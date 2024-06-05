Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (2024)

Table of Contents
1 of 40 Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala 1 of 40 2 of 40 Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli 2 of 40 3 of 40 Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes 3 of 40 4 of 40 Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies 4 of 40 5 of 40 Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches 5 of 40 6 of 40 Sheet Pan Seafood Bake with Buttery Wine Sauce 6 of 40 7 of 40 Giant Bacon-Green Chile Dutch Baby 7 of 40 8 of 40 Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts 8 of 40 9 of 40 Sheet Pan BLT Salad with Avocado Mayo 9 of 40 10 of 40 Sheet Pan Carnitas Bao Buns 10 of 40 11 of 40 Whole Roasted Red Snapper with Potatoes and Onions 11 of 40 12 of 40 Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs 12 of 40 13 of 40 Broiled Salmon and Asparagus with Crème Fraîche 13 of 40 14 of 40 Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli 14 of 40 15 of 40 Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges 15 of 40 16 of 40 Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes 16 of 40 17 of 40 Garlicky Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken 17 of 40 18 of 40 Sheet Pan Salmon, Green Beans, andPotatoes 18 of 40 19 of 40 Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes 19 of 40 20 of 40 Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts 20 of 40 21 of 40 Two-Cheese Veggie Nachos 21 of 40 22 of 40 Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash 22 of 40 23 of 40 Baked Eggs with Leeks and Mushrooms 23 of 40 24 of 40 Sheet Pan White Pizza with Salami and Peppers 24 of 40 25 of 40 Sheet Pan Cobb Salad Pizza 25 of 40 26 of 40 Sheet Pan Fried Rice 26 of 40 27 of 40 Sheet Pan Beef and Black Bean Nachos 27 of 40 28 of 40 Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches 28 of 40 29 of 40 Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos 29 of 40 30 of 40 Whole Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Fennel, and Apple 30 of 40 31 of 40 Sheet Pan Huevos Rancheros 31 of 40 32 of 40 Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries 32 of 40 33 of 40 Sheet Pan Baked Tilapia with Roasted Vegetables 33 of 40 34 of 40 Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots 34 of 40 35 of 40 Rib-eyes with Veggies and Blue Cheese Butter 35 of 40 36 of 40 Sheet-Pan Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya 36 of 40 37 of 40 Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash 37 of 40 38 of 40 Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas 38 of 40 39 of 40 Sheet PanBBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes 39 of 40 40 of 40 Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots 40 of 40 Up Next FAQs

mr-Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots Image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (1)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Supper has never been so easy. Simply roasting veggies and meat on a sheet pan is our favorite, hands-off prep method to getting dinner on the table in a hurry without any fuss.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (2)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

With a little sheet pan savvy, flavor-packed chicken tikka masala has never been more accessible. While we suggest marinating the chicken for at least four hours, if you didn't plan ahead, you can simply marinate the inherently tender chicken thighs for as long as you have time for.

1 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

2 of 40

Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli

Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (3)

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Marinated London Broil with Potatoes, Broccoli, and Roasted Garlic Aioli Recipe

This sheet pan dinner couldn't be easier (or more delicious), and utilizing inexpensive London broil, it's one you'll come back to again and again. Serving this budget-friendly dinner with a shortcut aioli takes the entire meal up a notch with minimal effort. In testing, we even found that using jarred roasted garlic, rather than preparing your own, absolutely delivers on flavor. London broil will be labeled as such in many supermarkets, but you can also substitute flank steak or top round.

2 of 40

3 of 40

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (4)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Scampi with Broccoli and Tomatoes Recipe

Shrimp Scampi, a no-fail family favorite, has legitimately never been easier—oh, and we upgraded it with veggies, too. All the flavorful magic of this recipe happens on the sheet pan: Roasting shrimp, cooking broccoli and tomatoes, and creating a vibrantly mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce. Once you pull all of the saucy scampi goodness from the oven, simply serve over cooked pasta or polenta with crusty bread. And there you have it, only 2 pans to wash (your sheet pan and the pot you boil your starch in) and a well-rounded, delicious dinner that only took a matter of minutes to make. This, my friends, is how you win a weeknight.

