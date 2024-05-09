Easy Soft Flatbread Recipe (No Yeast) (2024)

An easy, soft flatbread recipe that’s made without yeast, an excellent quick option when you don’t have hours for yeast dough to rise.You’ll love how soft and pliable this flat bread is, making it perfect to use as wraps forGyros,Shawarma and Doner kebabs. Or as naan to dunk into Tikka Masala orButter Chicken. The possibilities are endless!

Flatbread recipe

I love fresh homemade bread.And thoughI bake bread with yeast more frequently nowadays,I still find it easier and a general preference to make bread without yeast.

Maximum taste, most tasty outcome with minimum effort – but without compromising on the end result. That’s my ultimate goal and the ethos that underpins every recipe I share here on RecipeTin Eats.

Over the years, I have tried a lot of flatbread recipes. Flatbreads from many different cuisines, from blogs and cooking sites, by home cooks, from reality cooking shows (yes, Master Chef and My Kitchen Rules!), serious chefs and celebrity chefs.

But I always found they were too doughy (e.g. the ones that only use yoghurt as the wet ingredient) or too crisp to use as a wrapunless they were moistened with lashings of butter. Absolutely delicious, mind you. But not what I was after.So this recipe is my idea of a perfect flatbread recipe.

How to make Flatbread – with NO yeast

This flatbread recipe is made with no yeast. It is very easy to make, requiring just a minute or two of kneading.

And it honestly is beautifully soft and pliable. So soft you can use it as a wrap and it won’t crack.

And of course, it is perfectto be used as pita bread, for things like Greek Gyros and Greek Chicken Souvlaki.

And here I have used it as “naan” as a side for Butter Chicken. When I make it to be like “naan”, I cook it on a slightly higher heat to get larger and more brown bits on it – just like real naan! The crust gets slightly crispier so it’s not as suited to use as a wrap, like in the above photo. (PS If you’ve got the time to make proper naan, try my Naan recipe. It’s just like the real deal!)

If you’ve never tried homemade bread before, this flatbread recipe is a great oneto start with because it really is that easy. The worst that can happen with this flatbread recipe is that the heat is too high when you cook it so the exterior ends up a bit too crunchy and cracks when you roll it. If that happens, just spray it with olive oil or brush lightly with oil or butter and it will moisten the surface.

Try this once, and store-bought flatbreads will never be the same again. That I can promise! – Nagi x

Watch how to make it

I’ve added oil but it’s not necessary. Please follow your recipe card below.

Easy Soft Flatbread (No Yeast) Author: Nagi | RecipeTin Eats Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Resting: 30 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Flatbread Greek, Mediterranean 4.96 from 542 votes Servings6 x 20cm / 8″ flatbreads Tap or hover to scale Print Recipe video above. The dough for this recipe is ridiculously easy to make with only a minute or two of kneading. The bread is soft and pliable so it's perfect for using as a wrap, stuffed with whatever takes your fancy. It's also a great make ahead recipe – the dough keeps for around 3 days. See NOTES for substitutions, including using GLUTEN FREE flour. 30 minute resting time. Recipe VIDEO below. Ingredients ▢ 2 cups plain flour (all purpose flour) (level cups, unsifted, not packed), + keep 1/4 cup extra for dusting & adjusting dough

▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 3 1/2 tbsp / 50g unsalted butter (1.75 oz)

▢ 3/4 cup milk Instructions Melt butter in milk: Combine butter and milk and heat until butter is just melted – on stove or in microwave.

Combine Dry: Combine 2 cups flour, salt, butter and milk in a bowl.

Knead 2 minutes: Sprinkle work surface with flour then knead for a few minutes until it is smooth – it doesn't need much kneading. Add extra flour if the dough is too sticky.

Rest 30 minutes: Wrap with cling wrap and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes or so.

Roll into rounds: Dust bench top with flour, cut dough into 6 pieces, roll into balls, then roll out into 20cm / 8" rounds, 2 – 3 mm thick.

Heat pan: Heat a non stick pan over high heat (no oil). (Note 1)

Cook: Place one flatbread in the pan, cook for around 1- 1 1/2 minutes – it should puff up dramatically. Once the underside has nice golden patches on it, flip and cook the other side for 45 seconds to 1 minute until the underside has golden spots and it puffs up again.

Keep wrapped in tea towel: Stack the cooked bread and keep wrapped with a tea towel – the moisture helps soften the surface, making them even more pliable. Continue to cook with remaining pieces.

Brush with butter or oil (optional): Brush or spray bread with olive oil or melted butter, for a more luxurious finish. Or even with melted butter mixed with minced garlic for a garlic butter version! Recipe Notes: 1. Higher heat and the thinner the dough = crispier crust, though still pliable inside, the thin crispy crust on the outside might crack when you roll it. This is how I make naan. The larger darker brown spots on the bread (see image in post) make it look like authentic naan, just like what you get at Indian restaurants! (If you got the time, here’s my proper naan recipemade with yeast. It’s just like you get at Indian restaurants – super soft and fluffy!) 2. STORING: Dough keeps in the refrigerator for around 3 days. Tip: Roll out the rounds, ready to cook. Just make sure you use baking paper or cling wrap to keep the pieces separated, flour will not suffice. Cooked breads keep really well in the freezer! 3. Wholemeal flour – Works great with WHOLE WHEAT flour, does not work with almond flour. See note 4 for Gluten Free. 4. Dairy free / vegan substitutions: A reader tried the original recipe then reported back that it also worked just as great substituting the butter with olive oil and almond milk for the dairy milk to make it a vegan / dairy free version. Brilliant! Another reader has also made this with coconut oil and reported it works great. 5. Gluten free option – This works pretty well with Gluten Free flour. You may need a bit of extra flour to roll it out – just add more as required. The texture is a bit different – a bit chewy, and you may not be able to roll them out into neat rounds like pictured. 6. Use this for: Gyros, Souvlaki, as naan for curries like Butter Chicken, Chickpea Curry or Beef Rendang. 7. Recipe source:Based on this Flatbread by Julie Goodwin. 8. Nutrition per flatbread. Nutrition Information: Serving: 125gCalories: 370cal (19%)Carbohydrates: 49.9g (17%)Protein: 8.1g (16%)Fat: 15.2g (23%)Saturated Fat: 7.6g (48%)Polyunsaturated Fat: 7.6gCholesterol: 31mg (10%)Sodium: 386mg (17%)Fiber: 1.7g (7%)Sugar: 2.2g (2%) Keywords: easy flatbread, flatbread, flatbread recipe, flatbread without yeast, no yeast flatbread recipe Did you make this recipe?I love hearing how you went with my recipes! Tag me on Instagram at @recipe_tin.

