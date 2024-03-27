100 Budget-Friendly Pantry Staple Recipes (2024)

Cooking at home could be simple fast and even pleasant when you’re stocked up. Every housewife should have on hand some basic items at all times; those that your arm practically reaches for on autopilot (thank goodness for muscle memory) as soon as you walk into your kitchen.

Don’t forget to PIN this image for quick access to all these ideas

Below are some must to have ingredients—we organized them by pantry, fridge, and freezer—that put in major overtime, along with 100 easy-to-make recipes you can make with them. If you spot an ingredient you’re lacking don’t sweat it. You can either omit it, or find a simple substitute in this guide, or this one for baking substitutions.

Pantry Staples

Brown rice, quinoa, farro, and/or barley

Lentils

Pasta

Polenta

Potatoes, sweet potatoes

Onions and garlic

Canned beans

Canned broth

Bread crumbs

Red or white wine

Jarred marinara sauce

Canned tomatoes

Nuts and nut butter

Balsamic vinegar

Nutritional yeast

Olive oil

Salt, pepper, and spices

Breakfast Pantry Staple Recipes

Apple Toast

via Allrecipes

The only ingredients you need is just a loaf of bread an apple. An apple a day keeps the doctor away. This simple recipe is even healthy.

Baked Cheddar Eggs & Potatoes

via aste of Home

As you can guess from the title the ingredients you need are cheddar, eggs and potatoes. Just baked them in the oven and you will the meal ready. A lot of taste.

Baked Eggs in Hash Brown Cups

via Food Network

One brilliant idea. Eggs in the form of muffin. Bake in the oven and enjoy the taste. You will not be disappointed.

Basic Biscuits

via Allrecipes

They are called basic just because they need basic products. You can keep all these products in the pantry for a long time because they are non-perishable. You can eat these biscuits for a snack.

Basic Crepes

via Allrecipes

Crepes are one of the favourite homemade breakfast for children. Make them happy every morning having all the necessary products in the pantry.

Cheese Grits

via Food Network

Easy made at home and appropriate for lunch and dinner. The perfect fast and easy meal for all the members in the family. Go for that idea.

Cinnamon Roll Oatmeal

via Delish

If you like cinnamon this is the best recipe for you. It is fast and easy to be made. Oats are easy to be stored.

Classic Hash Browns

via Allrecipes

Tasty idea for a meal for the whole day. Every member in your family will be completely pleased by the taste. And it is full of calories thanks to the eggs.

Easy Oatmeal Muffins

via Allrecipes

Every that is in the form of muffins is very practical. You can store it easily in your handbag even for a snack any time you need.

Egg and Potato Breakfast Casserole

via Ahead of Thyme

Yes, it is not a mistake. You can eat eggs and potatoes even for breakfast. Baked in the oven in the following combination they are very tasty.

French Toast

via Allrecipes

French toasts combined with a jam is one of my favorite breakfast. Honey is another opt for that delicious breakfast. Just try our proposal.

Fried Cornmeal Mush

via Allrecipes

Do not forget to serve with some souse. It will take you only few minutes in case you have the products in your pantry. Perfect for a snack in case you have teenagers that are always hungry.

Fried Egg Grilled Cheese Sandwich

via Great Grub, Delicious Treats

Sandwiches are extremely popular meal in any family. You can have them for lunch or breakfast and why not for lunch. You can make it at home and beat the hunger anywhere you are.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal

via Food.com

Peanut Butter is non-perishable and could be easily stored in the pantry. Use your imagination and make delicious deserts. This is our proposal. Go for that idea.

Potato and Onion- rittata

via NYT Cooking

That vegetable combination is very popular among people who are always in a hurry. If you consider yourself as a man in a hurry try to prepare it at home.

Potato Hash With a Fried Egg

via NYT Cooking

You can bake, boil of even fry the potatoes. It is all up to your taste. No matter how you will choose to make them the result is awesome.

Scones

via Allrecipes

This small piece of scone is full of taste. This is one best idea for your breakfast. Do not hesitate. Go for that idea and please every specific taste at home. Everyone will be surprised.

Spanish Omelette

via Food.com

Potatoes and eggs fried on a pan. Brilliant idea for every taste and part of the day. Add some parsley on the top not only for better look but for better taste also.

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter and Honey Cereal Bars

via Healthy Food for Living

All these three ingredient are basic for every family that have children. I am absolutely sure because they are among the favorite items. Use your imagination, combine them and the meal is ready.

Lunch Pantry Staple Recipes

Pantry staple can been used for preparing lunch also. That is why they are so essential to have them at home.