3 of 40

Advertisem*nt

4 of 40

Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies

Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (5)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies Recipe

We have a saying around here: A good sheet pan dinner is always a winner. And this quick and easy steak and veggie supper is a shining example. It's a delicious taste of what cookbook author Julie Grimes offers in $10 Dinners: Delicious Meals for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank; grab a copy today for more family-friendly recipes that are equally friendly on your wallet.

4 of 40

5 of 40

Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches

Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (6)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Sheet Pan Cuban Sandwiches Recipe

Make perfectly pressed and toasty Cuban sandwiches for a crowd in one go with this genius sheet pan technique. Beyond being an obvious choice for your next party or tailgate, this recipe is an incredible way to recycle leftover pork roast or pork tenderloin into a delicious way to feed a group. Brushing the bread with pickle juice is a smart trick for keeping the bread from drying out too much and delivers an additional punch of flavor.

5 of 40

6 of 40

Sheet Pan Seafood Bake with Buttery Wine Sauce

Seafood Bake with Buttery Wine Sauce image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (7)

Credit: Jennifer Causey;Food Styling:Karen Rankin; Prop Styling:Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Sheet Pan Seafood Bake with Buttery Wine Sauce Recipe

Finally, a seafood "bake" that lives up to its name. This lively platter of mussels, clams, sausage, and potatoes is a super fun alternative to your typical sheet pan suppers. It's easy to make and doused in a ridiculously tasty, buttery white wine sauce—kicked up a bit with a little hot sauce and seafood seasoning—which is heavenly sopped up with the potatoes, as well as some crusty bread if you have it on hand. As far as seafood seasoning blends go, we prefer Slap Ya Mama brand, as we've found they use high quality ingredients, but feel free to use whatever you have kicking around your spice cabinet. When cleaning the shellfish prior to cooking, tap any partially opened mussels on the counter; if they close their shell, they're fine to cook. However if they don't close up—toss them, that means they're dead, and no good to eat. Also discard any mussels or clams with broken shells. The clams will take a bit longer to cook, which is why you'll want to start these on the pan first. Doing so also allows the pan to preheat, so when you add the wine, instant steam is created to help open the mollusks. We consider this dish the ultimate in laid-back evening eats, so crack a cold beer open and enjoy. And if you wanted to dress this dish up a bit, you could eliminate the potatoes and serve the shellfish, sausage, and sauce over a bed of linguine.

6 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

7 of 40

Giant Bacon-Green Chile Dutch Baby

Giant Bacon-Green Chile Dutch Baby image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (8)

Credit: Jennifer Causey;Food Styling:Karen Rankin; Prop Styling:Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Giant Bacon-Green Chile Dutch Baby Recipe

Serving brunch to large group has never looked so easy or delicious as with our XL Dutch baby (I guess you could call it a Dutch adult). You can have this large, savory pancake—boasting gloriously crisp, golden brown edges, fluffy pockets dispersed through the center, and plenty of bacon goodness—for 8 on the table in under 40 minutes. Dutch babies are typically made in a preheated cast-iron skillet (and these are great for a smaller group, but less convenient if you're trying to serve more than 4 people); first, you melt butter in the pan, and then pour in the batter. The problem we encountered when trying to convert this cooking method to a sheet pan is that once you add butter to the preheated pan, the pan warps—making it impossible to evenly distribute the Dutch baby batter. But, unsurprisingly, bacon fixes this (and all) problem(s). The bacon cooking on the pan tempers it, which keeps it from warping with the heat, it also provides enough flavorful grease so that no butter is needed. That said, you'll still want to use your heaviest, flat sheet pan for this recipe, just to further minimize any risk of warping. If your oven has racks on smooth rolling casters, pull the rack out slightly to pour your batter into the pan, rather than removing the pan from the oven completely, to avoid any spills. We love the southwestern flair this fluffy pancake offers, but feel free to change up the flavor profile to suit your taste. And, of course, no one is going to complain if you decide to top it off with a few frizzled fried eggs as well. Serve with mimosas for an easily executed, utterly impressive brunch spread.

