Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

With just 3 simple ingredients and less than 5 minutes, you can have a Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette recipe that’s packed with flavor and ready to drizzle on your favorite salads, pasta salad, or even use as a marinade! Double the batch and store this homemade dressing for later—it can last for weeks.

Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe

Have you ever made a homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing?

This sweet and tangy dressing is so easy to make and tastes incredible. Plus, it’s so much healthier for you to make at home versus buying it from the store.

There are a few qualities that make THIS recipe so spectacular:

It takes only 3 pantryingredients and 5 minutes .

and . It stores for an INCREDIBLY long time!

for an INCREDIBLY long time! It can be used as a salad dressing or as a sauce for your favorite steak or chicken recipe.

One of my favorite ways to use it is in a spinach salad with toasted pecans and cranberries. (I ate this salad every day for a YEAR while in dental school!)

Ingredients

How to Make a Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette

FAQs

Recipe Tips

What to Serve with Balsamic Vinaigrette

More Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Ingredients

Balsamic Vinegar . As the star of the show and one of the main ingredients, you want to make sure you choose a high quality, aged balsamic vinegar. While yes, you can opt for a cheaper one, you might need to add a little extra sweetener to balance out the bitterness. Look for Ottavio , Alessi , Bertolli , Roland , or Mazzetti for the best results.

. As the star of the show and one of the main ingredients, you want to make sure you choose a high quality, aged balsamic vinegar. While yes, you can opt for a cheaper one, you might need to add a little extra sweetener to balance out the bitterness. Look for , , , , or for the best results. Oil . Select a better quality extra virgin olive oil for the best taste. Avocado oil will also work great in this recipe.

. Select a better quality extra virgin olive oil for the best taste. Avocado oil will also work great in this recipe. Sweetener . Either honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar can all be used in equal amounts.You can also substitute a few drops of liquid stevia extract if you’re on a low-carb or keto diet.

. Either honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar can all be used in equal amounts.You can also substitute a few drops of liquid stevia extract if you’re on a low-carb or keto diet. Optional Add-ins. Enhance the flavor and increase the health benefits with fresh rosemary or thyme, garlic clove , pepper, Italian seasoning , or even lemon juice .

How to Make a Healthy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Please see the recipe card below for more detailed ingredient amounts.

1. Measure the Ingredients

Add everything to a High Speed Blender, Mini Food Processor, bowl, or mason jar.

A NutriBullet blends and emulsifies everything up beautifully and is super quick to clean. But a mason jar works just as well!

2. Mix the Dressing

Blend, process, whisk or shake until the ingredients are well incorporated. With a mason jar, you really need to shake it hard to ensure the oil and vinegar mixes well.

This should take 20-30 seconds in a blender or processor. Hand mixing will work, but the dressing will not be as smooth and emulsified.

3. Serve or Store

Pour into an airtight container such as a glass jar. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1-2 weeks. Bring to room temperature and shake well before serving.

FAQs

Is balsamic vinaigrette healthy? Yes. Homemade balsamic vinaigrette is naturally gluten-free, vegetarian, dairy-free, and vegan. Check the label on thestore-bought stuffas gluten or animal products may be used.

What is balsamic vinaigrette made of? This simple dressing consists of balsamic vinegar, oil, and a sweetener. It’s perfect for everyday salads.

Recipe Tips Use high-end. Better quality ingredients will result in the tastiest balsamic salad dressing.

Better quality ingredients will result in the tastiest balsamic salad dressing. Go low-carb. Substitute liquid stevia extract for honey, maple syrup, or agave.

Substitute liquid stevia extract for honey, maple syrup, or agave. Blend on high. Using a food processor or blender will make a smoother dressing than simply a good shake with hand mixing.

Using a food processor or blender will make a smoother dressing than simply a good shake with hand mixing. Add flavor. Toss in some fresh herbs, garlic, pepper, or lemon juice.

Toss in some fresh herbs, garlic, pepper, or lemon juice. Do more than salad.Marinate chicken, or drizzle over grilled steak or veggies.

What to Serve with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Now that you’ve made your own homemade balsamic vinaigrette recipe, it’s time to enjoy! Try it in thisBlueberry Salador in any of the following recipes.

Some of my favorites are aChopped Kale Salad with Cranberries,Arugula Fig Salad,Chopped Mixed Greens Salad, orFall Harvest Salad with Apples.

It’s a great marinade for grilled chicken.

Or, serve it with aCaprese SaladorCaprese Skewers.

More Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

It’s so quick and easy to whip up your own dressing. Skip the store-bought salad dressing and try any of these delicious recipesnext.

