Easy Oil Free Hummus Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

The best oil free hummus recipe with chickpeas, creamy tahini, zesty lemon and aquafaba. Totally vegan, whole foods plant based, easy to make, healthy, smooth and creamy, ready in less than 5 minutes in your Vitamix .

Jump to Recipe

Simple blender hummus without oil, smoothest, fluffiest and creamiest hummus ever.

What is Hummus ?

A creamy delicious spread of Middle Easter and Mediterranean origins made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon and spices; the famous sister of baba ganoush! You can pretty much find it in every grocery store nowadays but there’s nothing like the homemade version. Oil Free Hummus Ingredients:

Chickpeas or garbanzo beans. You can use canned or home cooked chickpeas in this recipe. Everything made from scratch is better so cook your own if you can, otherwise choose an organic canned low sodium brand.

Tahini or sesame butter, a paste made from tasted sesame seeds and traditionally found in hummus, baba ganoush and halva.

Aquafaba, the liquid the chickpeas were cooked in is a great oil replacement in this recipe. Not only that but its whipping abilities are quite amazing and definitely helps make your hummus fluffy and luxurious.

Lemon, freshly squeeze lemon juice is crucial as any of the store bought lemon juice out there tastes totally different than squeezing lemons.

Garlic makes everything better and so it definitely belongs in this recipe.

Cumin and Smoked Paprika are the traditional spices that give the human a smoky rich flavor.

Sea Salt brings all the flavors together without overpowering the lemon and spices.

What the Secret for Making the Best Hummus ?

Hummus FAQ

Does hummus need olive oil ? In spite of popular belief you really don’t need any oil to whip up a luscious and silky hummus. The perfect ratio of chickpeas to liquid and a powerful blender will guarantee a divine luxurious texture without adding any extra fat.

Can I eat hummus on a whole food plant based diet ? Only if it is oil-free such as the recipe below. Most store bought hummus brands contain lots of oil so make sure to read the ingredients list carefully.

Is hummus vegan ? 100% absolutely positively a vegan cruelty-free dip.

How can I make hummus thicker ? This recipe already yields a thick hummus, the simple blending process helps whip and fluff it even more. If you find that you accidentally added too much liquid you could correct that by adding a little bit more tahini and a few more chickpeas. Blend again until the desired texture is achieved.

Can you freeze homemade hummus ? Absolutely you can freeze hummus, just make sure to store in lidded air-tight containers that are freezer-safe. Thaw out overnight in the refrigerator.

Is hummus fattening or good fro you ? Considering that this recipe is oil-free and a whole food, this is most definitely a good for you healthy eating option. The store bought brands contain quite a bit of fat so best to make your own.

Do you need to peel the chickpeas for smooth hummus ? I personally never peel the chickpeas because i make it in the Vitamix and so everything comes out buttery smooth. I don’t even need to strain my cashew milk ever. However, if you are using a not so powerful blender or a smaller food processor it might be worth peeling the chickpeas first but will definitely add a good 10 minutes or so to your work load.

Hummus Recipe Variations:

drizzle with chimichurri

add 1 roasted red bell pepper, 1/2 roasted beet or 1/2 tsp beet powder to the original recipe

mix in 3/4 cup chopped artichoke hearts

1 avocado + freshly squeezed lime juice

jalapeno + cilantro

1/4 cup chopped Kalamata olives

top with Zacusca roasted vegetable spread

garnish with a swirl of this roasted red pepper sauce .

P.S. If you make this recipe please come back here to rate it, snap a photo and tag me with #VeggieSociety on Instagram, it always makes my day ~ Florentina Xo’s

how to make smooth oil free hummus from scratch:

5 from 3 votes Easy Oil Free Hummus The best oil-free hummus recipe with chickpeas, creamy tahini, zesty lemon and aquafaba. Totally vegan, whole foods plant based, easy to make, healthy, smooth and creamy, ready in less than 5 minutes in your Vitamix . See Also Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Evolving Table Print Recipe Prep Time:2 minutes mins Cook Time:3 minutes mins Total Time:5 minutes mins Ingredients 15 oz canned chickpeas

3 tbsp tahini

1/3 cup aquafaba + more as needed

2-3 cloves garlic

1 lemon juiced

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

sea salt to taste (aprox. 1/2 tsp)

sesame seeds for garnish optional US Customary - Metric Instructions Add the aquafaba, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, paprika, cumin and chickpeas plus the sea salt to your Vitamix (a powerful blender or food processor). Process until smooth and creamy adding extra aquafaba or lemon juice in tiny amounts if needed. You might want to use the tamper to push the chickpeas into the blades but i did not need to do this.

Use a spatula to scoop out all the hummus and transfer to a bowl. Sprinkle with smoked paprika, sesame seeds and some green herbs on top. Notes If using a different type of blender or a food processor and not a Vitamix, you might need to add a little extra liquid. Start by adding one tablespoon at the time of aquafaba until desired consistency is achieved. Nutrition Calories: 172kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 302mg | Potassium: 242mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 139IU | Vitamin C: 15mg | Calcium: 63mg | Iron: 2mg Course: Appetizer Cuisine: Mediterranean Keyword: hummus, plant based, vegan appetizers Servings: 4 people Calories: 172kcal Author: Florentina