7 of 40

8 of 40

Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (9)

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford; Food Stylist: Katelyn Hardwick

Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

This fantastic sheet pan chicken supper is simple to throw together and packed with robust fall flavor. While it's a great dish to add into your weeknight dinner rotation, this roasted chicken dinner is impressive enough for casual entertaining. Feel free to swap out the butternut squash for sweet potatoes if you'd prefer.And to find even more inspired sheet pan meals, you'll definitely want to pick up a copy ofOne Sheet Eats: 100+ Delicious Recipes All Made on a Baking Sheet.

8 of 40

9 of 40

Sheet Pan BLT Salad with Avocado Mayo

wd-sheet-pan-blt-image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (10)

Sheet Pan BLT Salad with Avocado Mayo Recipe

One of your favorite sandwich classics, transformed into a quick, easy, and totally vibrant sheet pan dinner. This BLT Salad is a delicious example of just how versatile the sheet pan can be. If you thought yours was only for roasted vegetables, give this weeknight-ready salad a try.

9 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

10 of 40

Sheet Pan Carnitas Bao Buns

Sheet Pan Carnitas Bao Buns Recipe

This genius recipe is the perfect solution for anyone who craves delightful, soft and fluffy steamed buns, but doesn't own a steamer (i.e. most of us). Here, we create a pseudo-steamer using the ever-versatile sheet pan; simply place a wire rack (for the buns to sit on) in a sheet pan filled with a shallow layer of water, tent the buns loosely with foil, and you're ready to go. While you steam the buns, you'll use another sheet pan to simultaneously cook the deliciously crispy pulled pork that you'll fill the buns with. You can find frozen bao buns (we used Wei-Chuan brand) at your local Asian market—and you can also pick up gochujang, ponzu sauce, and Kewpie mayo there as well. We prefer Kewpie in this recipe as it is a bit sweeter than typical mayonnaise, which is a great balance to the gochujang. And if you want to cut back on the heat a bit, as the saucy pork definitely has a kick, reduce the gochujang by 1 tablespoon.These little buns make for a great game day snack or party appetizer, and the recipe is easily multiplied to serve more people.

10 of 40

11 of 40

Whole Roasted Red Snapper with Potatoes and Onions

Whole Roasted Red Snapper image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (12)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Whole Roasted Red Snapper with Potatoes and Onions Recipe

While cooking a whole fish definitely seems intimidating, this is the recipe to show you just how easy it really is. But don't worry, no one has to know—because it's gonna look ridiculously impressive when served, no matter what. You simply need to ask your fish monger to scale and clean/gut the fish, as well as remove the gills and fins; then, you just pop it into the oven like anything else. Roasting a whole fish on a sheet pan like we do here is exponentially easier than tackling it on the grill, as you have less to worry about with temperature control and there's no flipping required. Be sure not to skip cutting slits in the snapper—this is a really important step for a few reasons. For one, it lets you rub the flavorful herb mixture into the flesh of the fish for a tastier final product, the slits allow heat circulation around the flesh of the fish for quicker, more even cooking, and finally, these openings are the perfect spot to check for doneness with a fork (meat should release easily from the bone). If you use larger potatoes, just cut them into 1-inch pieces to ensure they cook all the way through. This simple one-dish meal is certainly elegant enough for a special occasion, but easy enough to pull together on a Tuesday. If you have any leftover fish, flake the meat for fish tacos or a fishchowder.

11 of 40

12 of 40

Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs

Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (13)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling:Karen Rankin; Prop Styling:Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs Recipe

Our sheet pan take on "egg-in-a-hole" is such a perfect play for a fun, and totally photogenic,weekend brunch. A slab of rich, tender, and herbaceous biscuit cradles just-right, over-easy eggs (you'll have set whites and delightfully runny yolks after 7 minutes of baking), drizzled with hot sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. The best part? While your giant egg-filled biscuit slab lends itself to being served savory, the (normal-sized) biscuits you cut out to create holes for the eggs can be served up with sweet accouterments, like jam and honey butter, in order to achieve the ultimate sweet and savory breakfast balance. Of course, you can also just slice and serve the egg-filled biscuit portion with a side of bacon and fresh fruit, then pop your individual biscuits in a plastic zip-top bag and freeze for your emergency biscuit stash. Also, topping this entire situation with sausage gravy is not a bad idea either.

