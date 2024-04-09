Easy Vegan Gravy | Best Homemade Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This best homemade vegan gravy is flavorful, delicious, yet quick and easy to make – It’s a favorite classic recipe that goes well with many hearty dishes!

The best homemade easy vegan gravy recipe

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other holiday, this vegan gravy recipe will surely come in handy! This gravy is the perfect sauce to pair with a lot of your favorite dishes. It’s also quick and easy to make, don’t believe me? This involves only 3 steps! So if you have a few minutes to spend, this is a great way and addition to complement and make your meals more delicious!

How to make vegan gravy

As always I recommend checking out this step-by-step guide first, then you’ll find the full recipe with exact measurements in the recipe card below.

Here you have an overview of the plant-based wholesome ingredients needed for the dark vegan gravy. Do you have everything ready? Then let’s start!

Step 1: Sauté the veggies.

In a large pan, heat the vegan butter or oil over medium-high heat. Add the diced onions and mushrooms, and sauté for about 3 minutes or until the onions are translucent and the mushrooms are slightly browned. Next, add the diced carrot and minced garlic, and sauté for another minute. Then reduce the heat slightly, and continue to sauté for another 3 minutes.

Step 2: Make a roux and add seasonings.

Now stir in coconut sugar and flour until it’s well combined with the vegetables. Pour in red wine, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, and vegetable broth. Then add tomato paste, mustard, thyme, and one or two bay leaves. Simmer over low to medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, uncovered, until the vegan gravy sauce has thickened.

Step 3: Blend.

After that, remove the bay leaf. Transfer everything into a blender and blend it until smooth. Season to taste and add more seasonings if necessary. And you’re done!

Isn’t that so easy? Now you’re ready to serve this best vegan gravy with your favorite meals. Personally, I love pouring the sauce over Homemade Gnocchi, German Schupfnudeln, or German Spaetzle. Try it – It’s so delicious!

How to store homemade gravy?

Leftover vegan gravy can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If it’s too thick when you reheat it, simply add a little water to thin it out. If you want the sauce to be richer, you can add a drizzle of oat, almond, cashew, soy, or coconut milk/cream.

Can you freeze vegan gravy?

Yes! Just make sure to keep it in an airtight container when you put it in the freezer. This should last you for about 3-4 months.

Once you’re ready to use it, simply thaw it in the refrigerator overnight and reheat it in a saucepan over medium-low heat while constantly stirring it to prevent lumps.

This homemade easy vegan gravy is:

Dairy-free (lactose-free)

Simple

Flavorful

Savory

Inexpensive

Quick to prep and cook

Made with healthy ingredients

Beginner-friendly

Can be used in many dishes

Can be frozen for later meals

Decadent and oh so tasty!

What can I serve with gravy?

There are so many recipes you can incorporate this easy vegan gravy. Here are some ideas:

Vegan Meatloaf

German Bread Dumplings

Mashed Potatoes

Vegan Gnocchi

Mushroom Wellington

Vegan No-Meat Balls

Crispy Hasselback Potatoes

Vegan Potato Bake

Vegan Swedish Meatballs

If you try this best homemade vegan gravy, please leave a comment and rating on how you liked this simple recipe! And if you take a photo of your meal and share it on Instagram, please make sure to tag me @biancazapatka and use the hashtag #biancazapatka because I love to see your remakes! Enjoy! 🙂

