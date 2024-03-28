Spaghetti Squash Stir Fry Recipe with Broccoli (2024)

You know that moment when you’re craving something healthy but you just don’t know what to make because everything sounds too complicated or has too many ingredients? Well, this recipe is going to be the winner for those comfort nights! Why? Because you can make this spaghetti squash recipe either with or without the sauce, which makes things just soooo much easier.

Not sure how to feel about eating spaghetti squash instead of real pasta? Let me explain it: Spaghetti squash noodles are tender yet they have a slight bite, just like your al dente pasta. But instead of countless carbs, spaghetti squash strands are filled with nutrients as they soak up those savory umami notes from the stir-fry sauce and any protein you add. The crisp-tender broccoli florets and vibrant red bell pepper give you that refreshing crunch, while the carrots add a natural sweetness – absolutely delicious.

What more could you want for a low carb healthy meal?

How to Make Spaghetti Squash Stir-Fry with Broccoli

Here’s what you need for this recipe:

1 medium-sized spaghetti squash

2 cups broccoli florets

1-2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 carrot, julienned

1-2 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp olive oil (or vegetable oil)

1/4 cup chopped green onions (for garnish)

Optional: Sesame seeds

Optional: 1 cup Shiitake mushrooms

Optional: 1 yellow onion

Ingredients for Stir-Fry Sauce (Optional):

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce or coconut amino acids

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp cornstarch (to thicken the sauce)

Optional: Red pepper flakes or Sriracha (if you like it spicy)

While I love a good sauce to a stir-fry, it’s optional! This stir-fry is amazing on its own — create it to fit your lifestyle and to make it a great recipe!

Step-by-Step Instructions for this Healthy Spaghetti Squash Recipe

Step 1: First, preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and cut your spaghetti squash in half lengthwise – you can scoop out the seeds either now or later.

Step 2: After you cut it in half, take the squash halves and place cut side down on a baking sheet with the cut side down, then roast it in the preheated oven for about 35-45 minutes or until the flesh is tender and you can easily shred it with a fork into strands – when ready, let it cool off for a few minutes at room temperature.

Step 3 (OPTIONAL): As it’s cooling off, prepare the stir-fry sauce by mixing the soy sauce, oyster sauce, honey (or maple syrup for a sweet flavor), sesame oil, rice vinegar, and cornstarch.

Step 4: In a large skillet or wok set sauté the minced garlic for 30 seconds over medium-high heat, or until it releases its aroma and it’s fragrant. Then add your broccoli florets, sliced red bell pepper, and carrot to the skillet and fry everything for 4-5 minutes on medium heat until the vegetables are tender-crisp – don’t be afraid to add lots of vegetables!

Step 5: Take a fork and scrape the cooked spaghetti strands out of the squash and add it to the skillet with the cooked vegetables, then pour the stir-fry sauce over everything.

Step 6: Stir everything and gently toss it together, so everything gets evenly coated with the sauce, then cook it for another 2-3 minutes, so the flavors and sauce thicken and meld together.

Step 7: When done, take it off the heat and put your portion into a plate before adding some chopped green onions and sesame seeds for garnish – enjoy this super flavorful and nutritious food!

Expert Tips

Make sure to choose ripe spaghetti squash for the best texture – here, look for a squash that feels heavier than it looks and has an unblemished skin.

When you’re roasting the spaghetti squash halves, place it with the cut side up so it cooks evenly and retains all the moisture – if you place it cut size up, it won’t cook evenly and will become dry.

Use high heat and quickly fry the vegetables to preserve the color, texture, and nutrients – hereby, you keep moving the veggies around in the hot skillet rather than just leaving them to cook.

Before adding the sauce to the stir-fry, taste it and adjust the seasoning as it can quickly turn super salty – use more sauce sauce for salt, honey for sweetness, or vinegar for tanginess.

Use a protein of your choice to make this a well-rounded meal, for example cooked chicken, ground beef, stew beef, shrimp, tofu, or tempeth – add this after cooking the vegetables and before you’re adding the sauce.

What to Serve Stir-Fry Spaghetti Squash With

Here are some suggestions on what to pair this delicious dish with!

Protein

Grilled or stir-fried chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu

Grilled or seared salmon

Cooked sausage

Grains

Steamed white or brown rice

Quinoa

Cauliflower rice

Rice noodles

Egg noodles

Add-ons

Fresh herbs

Sesame seeds

Crushed peanuts or cashews

Chili sauce or sriracha

Salads with mixed greens and a strawberry vinaigrette dressing

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Got some questions? We have the answers! If you have more questions, ask below!

How to store stir-fry spaghetti squash?

Store your leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat it gently while continuously mixing, so you won’t overcook the spaghetti squash.

Why is my cooked spaghetti squash mushy?

There are actually various reasons why your spaghetti squash could be mushy, including that you may have overcooked it (most common reason) because if you roast or steam it too long it loses the “al dente” texture and becomes overly soft – so, for the future you can try to drain any excess liquid.

How do you make spaghetti squash less soggy?

To make your spaghetti squash less soggy, consider laying your spaghetti squash strands on a sheet pan and putting it back in the oven for another 10-15 minutes at 350°F or until it’s al dente.

How do you fix mushy spaghetti?

Your spaghetti squash is super mushy, so now what? Here are some options:

Put the strands back in the oven for another 10-15 minutes to get more crispy

Salt your squash halves well and let it sit for 20-30 minutes before putting them in the oven to bake

Use a paper-towel to dab any fluid and moisture off the squash

