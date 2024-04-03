Eggs Benedict Recipe (2024)

Learn how to make the best Eggs Benedict with Poached Eggs and easy Hollandaise Sauce on a toasted English muffin. This is a famous American dish and it’s a staple on restaurant breakfast menus. You can absolutely recreate this restaurant classic at home.

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

We love special breakfast and brunch recipes from Crepes to tender Omelettes and Fluffy Waffles. If you love special weekend breakfasts this Eggs Benedict is a must-try!

What is an Egg Benedict?

Egg benedict is essentially an open-faced breakfast sandwich. You can change up eggs benedict in many ways but a classic egg benedict starts with a toasted English muffin half, then meat which is usually Canadian bacon, ham, or regular bacon. That is topped with a poached egg, a generous coating of hollandaise sauce, and finished with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.

It all sounds fancy but each step is relatively simple and you can comfortably crank out 4 eggs benedict all at once.

Ingredients for Eggs Benedict

Hollandaise Sauce – the traditional eggs benedict sauce

– the traditional eggs benedict sauce English Muffins – 2 halved English muffins make 4 eggs benedict

– 2 halved English muffins make 4 eggs benedict Unsalted butter – for toasting the English muffins

– for toasting the English muffins Canadian Bacon , or substitute with thinly shaved ham, or Crispy Bacon

, or substitute with thinly shaved ham, or Crispy Bacon Eggs – use large grade AA eggs and super fresh eggs are best for holding their shape

– use large grade AA eggs and super fresh eggs are best for holding their shape Distilled white vinegar – added to the water for poaching eggs

– added to the water for poaching eggs Cayenne Pepper , to garnish

, to garnish Garnish – with Chives or dill

Egg Benedict Variations

Classic: Ham, egg, and hollandaise

Ham, egg, and hollandaise California: Tomato and avocado, air fryer bacon , egg, and hollandaise

Tomato and avocado, , egg, and hollandaise Sophisticated: smoked salmon, avocado, poached egg, and hollandaise

smoked salmon, avocado, poached egg, and hollandaise Fancy: 3 blanched asparagus spears, poached egg, hollandaise

Pro Tip: If you really want to go all out and impress someone, try Eggs Benedict with Crab Cakes or Salmon Cakes.

How to Make Eggs Benedict

Make the Hollandaise Sauce: cook according to our hollandaise recipe instructions. Cover to keep warm. Add a little hot water to thin if needed. Prep for Poached Eggs: Place a pot of water on the stove for making poached eggs and bring it to barely a simmer. Sauté meat: In a large skillet, sauté meat until warm and golden then transfer to a plate, cover to keep warm. Toast English muffins: Melt 2 tsp butter on the same skillet and add English muffins cut-side down. Toast until golden brown. Turn off the heat and leave muffins in the pan to keep warm. Poach Eggs: Once water is barely simmering, poach 4 eggs according to our easy poached eggs recipe . Assemble: Place English muffin halves on serving plates, cut side up, and top with your meat. Place the egg over the meat. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, sprinkle the top with cayenne pepper and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Common Questions

Are Eggs Benedict French? People assume eggs benedict are of French origin because they use Hollandaise Sauce (a popular French sauce), but it actually originated in New York, USA at the Waldorf hotel when a customer requested the combination as a custom order, and the restaurant was so impressed by it, they added it to their menu. What is the difference between Eggs Florence and Eggs Benedict? Eggs Florence has a layer of sauteed spinach beneath the poached eggs, but otherwise, they both have a toasted English muffin and are topped with Hollandaise. When to serve eggs benedict? This is typically a breakfast or brunch menu item. Can I substitute hollandaise? You can serve the poached egg without hollandaise and just add a sprinkle of salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. You can also try topping with Salsa, Pico de Gallo, or Adjika. See Also Traditional Scottish Tattie Scone Recipe - Scottish ScranThis Classic Gingerbread Cookie Recipe is Perfect for Holiday Baking!Homemade Shepherd's Pie Recipe (with Tips to Make it Perfect!)Traditional Toad in the Hole Recipe - My Gorgeous Recipes

Make-Ahead

This is really best when enjoyed freshly made. You can cover and keep the Hollandaise sauce warm while you are making the other components of the recipe, but I don’t recommend making these ahead of time.

More Breakfast Recipes

Breakfast is my favorite meal on weekends because those are our ‘days off,’ we aren’t in a hurry and can afford to take a little extra time to make breakfast special. If you love this Eggs Benedict Recipe, then you won’t want to miss these breakfast favorites:

French Toast

Shakshuka

Easy Frittata

Banana Bread

Breakfast Burritos

I hope you’re excited to make Eggs Benedict. The combination of poached eggs, warm Canadian bacon, and creamy hollandaise sauce over a buttered and toasted English muffin makes an excellent weekend breakfast.