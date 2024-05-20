Easy Stromboli Dough Recipe (2024)

Stromboli are baked Italian rolled sandwiches filled with sauce, cheese, and Italian deli meats. Make this easy stromboli dough recipe and personalize it with your own Stromboli flavours!
Italian Inspiration
Today while making a quick trip up toThe Italian StoreI got inspired by their large selection of deli goods. I chose some sliced provolone and bresaola to bring home for the kids sandwiches.
However, when I got home I decided to kick it up a notch and make them some bresaola stromboli with pesto and provolone.
A Super Easy Stromboli Dough Recipe
I don’t know what’s going on but I’ve been on a bit of a baking kick lately. Yesterday I made cheese garlic buns and today I got the old Kitchen Aid out to make some the stromboli dough.
It’s basically the same dough you would use to make pizza but you roll it out into a large rectangle, spread whatever sauce you want on top and add your deli meats and cheeses.
Then you roll it up like you would cinnamon buns but instead of cutting it you just bake it whole. Yeah. That’s all it takes. If you want to get more creative you can make individual ones to mimic those awful frozen chemical cesspools teenagers call pizza pockets.
Just make sure you are careful to seal the dough otherwise your ingredients will leak out during baking.
Use your imagination. I bet there are tons of toppings you could put in these yummy baked sandwiches. I’m going to make pesto, provolone, and hot Genoa salami strombolis to bring to our friends superbowl party on Sunday. I can’t wait!
Yield: 4 servings
Pesto Provolone and Bresaola Stromboli
Use this basic pizza dough recipe and your favourite fillings to create a tasty Italian style baked Stromboli sandwich. Note you'll need an extra hour to proof the dough.
Prep Time25 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Additional Time1 hour
Total Time1 hour 50 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 packet of yeast (or 2 1/4 tsp yeast)
- 1 cup hot water
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3/4 tsp salt
Instructions
- Place 1/2 cup of the hot water in mixing bowl. Sprinkle with yeast; stir until undissolved.
- After about 5 minutes check and see if you have bubbles...that means your yeast is active.
- Add remaining water, salt, oil and 2 cups all-purpose flour; fit dough hook on mixer and stir well. Stir in enough remaining flour to make soft dough.
- Knead about 7 minutes on low setting.
- Place in greased bowl, turning to grease top.
- Cover; let rise in warm place until doubled, about 30 to 60 minutes.
- Punch dough down.
- Remove dough to lightly floured surface. Shape, top and bake as desired.
- Roll the dough out into a large rectangle. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese and Italian deli meats.
- Roll the dough up around the ingredients, cinnamon bun style. Tuck the ends under and seal edges well.
- Bake at 375 F for 25 minutes.
For stromboli:
Notes
* Use a selection of spreads, cheeses, and Italian deli meats to fill the stromboli including: pesto, provolone, bresaola, capicollo, roasted red peppers, veggie spread, mozzarella, etc.
** Nutritional data includes information for pizza dough only.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 350Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 441mgCarbohydrates: 60gFiber: 3gSugar: 0gProtein: 9g
