Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (2024)

Chewy, full of flavor and simply delicious, these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies could be your new favorites!

First of all, you might be asking–what is sorghum syrup? I’m glad you asked because I wasn’t familiar with this type of sweetener until I recently did some research on it. Sorghum is a type of grass that’s grown in the southern United States. Kentucky is a leading state in sorghum production. As a matter of fact, Golden Barrel gets their sorghum from an Amish farmer in Kentucky. 🙂

The sorghum stalks (similar-looking to corn stalks) is pressed and the juice from the stalk is then extracted and cooked into a thick syrup, similar in taste and texture to molasses. Sorghum syrup is sweeter than blackstrap molasses and also contains nutritional benefits. One tablespoon provides all of an average adult’s daily potassium needs and is also high in antioxidants, contains protein, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. It also makes your whole house smell amazing while baking. 😉

Sorghum production has been around in the US since the 1850s and was at its highest in the early 1900s, but because the process is very labor-intensive, production has come way down since those early days. Those who live in the South are more familiar with sorghum as it’s used on top of biscuits, pancakes and on that trusty Southern staple, grits.

These cookies taste similar to molasses cookies. They have the typical spices that are in molasses cookies–cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. They’re soft and chewy and with a sprinkle of raw sugar on top, a bit crunchy.

I didn’t know what to expect when I baked these, but I can tell you that they’re our new favorite cookie. My boys simply loved them. I’ll be making another batch here in the next couple days because this first batch did not last long.

So if you’re looking for a new recipe to try, I highly recommend making these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies. You’re sure to love them as much as we do!

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup Golden Barrel Raw Sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cloves

raw sugar for topping Servings: dozen Instructions In a bowl attached to a stand mixer (or with a hand mixer), cream together the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in egg and sorghum. Mix until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients--flour, baking soda, spices, and salt, whisking together. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, beat until just combined. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerator for 1 hour (or overnight.) Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper (I used a baking stone). Drop 2 rounded tablespoons of dough for each cookie, space the cookies 1-2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Roll tops of cookie with raw sugar. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then move to a wire rack until cool. Store in an airtight container. Share this Recipe See Also 100 Budget-Friendly Pantry Staple RecipesChicken Fajita Canning Recipe and Spice BlendGround Beef Recipes and Tips - the Imperfectly Happy homeBest Fresh Marinara Sauce Recipe for Canning

