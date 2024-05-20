Easy Stromboli Dough Recipe (2024)

Get the Recipe

Stromboli are baked Italian rolled sandwiches filled with sauce, cheese, and Italian deli meats. Make this easy stromboli dough recipe and personalize it with your own Stromboli flavours!

Got an intense craving for old school Italian? We love the irresistible aromas of a long slow simmering authentic Bolognese. I suggest you make a double batch so you can make this Sky High Pizza Pie…an over the top pizza/lasagna hybrid that can feed an army of hungry diners.

Italian Inspiration

Today while making a quick trip up toThe Italian StoreI got inspired by their large selection of deli goods. I chose some sliced provolone and bresaola to bring home for the kids sandwiches.

However, when I got home I decided to kick it up a notch and make them some bresaola stromboli with pesto and provolone.

A Super Easy Stromboli Dough Recipe

I don’t know what’s going on but I’ve been on a bit of a baking kick lately. Yesterday I made cheese garlic buns and today I got the old Kitchen Aid out to make some the stromboli dough.

It’s basically the same dough you would use to make pizza but you roll it out into a large rectangle, spread whatever sauce you want on top and add your deli meats and cheeses.

Then you roll it up like you would cinnamon buns but instead of cutting it you just bake it whole. Yeah. That’s all it takes. If you want to get more creative you can make individual ones to mimic those awful frozen chemical cesspools teenagers call pizza pockets.

Just make sure you are careful to seal the dough otherwise your ingredients will leak out during baking.

Use your imagination. I bet there are tons of toppings you could put in these yummy baked sandwiches. I’m going to make pesto, provolone, and hot Genoa salami strombolis to bring to our friends superbowl party on Sunday. I can’t wait!