12 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

13 of 40

Broiled Salmon and Asparagus with Crème Fraîche

Broiled Salmon and Asparagus with Crème Fraîche

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (14)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Fanny Pan

Broiled Salmon and Asparagus with Crème Fraîche Recipe

This technique cooks salmon perfectly every time. The sauce is flavorful and rich, but not heavy--just right for a weeknight.

13 of 40

14 of 40

Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli

Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (15)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli Recipe

Get dinner on the table quickly tonight by simply roasting shrimp and broccoli together for a quick, flavorful meal.

14 of 40

15 of 40

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (16)

Credit: Alison Miksch

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges Recipe

Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes.

15 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

16 of 40

Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes

Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (17)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes Recipe

A very hot oven quickly roasts the potatoes and finishes the chicken without overcooking. You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes.

16 of 40

17 of 40

Garlicky Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken

Garlicky Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (18)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Garlicky Roasted Spatchco*ck Chicken Recipe

This is the kind of sheet pan dinner you'll want to make all fall and winter long. Removing a chicken's backbone—a technique called spatchco*cking (or butterflying)—ensures juicy meat and golden crisp skin in less time than roasting a whole bird. Although it does require some simple knife skills, it's the best and fastest way to roast a chicken.

17 of 40

18 of 40

Sheet Pan Salmon, Green Beans, andPotatoes

Sheet Pan Salmon, Green Beans, and Potatoes image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (19)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel;Food Styling: Anna Hampton;Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Sheet Pan Salmon, Green Beans, andPotatoes Recipe

A complete sheet pan dinner that feeds 4 people in just 40 minutes? It doesn't get much easier. You'll only need a few pantry-staple ingredients in addition to the fish, veggies, and potatoes. The Tzaziki sauce is optional, but we highly suggest serving it with the final dish for over-the-top flavor (Plus--you'll have time to prepare it while the potatoes are cooking).

18 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

19 of 40

Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes

Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (20)

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes Recipe

The seasoning blend called Chinese five-spice adds a warm note without pushing the apples into pie territory, and the apples are tart enough to balance the flavor too. Cooked fennel bulbs add a warm, aromatic note that makes this sheet pan dinner smell like a cozy, Autumn night. Roasting ingredients together on a sheet pan saves time and reduces cleanup.

19 of 40

20 of 40

Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts

Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (21)

Credit: Alison Miksch

Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

For the zestiest flavor, rub the chops with the brown sugar mixture the night before, and let them chill overnight.

21 of 40

Two-Cheese Veggie Nachos

Two-Cheese Veggie Nachos

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (22)

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Two-Cheese Veggie Nachos Recipe

We love the double-cheese contrast here: Shredded cheese melts into a bubbly blanket over the tortillas, while crumbly queso fresco covers the veggies with a salty kick. It's an impressive dish for coffee table dining--it's fun to keep it all on the baking pan and serve as a shared platter.

21 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

22 of 40

Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash

Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (23)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Fanny Pan

Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash Recipe

A metal cooling rack set in a rimmed baking sheet makes bi-level cooking possible--squash below, chicken above--so the meat's glaze stays nicely charred, while the juices drip into and moisten the squash.

22 of 40

23 of 40

Baked Eggs with Leeks and Mushrooms

Baked Eggs with Leeks and Mushrooms

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (24)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Fanny Pan

Baked Eggs with Leeks and Mushrooms Recipe

Enjoy this dish hot from the oven, with crusty bread to soak up the runny yolks. For firmer yolks and whites, leave the eggs on the rimmed baking sheet for 4 to 5 minutes before serving.

23 of 40

24 of 40

Sheet Pan White Pizza with Salami and Peppers

Sheet Pan White Pizza with Salami and Peppers

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (25)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Sheet Pan White Pizza with Salami and Peppers Recipe

This pizza is flat out delicious! Hold the tomato sauce with this easy, one (sheet) pan pizza. Test Kitchen Tip: Preheating the sheet pan is key to achieving a crisp, crunchy, pizzeria-worthy crust at home.