10 Minute Black Bean Tostadas

via Well Plated

You need only ten minutes for that lunch if you have black bean in a can. You can add some fresh vegetables like avocado. It goes perfectly with bean. You will not be disappointed by the taste.

Apple and Peanut Butter Wrap

via Ready Set Eat

Appels goes perfectly with the peanut butter. You can first stew the apples in some butter and the wrap them. That is all. The taste is awesome.

Caramelized Banana and Peanut Butter Quesadillas

via Budget Bytes

Even the title sounds tasty. Some cultures like Indians caramelized bananas.

Cheddar Cheese Soup

via Allrecipes

To make that soup you need milk or cream. It is all up to you. But for better taste and to make it smooth you soup use milk or cream. Add some herbs and fresh onion and garlic.

Cheese Quesadilla

via Food.com

Simple and tasty. Go for that idea. Surve with a souse.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

via Food.com

Boil some eggs, stir them with some mustard and mayonnaise. Add some black pepper and salt of course.

Grilled Cheese Rollups

via Damn Delicious

Choose the cheese you like most. Grill it and eat it. It is as simple as possible. But you will be amased.

Grilled Mac and Cheese Sandwich

via Kirbie’s Cravings

It is a strange but really irresistible taste. You will not be regretting. Grilled mac in some cheese up to your choice is an incredible combination.

Italian Grilled Cheese

via Tastes Better from Scratch

Grilled cheese is so tasty. Try it at home and every taste will be pleased. It is a perfect opt for every taste. Make the morning different and enjoy the result. Be ready to meet every smile at home.

Loaded Potato Soup

via Allrecipes

Potatoes are the ideal base for every meal. Add some cheese on the top and enjoy the result. Gather the family share the moment together.

Peanut Butter Banana + Honey Roll Ups

via Nutrition Expert

Roll with honey and peanut butter banana. It not only sounds tasty but it is. There is nothing to do but try it. For breakfast or even snack. Some cheese will bring that awesome taste.

Simple Tomato Soup

via Taste of Home

Tomato soup is always simple. Stir some tomatoes, boil them for some minutes, add some herbs for additional flavor and just enjoy.

Tuna Melts

via Allrecipes

Tuna is ideal for any sandwich. Some cheese on the top makes it irresistible. It you have that sandwich with you through the day you will beat the hunger any time you need.

Tuna Salad Sandwiches

via Betty Crocker

Toast with tune and avocado. Healthy and tasty at the same time.

Dinner Pantry Staples Recipes

Cheesy Spaghetti

via Food.com

This recipe requires only two basic ingredients – spaghetti and cheese. Both products you can keep in the pantry. If you like vegetarian meals this is a perfect one.

Easy Fried Rice

via The Recipe Critic

For this delicious meal you need just a package of frozen rise with vegetables. Easy to be stored in the fridge and fast for preparation. And the result is irresistible.

Easy Parmesan Buttered Noodles

via Foodie Crush

Parmesan, butter and noodles ideal combination. Go for that idea. Easy and fast.

Easy Tuna Patties

via Allrecipes

Tuna patties are ideal vegetarian meal. You can eat them even cool. Try this irresistible taste.

Homemade Mac and Cheese

via Allrecipes

Bace these mac with some cheese in the oven and the only thing you should do is just to enjoy yhe taste.

Pasta With Parmesan

via Food.com

Pasta with parmesan. Even children can cook that delicious recipe.

Simple Pasta

via RecipeTin Eats

It is really simple. For additional flavor add some parsley on the top.

Spanish Rice

via Food.com

Spanish rice with some black bean and corns is suitable for dinner and lunch. Share this idea with the whole family.

To Die for Fettuccine Alfredo

via Allrecipes

Combine these Fettuccine Alfredo with some cheese on the top and a leaf of fresh parsley and just enjoy.

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

via Allrecipes

A simple portion but full of flavor. Bake for a few minutes and feel the taste.

Tuna Pasta Salad

via Food.com

You can use pasta even for a salad. Mix the tune and pasta with souse you like and enjoy the result.

Tuna Quesadilla

via Food.com

Another type of tune meal – in the form of quesadilla.

Dessert Pantry Recipes

Apple Crisp

via Allrecipes

That crispy dessert is unique. Don’t forget to put some cinnamon.

Apple Tart

via Food Network

Tart is a fast and easy recipe for a dessert. Share the idea and try together with the whole family.

Banana Bread

via Allrecipes

An ideal cake for dinner in front of the TV. Every one at home will be pleased. Go for thet idea.

Basic Vanilla Custard

via Food.com

That vanilla custard is perfect cream for a dessert. Made at home will be a great surprise especially for children.

