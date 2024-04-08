Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (2024)

Home / Recipes / Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies

Share:

Chewy, full of flavor and simply delicious, these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies could be your new favorites!

First of all, you might be asking–what is sorghum syrup? I’m glad you asked because I wasn’t familiar with this type of sweetener until I recently did some research on it. Sorghum is a type of grass that’s grown in the southern United States. Kentucky is a leading state in sorghum production. As a matter of fact, Golden Barrel gets their sorghum from an Amish farmer in Kentucky. 🙂

The sorghum stalks (similar-looking to corn stalks) is pressed and the juice from the stalk is then extracted and cooked into a thick syrup, similar in taste and texture to molasses. Sorghum syrup is sweeter than blackstrap molasses and also contains nutritional benefits. One tablespoon provides all of an average adult’s daily potassium needs and is also high in antioxidants, contains protein, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. It also makes your whole house smell amazing while baking. 😉

Sorghum production has been around in the US since the 1850s and was at its highest in the early 1900s, but because the process is very labor-intensive, production has come way down since those early days. Those who live in the South are more familiar with sorghum as it’s used on top of biscuits, pancakes and on that trusty Southern staple, grits.

These cookies taste similar to molasses cookies. They have the typical spices that are in molasses cookies–cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. They’re soft and chewy and with a sprinkle of raw sugar on top, a bit crunchy.

I didn’t know what to expect when I baked these, but I can tell you that they’re our new favorite cookie. My boys simply loved them. I’ll be making another batch here in the next couple days because this first batch did not last long.

So if you’re looking for a new recipe to try, I highly recommend making these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies. You’re sure to love them as much as we do!

Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (10)

Sorghum Crinkle Cookies

Print Recipe

Chewy, full of flavor and simply delicious, these sorghum crinkle cookies could be your new favorites!

  • CourseCookies
Servings
2 dozen
Servings
2 dozen

Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (11)

Sorghum Crinkle Cookies

Print Recipe

Chewy, full of flavor and simply delicious, these sorghum crinkle cookies could be your new favorites!

  • CourseCookies
Servings
2 dozen
Servings
2 dozen

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup Golden Barrel Raw Sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp ground cloves
  • raw sugar for topping

Servings: dozen

Instructions

  1. In a bowl attached to a stand mixer (or with a hand mixer), cream together the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in egg and sorghum. Mix until thoroughly combined.

  2. In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients--flour, baking soda, spices, and salt, whisking together. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, beat until just combined. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerator for 1 hour (or overnight.)

  3. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper (I used a baking stone). Drop 2 rounded tablespoons of dough for each cookie, space the cookies 1-2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Roll tops of cookie with raw sugar.

  4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then move to a wire rack until cool. Store in an airtight container.


Related Posts:

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies10/13/23
Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies11/04/22
Triple Berry Swirl Muffins07/19/21
S’mores Bars05/26/21

22 thoughts on "Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies"

  1. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (16) Meghan says:

    May 7, 2018

    These are amazing! After eating the first cookie, I wrote it on a recipe card and stuck it in my recipe box so I wouldn’t lose it! My kids love them as well. They are the perfect amount of spice, not over kill and the perfect amount of sweet to satisfy. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

    1. January 16, 2020

      You’re welcome, Meghan! So glad you like them!! I just saw your comment after looking through this recipe again. Must make again soon!

      Reply

  2. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (18) BoredBaker says:

    November 1, 2018

    The temp or time must not be correct in the recipe. Following the recipe they came out still raw. It says 325 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

    Reply

    1. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (19) Wendy Kidd says:

      November 6, 2019

      Mine came out ok-I bet your oven bakes at a lower altitude-I think 11-12 mins is perfect (my oven is glass top) not sure the altitude-acubake Whirlpool

      Reply

    2. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (20) Beth Anne Wheeler-Ruich says:

      October 16, 2021

      I am at sea level. I put my cookies back in the oven when they came out a little raw. I put them in for two more minutes. Then I raised the oven temperature to 335 degrees. That temperature was good. My cookies didn’t crinkle. I will put a little more flour in next time to hold the shape better.

      I couldn’t be more pleased with the flavor.

