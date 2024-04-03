Eggs Benedict Recipe (2024)

Learn how to make the best Eggs Benedict with Poached Eggs and easy Hollandaise Sauce on a toasted English muffin. This is a famous American dish and it’s a staple on restaurant breakfast menus. You can absolutely recreate this restaurant classic at home.
What is an Egg Benedict?
Egg benedict is essentially an open-faced breakfast sandwich. You can change up eggs benedict in many ways but a classic egg benedict starts with a toasted English muffin half, then meat which is usually Canadian bacon, ham, or regular bacon. That is topped with a poached egg, a generous coating of hollandaise sauce, and finished with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
It all sounds fancy but each step is relatively simple and you can comfortably crank out 4 eggs benedict all at once.
Ingredients for Eggs Benedict
- Hollandaise Sauce– the traditional eggs benedict sauce
- English Muffins – 2 halved English muffins make 4 eggs benedict
- Unsalted butter – for toasting the English muffins
- Canadian Bacon, or substitute with thinly shaved ham, or Crispy Bacon
- Eggs – use large grade AA eggs and super fresh eggs are best for holding their shape
- Distilled white vinegar – added to the water for poaching eggs
- Cayenne Pepper, to garnish
- Garnish – with Chives or dill
Egg Benedict Variations
- Classic: Ham, egg, and hollandaise
- California: Tomato and avocado, air fryer bacon, egg, and hollandaise
- Sophisticated: smoked salmon, avocado, poached egg, and hollandaise
- Fancy: 3 blanched asparagus spears, poached egg, hollandaise
Pro Tip: If you really want to go all out and impress someone, try Eggs Benedict with Crab Cakes or Salmon Cakes.
How to Make Eggs Benedict
- Make the Hollandaise Sauce: cook according to our hollandaise recipe instructions. Cover to keep warm. Add a little hot water to thin if needed.
- Prep for Poached Eggs: Place a pot of water on the stove for making poached eggs and bring it to barely a simmer.
- Sauté meat: In a large skillet, sauté meat until warm and golden then transfer to a plate, cover to keep warm.
- Toast English muffins: Melt 2 tsp butter on the same skillet and add English muffins cut-side down. Toast until golden brown. Turn off the heat and leave muffins in the pan to keep warm.
- Poach Eggs: Once water is barely simmering, poach 4 eggs according to our easy poached eggs recipe.
- Assemble: Place English muffin halves on serving plates, cut side up, and top with your meat. Place the egg over the meat. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, sprinkle the top with cayenne pepper and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.
Common Questions
Are Eggs Benedict French?
People assume eggs benedict are of French origin because they use Hollandaise Sauce (a popular French sauce), but it actually originated in New York, USA at the Waldorf hotel when a customer requested the combination as a custom order, and the restaurant was so impressed by it, they added it to their menu.
What is the difference between Eggs Florence and Eggs Benedict?
Eggs Florence has a layer of sauteed spinach beneath the poached eggs, but otherwise, they both have a toasted English muffin and are topped with Hollandaise.
When to serve eggs benedict?
This is typically a breakfast or brunch menu item.
Can I substitute hollandaise?
You can serve the poached egg without hollandaise and just add a sprinkle of salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. You can also try topping with Salsa, Pico de Gallo, or Adjika.
Make-Ahead
This is really best when enjoyed freshly made. You can cover and keep the Hollandaise sauce warm while you are making the other components of the recipe, but I don’t recommend making these ahead of time.
I hope you’re excited to make Eggs Benedict. The combination of poached eggs, warm Canadian bacon, and creamy hollandaise sauce over a buttered and toasted English muffin makes an excellent weekend breakfast.
Eggs Benedict Recipe
Author: Natasha Kravchuk
How to make the best Eggs Benedict with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on an English muffin. This recipe makes 4 Eggs Benedict but you can scale it down and make 1 or 2 if you prefer.
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 25 minutes mins
Total Time: 30 minutes mins
Ingredients
Servings: 4 people
- 1 recipe Hollandaise Sauce
- 2 English muffins, halved
- 4 tsp unsalted butter, to toast muffins
- 4 slices Canadian bacon, thin shaved ham, or crispy bacon
- 4 large eggs, for poached eggs
- 1 Tbsp white vinegar for poaching eggs
- cayenne pepper, to garnish
- chives or dill, to garnish
Instructions
Make the Hollandaise Sauce: combine hollandaise sauce in a small saucepan and cook according to our hollandaise recipe instructions. Cover with lid to keep warm. If it gets too thick, add a teaspoon of hot water at a time to thin it out.
Prep for Poached Eggs: Place a pot of water with 1 Tbsp vinegar on the stove for making poached eggs and bring it just to a simmer.
Sauté meat: In a large skillet, sauté your meat until hot and golden then transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.
Toast English muffins: Melt 2 tsp butter on the same skillet and add English muffins cut-side down and toast until golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat, leaving the muffins in the skillet to keep warm.
Poach Eggs: Once water is barely simmering, poach 4 eggs according to our easy poached eggs recipe.
Assemble: Place English muffin halves on serving plates cut-side up. Top with your desired meat. Place the egg over the meat. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, dividing the hollandaise recipe between the 4 eggs. Sprinkle the top with cayenne pepper and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.
Notes
Variations:
1. California: Tomato and avocado, bacon, poached egg, hollandaise
2. Sophisticated: Lox smoked Salmon, Avocado, poached egg, hollandaise
3. Fancy: 3 blanched asparagus spears, poached egg, hollandaise
