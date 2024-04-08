Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies - Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup Recipe (2024)

Home / Recipes / Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies
Chewy, full of flavor and simply delicious, these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies could be your new favorites!
First of all, you might be asking–what is sorghum syrup? I’m glad you asked because I wasn’t familiar with this type of sweetener until I recently did some research on it. Sorghum is a type of grass that’s grown in the southern United States. Kentucky is a leading state in sorghum production. As a matter of fact, Golden Barrel gets their sorghum from an Amish farmer in Kentucky. 🙂
The sorghum stalks (similar-looking to corn stalks) is pressed and the juice from the stalk is then extracted and cooked into a thick syrup, similar in taste and texture to molasses. Sorghum syrup is sweeter than blackstrap molasses and also contains nutritional benefits. One tablespoon provides all of an average adult’s daily potassium needs and is also high in antioxidants, contains protein, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. It also makes your whole house smell amazing while baking. 😉
Sorghum production has been around in the US since the 1850s and was at its highest in the early 1900s, but because the process is very labor-intensive, production has come way down since those early days. Those who live in the South are more familiar with sorghum as it’s used on top of biscuits, pancakes and on that trusty Southern staple, grits.
These cookies taste similar to molasses cookies. They have the typical spices that are in molasses cookies–cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. They’re soft and chewy and with a sprinkle of raw sugar on top, a bit crunchy.
I didn’t know what to expect when I baked these, but I can tell you that they’re our new favorite cookie. My boys simply loved them. I’ll be making another batch here in the next couple days because this first batch did not last long.
So if you’re looking for a new recipe to try, I highly recommend making these sorghum syrup crinkle cookies. You’re sure to love them as much as we do!
Sorghum Crinkle Cookies Print Recipe
- CourseCookies
|Servings
|2 dozen
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup Golden Barrel Raw Sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup Golden Barrel Sorghum Syrup
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground cloves
- raw sugar for topping
Servings: dozen
Instructions
In a bowl attached to a stand mixer (or with a hand mixer), cream together the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in egg and sorghum. Mix until thoroughly combined.
In a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients--flour, baking soda, spices, and salt, whisking together. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, beat until just combined. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerator for 1 hour (or overnight.)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper (I used a baking stone). Drop 2 rounded tablespoons of dough for each cookie, space the cookies 1-2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Roll tops of cookie with raw sugar.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then move to a wire rack until cool. Store in an airtight container.
22 thoughts on "Sorghum Syrup Crinkle Cookies"
Meghan says:
May 7, 2018
These are amazing! After eating the first cookie, I wrote it on a recipe card and stuck it in my recipe box so I wouldn’t lose it! My kids love them as well. They are the perfect amount of spice, not over kill and the perfect amount of sweet to satisfy. Thanks for the recipe!
January 16, 2020
You’re welcome, Meghan! So glad you like them!! I just saw your comment after looking through this recipe again. Must make again soon!
BoredBaker says:
November 1, 2018
The temp or time must not be correct in the recipe. Following the recipe they came out still raw. It says 325 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Reply
Wendy Kidd says:
November 6, 2019
Mine came out ok-I bet your oven bakes at a lower altitude-I think 11-12 mins is perfect (my oven is glass top) not sure the altitude-acubake Whirlpool
Beth Anne Wheeler-Ruich says:
October 16, 2021
I am at sea level. I put my cookies back in the oven when they came out a little raw. I put them in for two more minutes. Then I raised the oven temperature to 335 degrees. That temperature was good. My cookies didn’t crinkle. I will put a little more flour in next time to hold the shape better.
I couldn’t be more pleased with the flavor.
KJ says:
January 14, 2022
Same!
Wendy Kidd says:
November 6, 2019
I absolutely was pleased with my vegan version! I subbed coconut oil for the butter and a quarter cup applesauce for the egg. I also used white sugar since I didn’t have raw. The only thing was just a tad too much salt-next time I’m using 1/2 tsp instead but wow the other flavors and texture, even the vegan way is very good!
January 16, 2020
Awesome!! Thanks for leaving a comment of your vegan changes! Glad you liked the cookies. 🙂
Becca says:
May 27, 2020
I don’t think I have EVER left a comment on a recipe before, but these are so good! I randomly had a mason jar of sorghum syrup that a family member brought me back from a trip to South Carolina. It sat in my cupboard for like 3 years because I had no idea what it was. I finally looked up what to do with it and these cookies are just so good! I’ve made them 3 times and think I have enough syrup left to make them twice more? Sometimes experimenting just really pans out.
Reply
Patti says:
November 18, 2020
These are really yummy — thank you for sharing the recipe. I have never made sorghum cookies — they remind me of gingersnaps, but are unique in their own way — very tasty. I shaped them into 1 ounce balls and rolled them in a bowl of raw sugar and put on parchment paper/baking sheet. They came out perfectly. Thank you again!
Michelle Leonard says:
December 10, 2020
My family makes sorghum, so I’m always on the lookout to compare sorghum cookie recipes. This one looks fantastic!
This is our family website for anyone looking to visit a sorghum production plant. It’s open to the public! http://www.guentherssorghum.com
Darren Dobbin says:
February 11, 2021
Hi lovely recipe, I’m in Australia so I used what we call golden syrup and some pumpkin spice mix that I’d made before Christmas and some cinnamon sugar that was also left over and it suited these bikkies beautiful
Regards Duzzy
March 9, 2021
So glad you liked them!
Sally Johnson says:
April 14, 2021
Just made these for the second time. They are delicious!
May 7, 2021
So glad you like them! And that reminds me…I should make them again too!
Christy says:
June 26, 2021
I made these today and they turned out very bitter.
tammy says:
August 26, 2021
These cookies are downright EXCELLENT! I have substituted 1/2 of the sugar for sugar free substitute. So will see how that taste 🙂
Elaine Hedgeco*ck says:
December 16, 2021
Perfect size, thickness, soft/crispness. Love these cookies! And they made the house smell so good. I would suggest a tad less salt, though.
Alice says:
February 18, 2022
I think the oven temperature is too low. Mine were not done and did not set up. I was able to get decent cookies when I expended the time to 15 minutes but in future would bake at 350 degrees.
Jane Beaver says:
March 23, 2022
I need to know where I can find sorghum syrup? I live in Monroe N. C.
Lee Cook says:
October 20, 2022
Is there much of a difference between Sorghum Molasses and Sorghum Syrup?
Aileen says:
March 5, 2023
Your recipe has NO sorgum syrup in the ingredients, only raw sugar. Is this a misprint? I would really like to make these cookies, but I want the correct ingredients please.