Butter Cookies

via Cup of Jo

These types of cookies can last for a long time and keep the taste. Have them more often and make the family happy.

Butter Cookies Recipe

via Epicurious

Another butter cookies recipe. Simple and easy again.

Classic Spritz Cookies

via Betty Crocker

Use you imagination and make this spritz cookies. Invite Christmas spirit at home. Even every time you need just because of the taste.

Creamy Rice Pudding

via Allrecipes

Children always like creamy desserts. Some cinnamon will complete that unique taste.

Crustless Custard Pie

via Holly’s Cheat Day

Pie with your favorite fruits. Go for that idea. It deserves your efforts.

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

via Popsugar

In the ordinary butter cookies recipe put some peanut butter and enjoy the result. Imagination in cooking is a good advisor.

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

via Food.com

Fudge is an English traditional dessert. But why don’t you try it at home. See what is there in the pantry and make it for a few minutes. Easy and simple.

Oatmeal Lace Cookies

via Add a Pinch

Oats are healthy and easy to be stored in your pantry. Another advantage for that clever recipe.

One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream & 4 Flavors

via That Clean Life

For that recipe of a dessert you need only a few bananas. You can make different flavors using your imagination. You can also change the colors thanks to the added fruits. Stir some chocolate on the top and the perfect ice – cream is ready if you freeze it.

Pan Fried Cinnamon Bananas

via Dizzy, Busy and Hungry

That dessert comes from India. It is strange but tasty.

Simple Vanilla Cupcakes

via Food.com

These vanilla cupcakes look fantastic. But they are also tasty.

Sour Cream Sugar Cookies

via The Recipe Rebel

They look nice and sweet. And they are really sweet.

Vanilla Pudding

via Betty Crocker

Vanilla flavor is preferable for most of the people. Try this recipe at home.

Virginia Apple Pudding

via Allrecipes

Combine this apple pudding with some ice-cream and enjoy together with your family.

White Cupcakes

via Epicurious

It is white thanks to the vanilla cream on the top. Surprise your family with that irresistible dessert recipe.

Yellow Cupcakes

via Taste of Home

Another version of a cupcake with some cream on the top.

Easy Oatmeal Muffins

via Allrecipes

Muffins with some oats. It is traditional recipe for most of the families because it is easy and fast. But very delicious at the same time.

Side Dish Pantry Staple Recipes

Classic Potato Pancakes

via Epicurious

Who says that pancakes should be sweet. That is not true. Here is one idea for salty potatoes pancakes. Go for it.

Classic Potato Salad

via Food.com

It is classic but not ordinary. Thanks to that special combination it looks like a real cuisine.

Corn Fritters

via Allrecipes

Easy fast and tasty

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Casserole

via Spend with Pennies

If you serve them hot everyone will be astonished.

Fried Potatoes and Onions

via Food Network

It is a successful version of a potatoes salad but potatoes are not boiled.

Golden Sweet Cornbread

via Allrecipes

Topping is from honey. Don’t forget it.

Grilled Corn Cakes

via Food Network

A perfect surprise for the whole family. Everyone will be pleased.

Hushpuppies

via Food Network

Fried them and add some souse up to your taste. Go for that idea.

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

via Allrecipes

Another type of potatoes salad but this time in a mashed form. Boil the and then mash. Add some salt, black pepper, chopped onion and enjoy.

Rice Pilaf

via Allrecipes

A sweet version of rice. Ideal for every taste despite it is a little bit unusual.

Sauteed Apples

via Allrecipes

Apples in a cinnamon flavor. Brilliant idea for a dessert.

Seasoned Rice

via Budget Bytes

The perfect garnish for every meal. Easy and fast for preparation.

Twice Baked Potatoes

via Betty Crocker

Don’t forget to bake them twice.

Snack Pantry Recipes

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Oat Squares

via Listotic

Only three ingredients are required for that recipe. Add some nuts too.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

via She Wears Many Hats

Black bean and some corns is tasty but if you add some pepper the taste is amazing.

Deviled Eggs

via Food.com

The only thing you need is a glass of wine. The perfect surprise.

Easy Hummus

via Allrecipes

They are really easy to be made. Try them at home. Share the taste together.

Homemade Applesauce

via Allrecipes

Another simple form of a perfect dessert. Ideal for all the family.

Homemade Potato Chips

via Allrecipes

This will be a great surprise for the children.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars

via Budget Bytes

Jelly bars with peanut butter are ready to meet any requirements. They are irresistible.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

via Allrecipes

Smoothies are as easy as possible. But they are also full of calories. You can try different combinations at home up to your taste.