24 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

25 of 40

Sheet Pan Cobb Salad Pizza

Sheet Pan Cobb Salad Pizza

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (26)

Credit: Sara Tane

Sheet Pan Cobb Salad Pizza Recipe

Topping a cheesy slice of pizza with a loaded handful of salad is the perfect compromise when you're trying to eat healthier, but still need a hearty dose of flavor in your life. In this epic carb and veggie union, your traditional cobb salad joins forces with a garlicky slice of cheese pizza. Skip the fussiness of homemade dough and head straight to your local supermarket's deli for pre-made pizza dough. From crispy bacon, to briny olives (which yes, I realize may not be standard in a cobb salad, but this is my pizza and I do what I want!), and sweet deli ham, this fun, make-at-home pie is perfect for large family dinners or entertaining a crowd. The most important part? Creamy blue cheese dressing. Don't be shy on this key player when it comes to your classic cobb salad.

25 of 40

26 of 40

Sheet Pan Fried Rice

Sheet Pan Fried Rice image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (27)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Sheet Pan Fried Rice Recipe

Top fried rice withrich, runny egg yolk and creamy Sriracha mayo for added texture and flavor. You don't need a wok for perfectly cooked fried rice, simply preheat a sheet pan, add oil, and use day-old or microwavable rice. Make sure the rice kernels are separate so that they are evenly toasted and won't glob together.Serve this dish along with mongolian beef, orange chicken, crab rangoons, or spring rolls.

26 of 40

27 of 40

Sheet Pan Beef and Black Bean Nachos

Sheet Pan Beef and Black Bean Nachos

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (28)

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Sheet Pan Beef and Black Bean Nachos Recipe

Load up the nachos on a baking sheet, then bring straight to the table for easy serving and a great presentation. While we love melted shredded cheese, we found that it makes the nachos a bit unwieldy. Instead, a creamy cheese sauce coats each chip and makes it easier to separate from the pack. Topping potential is endless, but we like sliced avocado and jalapeño.

27 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

28 of 40

Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Sheet Pan Gourmet Grilled Cheese image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (29)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Sheet Pan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Recipe

This simple sheet pan technique allows you to make five grilled cheese sandwiches with at the same time (meaning everyone around the table gets an equally gooey and warm sandwich at the same time), and with not much more effort than it takes to prep one. We went with 4 type of cheese—goat, white cheddar, provolone, and Swiss—for these buttery, rich sheet pan grilled cheese sandwiches, but feel free to change the cheeses up depending on what you like or what you have in your fridge. You could also dress these up with a few added toppings, like spinach, basil leaves, and tomato slices—or allow folks to customize their own sandwich. Your grilled cheese, your choice.

28 of 40

29 of 40

Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos

Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (30)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Lucy Barr; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos Recipe

It was determined in our test kitchen that it is legitimately impossible to be anything other than happy while eating these cheeseburger nachos—do with that information what you will. The cookout-inspired food mashup is as perfect served as a fun, grilled snack for guests (especially during tailgating season) as it is an easy, throw-together meal to use up leftovers from a weekend get-together. So while the cheeseburger recipe provided here does produce an extremely moist and flavorful patty, you can certainly use leftover cooked burgers if you already have them on hand. Same idea applies to the nacho toppings; we went with a blend of typical Tex-mex toppers and backyard cookout accouterments, but you can vary things up however suits you. Your baking sheet will only be on the grill for a few minutes (just long enough for the cheese to melt) so you shouldn't experience any issues with the pan warping or taking on grill marks. However, for easy clean-up, you can certainly go ahead and wrap your pan in aluminum foil.

29 of 40

30 of 40

Whole Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Fennel, and Apple

Whole Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Fennel, and Apple image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (31)

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Marianne Williams; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Whole Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Fennel, and Apple Recipe

For an easy, autumnal dinner, this wholeroasted chicken is the way to go. Perched on a bed of root veggies, fennel, apples, and mushrooms, this chicken becomes irresistibly crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. Apples and mushrooms absorb the savory chicken fat and slowly break down throughout the slow-roasting process, making them almost melt-in-your-mouth delicious. The sheet pan will be crowded upon assembly, but don't fret,roasting will shrink the veggie and apple mixture'ssize.

