cup grand marnier and 3/4 water.
Shelley
This is a game changer! I used coffee as the liquid, made a huge mess whipping it by hand. But it was so much fun to see the alchemy.
nina
We made this twice - so far. Definitely recommend using the lighter version (260 grams.) Makes it a little creamier. OR that might have been the 1/3 oj we used instead of water. Also note, it goes from silky creamy to more of a hard meringue texture quickly. But this is in rotation now.
Scott
They say that in the old black and white movies they used chocolate when they needed blood in a scene. If my kitchen was filmed in black and white, then after I made this dessert you would have thought a slasher movie had just been shot. I used one of those hand held elecric whisks but my bowl was too small. I and everything in the room got splattered with chocolate. Once I switched to a bigger bowl, it turned into delicious mousse like magic!
Lauren
Can this be frozen??
Lzconde
Can this be kosher for Passover?
Amy
This recipe looked so promising. Unfortunately it didn't work for me. Iused Ghirardelli dark chocolate melting wafers 10 ounces. I also added a bit more melted chocolate when the mixture didn't thicken. I whisked by hand first and then tried a hand mixer. Perhaps my ice bath wasn't enough. Clearly it has worked for many.Would appreciate any suggestions of what else to try to make this recipe work so it is not chocolate soup!. Thanks.
Scott
use an electric whisk but make sure the melted chocolate is in a BIG bowl
nina
definitely use a mixer. AND we were beginning to despair of it ever setting up. But when we stopped to scrape down the sides of the bowl after about 3 min, and then turned the mixer back on, it set up in like 30 seconds.
Houseofcakes
Maybe this recipe works with certain brands of chocolate but all the ingredients tasted very separate: bitter chocolate, then salty, the consistency of melted ice cream.
Sherry
My efforts would have made a good I Love Lucy episode. I couldn't get the ingredients to thicken no matter how much chocolate I added, reheated, iced and whisked til my arm ached. I turned to Melissa's tip to use a whisk attachment to my immersion blender, which only resulted in the chocolate being sprayed onto every surface of my kitchen and me. It was a total mess. I put the runny mixture in the fridge just to see what the cold would do. I have no idea what I did wrong, but I'm bummed!
Linda
Very easy but not as rich and creamy as traditional mousse. We added 1/4 cup of hazelnut liqueur (could have used more), topped with a dollop of whipped cream which helped to cut the dense chocolate, and sprinkled with salted hazelnut bits.
us
Wish I could give this 10 stars. Made as written but with dark chocolate instead of bittersweet. Outrageously good. And easy.
David
I only bought 10 oz of chocolate and I melted it all, so when the mousse failed to thicken in the ice bath, I was left without the "do-over" option of adding additional chocolate. Next time, I think I'd hold some back. I ended up adding a can of coconut milk and whisking in the stand mixer, so not a total failure.
Want an even easier way to create these?
VERRRRY rich, and I have a relentless sweet tooth! As a first-timer, this went from liquid to fudge-like and solid very quickly. So it didn’t have an airy, creamy mousse-like texture at all. Salt is essential. Also topped with some barely-sweetened whipped cream.
Private notes are only visible to you.