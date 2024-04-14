Easy Southern Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe With Marshmallows • The Farmer's Lamp (2024)

The epitome of Southern comfort food is the beloved Southern Sweet Potato Casserole recipe. This dish holds a special place in our family, standing as a cornerstone of our holiday traditions. We’re delighted to share this creamy, sweet slice of the Deep South with you. Our classic sweet potato casserole recipe offers a delectable addition to your holiday feast while inviting you to embrace a piece of Southern tradition that has warmed our hearts for generations.

Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

The holiday season simply wouldn’t feel complete without the warm and inviting presence of southern sweet potato casserole. At our house, there would be a small rebellion if I thought of leaving it off the menu! It’s not merely a dish; it’s a beloved tradition that started with a gift from the boys’ paternal grandmother, who graciously passed her cherished recipe to me.

While experimenting with a different version for a Thanksgiving gathering, my young Tommy offered his feedback: “It’s good, Mommy, but it’s not like BB’s.” Touched by his sentiment, I sought to capture the essence of her special recipe. Over the years, I’ve added my own personal touches, crafting a rendition that’s become such a favorite that my husband even enjoys it as a dessert.

You can make your own brown sugar if you like. I always make brown sugar whenever I need it. You can learn how in our article.

Southern Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Ingredients

3 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes (this is about 3 medium potatoes)

1 cup sugar

1 tsp real salt

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 tsp or more to taste real cinnamon (optional)

1/8 tsp more or less to taste ground cloves (optional)

1/4 cup butter, cut into chunks

Topping: May cut in half if you want

2 cups brown sugar

2/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup flour

2/3 cup oatmeal

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Butter the casserole dish you want to use – I use a 9 x 13 glass pan Beat sweet potatoes in a mixer until smooth. Pause during beating to remove any strings that gather on the beaters. Add all the other ingredients and blend well. Pour into your prepared pan.

Topping Instructions

Melt the butter and pour it into a medium bowl. Add all the other ingredients to the butter and blend well. Sprinkle/spread all of it over the top of the casserole. Bake for 20 – 30 minutes until brown on top and it’s bubbling in the middle. Serve warm.

A littlelagniappe (Southern word for a little something extra): Top with marshmallows or homemade marshmallow cream (my favorite) during the last 10 minutes of baking. Yummy!

As will all my recipes, you know my ingredients are non-GMO, organic, and/or raised by us. You use those ingredients you are comfortable and happy with using. When we cook with love and happiness, those good energies spill over into our food and create special dishes for our loved ones.

Southern Style Sweet Potato Casserole This scrumptious Southern Sweet Potato Casserole will become a holiday tradition for your family. 5 from 1 vote Like this recipe? Give it a star rating to help other cooks find it! PrintPin Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Prep Time: 30 minutes mins Cook Time: 30 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 681kcal Ingredients 3 cups cooked - mashed sweet potatoes (this is about 3 medium potatoes)

- 1 cup sugar

1 tsp real salt

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup milk

2 eggs - beaten

- ¼ tsp real cinnamon - (optional)

- ⅛ tsp ground cloves - more or less to taste (optional)

- ¼ cup unsalted butter - cut into chunks Topping 2 cups brown sugar

⅔ cups unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup flour

⅔ cup oatmeal

¾ cup chopped pecans Instructions Preheat oven to 350

Butter the casserole dish you want to use – I use a 9 x 13 glass pan.

Beat sweet potatoes in mixer until smooth. Pause to remove any strings that cling to the mixer attachment.

Add all the other ingredients and blend well. Topping Melt butter and put it into a medium bowl.

Add all of the other ingredients and blend well.

Sprinkle/spread all of it over top of casserole.

Bake for 20 – 30 minutes until brown on top and it's bubbling in middle.

All of my ingredients are non-gmo, organic and/or raised here on the farm. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Southern Style Sweet Potato Casserole Amount per Serving Calories 681 Calories from Fat 306 % Daily Value* Fat 34 g 52 % Saturated Fat 15 g 94 % Trans Fat 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat 4 g Monounsaturated Fat 11 g Cholesterol 129 mg 43 % Sodium 1005 mg 44 % Potassium 295 mg 8 % Carbohydrates 87 g 29 % Fiber 1 g 4 % Sugar 80 g 89 % Protein 12 g 24 % Vitamin A 740 IU 15 % Vitamin C 10 mg 12 % Calcium 88 mg 9 % Iron 2 mg 11 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

FAQs

FAQs: Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Can I prepare this sweet potato casserole in advance for the holidays?

Absolutely! This casserole is a perfect make-ahead dish. You can assemble it one to two days before, cover it well, and refrigerate it. Let it come to room temperature before you bake it as directed in our recipe.

Can I use canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh ones?

While fresh sweet potatoes are preferred for their flavor and texture, canned sweet potatoes can be used when you’re short on time. Just be sure to drain them thoroughly before mashing.

Can I substitute marshmallows with something else for the topping?

Certainly, if you’re not a fan of marshmallows, you can leave them off. The topping in our recipe adds a lovely crunch and complements the sweet potatoes beautifully.

How do I avoid a watery casserole?

To prevent excess moisture, ensure your sweet potatoes are well-drained after boiling. Additionally, bake the casserole uncovered to allow any extra moisture to evaporate.

Can I make this casserole without dairy for a lactose-intolerant guest?

Of course! You can use non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk or coconut milk and a dairy-free butter substitute. The casserole will still turn out wonderfully creamy and delicious.

How can I reheat the casserole if I have leftovers?

To reheat, cover the casserole with foil or parchment paper and warm it in the oven at around 350°F until it’s heated through. Be sure to add fresh marshmallows for the finishing touch.

We prefer to heat it in the Instant Pot.

Put the amount you wish to reheat into the Instant Pot container and put the lid on it. Add two cups of water to the bottom of the Instant Pot and place the trivet into it. Set the pan on the trivet and put the lid on your IP. Set the vent to “sealing”. Set the steam function for 20 -30 minutes depending on how much you are reheating. When the time is up, vent the steam – be careful. Remove the pan from the IP and enjoy! If you want fresh marshmallows, add them as soon as you take the pan out and they will melt. Marshmallow cream works great for warmed-up southern sweet potato casserole.

What’s the best way to store any leftovers?

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. When reheating, make sure to refresh the marshmallow topping for that perfect gooey finish.

Can I double this recipe for a larger gathering?

Absolutely! You can easily double the ingredients and use a larger baking dish to accommodate a larger crowd. Just be aware that the baking time might need a slight adjustment.

What are some possible variations for dietary preferences or restrictions?

You can adapt this recipe to suit various dietary needs. For a gluten-free version, use certified gluten-free oats or almond flour for the topping. For a vegan twist, replace the butter with a plant-based alternative and opt for non-dairy milk.

Can I use white potatoes instead of sweet potatoes for a different flavor?

Sure, but it would result in a different dish. It would not be a southern sweet potato casserole recipe White potatoes can be used for a more savory take, similar to classic mashed potatoes. Just adjust the sweeteners and seasonings to suit the flavor profile you desire.

Wrap UP

Savoring Tradition with Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

This recipe will add a touch of Southern warmth and tradition to your holiday table. This cherished dish isn’t just a recipe; it’s a glimpse into the heart of Southern cooking, a tradition passed down through generations.

The sweet, creamy flavors, topped with golden marshmallows, capture the very essence of the South. It’s a taste that brings comfort and nostalgia, as each bite carries the spirit of Southern comfort and the love poured into every home-cooked meal.

We invite you to share this recipe with your loved ones and create your own cherished moments around the dinner table.