30 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

31 of 40

Sheet Pan Huevos Rancheros

Sheet Pan Huevos Rancheros image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (32)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Sheet Pan Huevos Rancheros Recipe

This smart sheet pan twist on the classic huevos rancheros is the perfect meal for a crowd and is easily customizable to suit your preferences/use whatever ingredients you have on hand.

31 of 40

32 of 40

Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries

Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (33)

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries Recipe

Marinating the steak the night before makes this one-pan dinner faster and more flavorful.

32 of 40

33 of 40

Sheet Pan Baked Tilapia with Roasted Vegetables

ck-Sheet Pan Baked Tilapia with Roasted Vegetables

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (34)

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Thom Driver.

Sheet Pan Baked Tilapia with Roasted Vegetables Recipe

Arrange the fish and the broccoli-carrot mixture on the same pan for quick cleanup. Add lemon wedges and bring to the table for a gorgeous presentation.

33 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

34 of 40

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (35)

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots Recipe

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a sheet pan supper that's high on flavor and low on cleanup. This tangy sheet pan chicken supper gets a little kick from cayenne pepper that's balanced in the sauce with caramelized grapes. Roasted cauliflower and carrots offer a savory touch to the dinner, while couscous makes it hearty and healthy. Since the chicken is bone-in, it takes a little longer to roast than thin filets; but the amount of flavor in the end is more than worth it! The seedless grapes are definitely the secret ingredient in this dish. They melt and caramelize while roasting, adding a subtle hint of sweetness to the sauce.

34 of 40

35 of 40

Rib-eyes with Veggies and Blue Cheese Butter

Rib-eyes with Veggies and Blue Cheese Butter image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (36)

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford; Food Stylist: Katelyn Hardwick

Rib-eyes with Veggies and Blue Cheese Butter Recipe

An incredible steak dinner made on a single pan, in under 30 minutes? No, we're not kidding. This mouthwateringly impressive meal couldn't be easier to pull off, but is most definitely appropriate for a special occasion. But then, what isn't when it's topped with blue cheese butter? If you're not a huge blue fan, you could easily use feta cheese instead. And to find even more inspired sheet pan meals, you'll definitely want to pick up a copy of One Sheet Eats: 100+ Delicious Recipes All Made on a Baking Sheet.

35 of 40

36 of 40

Sheet-Pan Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya

Sheet-Pan Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (37)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Sheet-Pan Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya Recipe

It's definitely not traditional, but it sure is convenient (not to mention, way tasty). With our trusty sheet pan and a few smart supermarket shortcuts, we keep the prep for this weeknight jambalaya recipe incredibly quick and easy.

36 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

37 of 40

Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash

mr-Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash Image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (38)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli and Butternut Squash Recipe

This easy, flavorful supper brings great taste and texture to the humble sheet pan. The juicy roasted pork tenderloin has a nice herb coating, and its delicious creamy tarragon mustard sauce is great with the butternut squash and the roasted broccoli florets. The sweet roasted squash balances the savory roasted broccoli, and the meat is perfect with just a schmear of the sauce. Pork tenderloins typically come in packages of two, so freeze one for later or double the recipe for a larger crowd. Make sure to preheat the oven with the rimmed baking sheet inside—this way, the tenderloin gets a nice sear and color before the vegetables hit the baking sheet.

37 of 40

38 of 40

Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas

mr-Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas Image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (39)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas Recipe

This dish is all the best of potatoes au gratin packed into the convenience of a sheet pan supper. There's plenty of crispy, cheese topping that's got a nice element of fresh thyme flavor, the corners and edges maintain a nice crisp, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked in the center. The ham and peas make this a full meal, but not so much that anyone will feel like this is anything but comfort food. When you're adding the cheese sauce, shake the baking sheet a bit to make sure the sauce permeates the potato layers and settles in—this will result in perfect distribution and prevent any overflowing in the oven.

38 of 40

39 of 40

Sheet PanBBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes

mr-Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes Image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (40)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Sheet PanBBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes Recipe

Looking for a sheet pan meal that's just as delicious as it is seamless? These tender, juicy sheet pan chicken thighs have just enough bbq sauce glaze to make them super tasty and beautiful. The potatoes get cooked until they're tender in the middle, but crispy on the outside, and the green beans cook while the glaze achieves perfection. Everything comes together in an hour, and cleanup is a breeze. Be sure to section off the sheet pan and make enough room for each ingredient so you won't have to waste time or oven heat.

