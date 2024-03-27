Vegan Chicken Recipe (2024)

Best Vegan Chicken recipe made of a perfect mix of seitan and tofu for the most tender and meaty texture. Incredibly delicious fried as meatless cutlets or nuggets and toped with a luscious Piccata sauce. Serve with mashed potatoes as a vegan Thanksgiving turkey alongside a green bean casserole and stuffing, or anywhere you would use chicken breast.

Vegan Chicken

This flavor packed protein rich chicken substitute is made from the perfect ratio of wheat gluten aka “seitan” and silken tofu. The meatless but meaty mixture is then shaped into thin cutlets that resemble chicken breast, steamed, coated in panko bread crumbs and pan fried until golden crispy.

It’s particularly lovely served with a Piccata sauce over mashed potatoes as a festive dish but could also be used as “vegan turkey” or “chicken parmesan” with a nice homemade tomato sauce alongside vegan fettucine Alfredo. It’s also great in tacos, fajitas, stir fries, a sandwich, added to a big salad, alongside this roasted tomato pasta, on top of the best mac and cheese, leek pasta and evenfried rice.

Ingredients

Wheat Gluten – otherwise known as wheat meat and wheat protein, a fine flour-like powder that is mostly gluten and no starch. Legend has it that it was discovered by Buddhist monks and used to encourage people to adopt a meat-free diet.

– otherwise known as wheat meat and wheat protein, a fine flour-like powder that is mostly gluten and no starch. Legend has it that it was discovered by Buddhist monks and used to encourage people to adopt a meat-free diet. Tofu – I used this silken firm one but any silken tofu will work here. You’ll need about 1.5 cups and there’s no need to press it at all, just crumble it.

– I used this silken firm one but any silken tofu will work here. You’ll need about 1.5 cups and there’s no need to press it at all, just crumble it. Spices – a simple mix of savory nutritional yeast, onion and garlic powders + just the perfect amount of sea salt.

– a simple mix of savory nutritional yeast, onion and garlic powders + just the perfect amount of sea salt. Panko – if you want an extra crispy cutlet you have to use panko bread crumbs. Regular ones are ok but panko are magical.

– if you want an extra crispy cutlet you have to use panko bread crumbs. Regular ones are ok but panko are magical. Piccata Sauce – unless you are going to make a sandwich with mayo , lettuce and tomato, you really want to prepare this sauce. In a nutshell it’s butter infused with garlic and simmered away with white wine and capers until reduced to a silky heavenly emulsion. Worth every single calorie!

How To Make the Best Vegan Chicken Breast

Prepare the Seitan in the bowl of a food processor by combining the vital wheat gluten, tofu, nutritional yeast, garlic and onion powder + salt. Blend until a smooth dough is form. Transfer to a cutting board and divide into 6 pieces. Shape each piece into a thin 5 to 6 inch long oval that resembles chicken breast. If you prefer you could shape it into tenders, patties or nuggets. Place the cutlets in a steamer basket, cover with a lid and steam for 25 minutes flipping them half way so they cook evenly. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool off completely or refrigerate for later use. Prepare the batter and panko coating. Dip each cutlet in the batter and coat in the panko bread crumbs. Fry in hot vegetable oil until golden crispy on each side. In a medium sauce pan make the Piccata sauce with the butter, garlic, capers and white wine. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon and serve with the crispy cutlets and mashed potatoes.

Make Ahead

The seitan cutlets can be prepared and steamed in advance then cooled and refrigerated up to one week. It’s a great item to prep for the holidays and have ready to coat and fry in no time.

