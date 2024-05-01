Easy Pizza Bowl Recipe - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

Put a fun spin on pizza night with this easy pizza bowl recipe! They are low in carbs, super customizable, and ready in just 20 minutes.

If you love Papa John’s or Marco’s pizza bowls or just want to enjoy pizza without all the carbs, these crustless pizza bowls have your name on them.

These are a cross between my crustless pizza and chicken crust pizza but with a few tweaks. Baked in individual ramekins and oozing with plenty of cheese, even those who don’t watch their carbs will be obsessed.

Table of Contents Why this recipe works Ingredients needed How to make pizza bowls Recipe tips and variations Storage instructions Frequently asked questions More low carb pizza recipes to try Best Pizza Bowl (Recipe Card)

Why this recipe works

Perfect flavor and texture . The texture ticks all the pizza boxes: cheesy, hearty, and with some crunch from the veggies. It tastes like any good pizza out there.

. The texture ticks all the pizza boxes: cheesy, hearty, and with some crunch from the veggies. It tastes like any good pizza out there. It’s quick and easy. This dish takes just 20 minutes to assemble, making pizza from scratch a reality any night of the week.

This dish takes just 20 minutes to assemble, making pizza from scratch a reality any night of the week. Better than Papa John’s . The popular fast-food pizza shop may have started the trend, but this homemade version is better for you AND more delicious.

. The popular fast-food pizza shop may have started the trend, but this homemade version is better for you AND more delicious. Easy to customize. Like any good pizza recipe, you can add your favorite pizza toppings, sauces, and cheeses you like.

Ingredients needed

This pizza in a bowl is so easy, and besides the ground meat and toppings, there isn’t much else needed to make. Here is what you’ll need:

Olive oil . To coat the skillet and saute the meat mixture.

. To coat the skillet and saute the meat mixture. Garlic and onion. These add a deep, savory flavor to the ground chicken crust.

These add a deep, savory flavor to the ground chicken crust. Ground chicken. A flavorful ground chicken mixture is showcased on the bottom layer of each bowl. I used lean ground chicken as there is plenty of added fat with the cheese and pepperoni but use whichever you have on hand.

A flavorful ground chicken mixture is showcased on the bottom layer of each bowl. I used lean ground chicken as there is plenty of added fat with the cheese and pepperoni but use whichever you have on hand. Black pepper and sea salt . To season the chicken.

. To season the chicken. Oregano and rosemary . Or use an Italian seasoning blend.

. Or use an Italian seasoning blend. Cheddar and mozzarella cheese. I highly recommend using both. Cheddar adds a ton of flavor to the ground chicken mixture, while creamy mozzarella melted over the top leaves the bowls with irresistible stretchy cheese pulls.

I highly recommend using both. Cheddar adds a ton of flavor to the ground chicken mixture, while creamy mozzarella melted over the top leaves the bowls with irresistible stretchy cheese pulls. Pizza sauce . Or any marinara sauce. You can also use my homemade keto pizza sauce if you follow a keto diet, or my homemade pomodoro sauce or sugo .

. Or any marinara sauce. You can also use my homemade if you follow a keto diet, or my homemade or . Mushrooms and pepperoni.My two favorite toppings, but you can use anything you like, including turkey pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, pineapple, bacon, ham, or fresh herbs like fresh basil.

Find the printable recipe with measurements below.

How to make pizza bowls

What I love about this keto pizza bowls recipe is just how easy they are to make. Even my younger family members help out when we whip them up.

Step 1- Make the base: Heat the olive oil in a non-stick pan, then add the garlic and onion and cook until fragrant.Add the ground chicken, salt, and pepper and cook until it’s no longer pink, then stir in the oregano and rosemary.

Step 2- Add to ramekins: Once cooked, evenly distribute the chicken amongst four small ramekins.

Step 3- Assemble the bowls: Add a scoop of pizza sauce to each one. Then, top with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Step 4- Bake and serve: Bake the pizza bowls in the oven until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and golden around the edges. Let them cool for just a minute before serving.

Recipe tips and variations

Broil at the end : To brown the top layer of mozzarella cheese, turn the oven on to broil during the last 2 minutes of baking. Remember to keep an eye on the bowls as the tops can burn quickly.

: To brown the top layer of mozzarella cheese, turn the oven on to broil during the last 2 minutes of baking. Remember to keep an eye on the bowls as the tops can burn quickly. Use any oven safe bowl : No ramekins? That’s okay. You can make this recipe in any small oven-safe bowl. Also, I sometimes make this more like a ‘casserole’, especially if I’m feeding a large crowd.

: No ramekins? That’s okay. You can make this recipe in any small oven-safe bowl. Also, I sometimes make this more like a ‘casserole’, especially if I’m feeding a large crowd. Use other ground meat : The “base” is very forgiving and works with any kind of meat, including ground turkey, ground pork, or even ground beef.

: The “base” is very forgiving and works with any kind of meat, including ground turkey, ground pork, or even ground beef. Change the sauce : BBQ sauce or buffalo sauce are popular options, or make a simple creamy garlic sauce.

: BBQ sauce or buffalo sauce are popular options, or make a simple creamy garlic sauce. Use different cheese: Parmesan cheese, provolone cheese, and crumbled feta are all fabulous additions.

Storage instructions

To store. Let the leftovers cool in the ramekins, then cover them with plastic or transfer to an airtight container. Keep refrigerated for 4 to 5 days.

To freeze. I recommend baking the pizza bowls in aluminum foil ramekins if you’re planning on making freezer meals. Once baked and cooled, cover the bowls with plastic and freeze them for up to 6 months. Let thaw in the fridge before reheating.

To reheat. Microwave the bowls for 1 to 2 minutes or heat them in the oven until hot and bubbly.

Frequently asked questions

More low carb pizza recipes to try

Keto pizza – My classic recipe that tastes BETTER than Domino’s!

– My classic recipe that tastes BETTER than Domino’s! Eggplant pizza – Swap your standard base with eggplant.

– Swap your standard base with eggplant. Cauliflower pizza – The BEST cauliflower crust that holds its shape.