      Reply

    3. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (21) KJ says:

      January 14, 2022

      Same!

      Reply

  3. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (22) Wendy Kidd says:

    November 6, 2019

    I absolutely was pleased with my vegan version! I subbed coconut oil for the butter and a quarter cup applesauce for the egg. I also used white sugar since I didn’t have raw. The only thing was just a tad too much salt-next time I’m using 1/2 tsp instead but wow the other flavors and texture, even the vegan way is very good!

    1. January 16, 2020

      Awesome!! Thanks for leaving a comment of your vegan changes! Glad you liked the cookies. 🙂

      Reply

  4. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (24) Becca says:

    May 27, 2020

    I don’t think I have EVER left a comment on a recipe before, but these are so good! I randomly had a mason jar of sorghum syrup that a family member brought me back from a trip to South Carolina. It sat in my cupboard for like 3 years because I had no idea what it was. I finally looked up what to do with it and these cookies are just so good! I’ve made them 3 times and think I have enough syrup left to make them twice more? Sometimes experimenting just really pans out.

    Reply

  5. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (25) Patti says:

    November 18, 2020

    These are really yummy — thank you for sharing the recipe. I have never made sorghum cookies — they remind me of gingersnaps, but are unique in their own way — very tasty. I shaped them into 1 ounce balls and rolled them in a bowl of raw sugar and put on parchment paper/baking sheet. They came out perfectly. Thank you again!

    Reply

  6. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (26) Michelle Leonard says:

    December 10, 2020

    My family makes sorghum, so I’m always on the lookout to compare sorghum cookie recipes. This one looks fantastic!
    This is our family website for anyone looking to visit a sorghum production plant. It’s open to the public! http://www.guentherssorghum.com

    Reply

  7. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (27) Darren Dobbin says:

    February 11, 2021

    Hi lovely recipe, I’m in Australia so I used what we call golden syrup and some pumpkin spice mix that I’d made before Christmas and some cinnamon sugar that was also left over and it suited these bikkies beautiful
    Regards Duzzy

    Reply

    1. March 9, 2021

      So glad you liked them!

      Reply

  8. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (29) Sally Johnson says:

    April 14, 2021

    Just made these for the second time. They are delicious!

    Reply

    1. May 7, 2021

      So glad you like them! And that reminds me…I should make them again too!

      Reply

  9. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (31) Christy says:

    June 26, 2021

    I made these today and they turned out very bitter.

    Reply

  10. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (32) tammy says:

    August 26, 2021

    These cookies are downright EXCELLENT! I have substituted 1/2 of the sugar for sugar free substitute. So will see how that taste 🙂

    Reply

  11. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (33) Elaine Hedgeco*ck says:

    December 16, 2021

    Perfect size, thickness, soft/crispness. Love these cookies! And they made the house smell so good. I would suggest a tad less salt, though.

    Reply

  12. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (34) Alice says:

    February 18, 2022

    I think the oven temperature is too low. Mine were not done and did not set up. I was able to get decent cookies when I expended the time to 15 minutes but in future would bake at 350 degrees.

    Reply

  13. March 23, 2022

    I need to know where I can find sorghum syrup? I live in Monroe N. C.

    Reply

  14. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (36) Lee Cook says:

    October 20, 2022

    Is there much of a difference between Sorghum Molasses and Sorghum Syrup?

    Reply

  15. Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (37) Aileen says:

    March 5, 2023

    Your recipe has NO sorgum syrup in the ingredients, only raw sugar. Is this a misprint? I would really like to make these cookies, but I want the correct ingredients please.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

The Author:

Related Posts:

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies10/13/23
Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies11/04/22
Triple Berry Swirl Muffins07/19/21
S’mores Bars05/26/21
Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
iPhone 15 Pro vs. 15 Pro Max Buyer's Guide: 10 Differences Compared
iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max: los primeros iPhone de titanio estrenan botón de acción y el procesador más avanzado de la industria
How to Make Your Own Tea Blends: 10 DIY Recipes – Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company
31 Gluten Free and Allergy Friendly Recipes for Thanksgiving Dinner
Latest Posts
iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max
What Is A VPN On A Phone
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5781

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.