39 of 40

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

Advertisem*nt

40 of 40

Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots

mr-Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots Image

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (41)

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots Recipe

This heart-healthy sheet pan dish features both minimal prep time and simple cleanup thanks to its setup. Flavor wise, tangy Dijon mustard and fresh dill perk up fresh, tender salmon, while panko adds a nice crunch. A fresh squeeze of lemon after the dish bakes adds just the right amount of tanginess.Ask your fish monger for 1 (11/2 pound) salmon fillet and then cut into individual servings

40 of 40

Replay gallery

Up Next

Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (2024)

FAQs

How long do I cook a sheet pan dinner for? ›

Temperatures range from 375-400°F for sheet pan meals. Depending on the vegetables and protein you've chosen, it may take anywhere from 35-45 minutes to cook thoroughly. Remember if you've chosen something you know will overcook in that period, you want to add it in later on in the cooking time.

View More
Can you prep sheet pan meals ahead of time? ›

Great sheet pan dinner recipes to make ahead and freeze

Here are some of our favorite sheet pan dinner recipes that lend themselves to this style of make-ahead prep: Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies. Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts. Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli.

Get More Info Here
Can I use parchment paper for sheet pan dinners? ›

Lining the pan

Cleanup is a breeze when you line the baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

Discover More Details
How do you make a sheet pan for dinner? ›

How to Make the Best Sheet Pan Dinners
  1. Use the Right Kind of Pan. The right baking sheet to use for sheet pan dinners is called a half-sheet pan. ...
  2. Line the Pan for Easy Clean-Up. ...
  3. Give Dense or Whole Vegetables a Head Start. ...
  4. Oil Up the Ingredients. ...
  5. Know When to Rack 'Em. ...
  6. Add Flavor Boosters.
Aug 5, 2020

View Details
Do you cover sheet pan meals with foil? ›

We recommend foil over parchment paper for sheet pan cooking. As it conducts heat, foil can help accelerate the cooking process and help browning. Parchment is better for delicate foods you don't want to brown, like cookies.

Discover More Details
How long is a full-size sheet pan? ›

A full-size sheet pan's dimensions are 18” x 26”. You can fit one full-size sheet pan on each of your commercial oven's shelves. Perfect for high-volume settings, full-size baking sheets are the most common sheet pan size in commercial settings.

Learn More
What foods Cannot be meal prepped? ›

What foods should you not meal prep?
FoodReason
Milk-based saucesThe milk may separate from other ingredients when defrosted or it may curdle when reheated.
Egg-based sauces and mayonnaiseThe ingredients may separate or curdle when defrosted or reheated.
9 more rows
Sep 1, 2022

Keep Reading
How many days in advance should you meal prep? ›

Make a meal plan of about four days of safe storage in the fridge and about four months of safe storage in the freezer. Watch for changes (smell, color, texture, and mold) to your meal prep food as a sign that it's gone bad. If you're unsure if food has spoiled: when in doubt, throw it out.

Learn More Now
How many meals can you prep in advance? ›

While you definitely want variety for your meal prep, you should limit your recipes to two or three per week, and for five days ahead of time max. Being prepared is great, but you also want to make sure you're eating meals with fresh ingredients even if prepared ahead of time.

Show Me More
When should you not use parchment paper for baking? ›

Parchment paper is not designed for high-heat cooking. Avoid using it in your oven or on the grill if temperature will exceed 400 degrees, says Michelle Weaver, chef at Charleston Grill in South Carolina, as there's a chance it could catch fire.

Learn More Now

What can you not cook on parchment paper? ›

This means that if you're cooking in a skillet over medium, medium-low, or low heat, you'll probably be fine using parchment. Hill uses it in the oven all the time for any temps under 450°F, but never risks using it on the grill, with the broiler, or in a skillet over high heat because the temperature can exceed 500°F.

Learn More
What side of parchment paper do you cook on? ›

Since parchment paper doesn't have a helpful “this end up” sign with an arrow, it takes a little detective work. Just hold the paper up to the light and look for the side that's slightly glossier or shinier. It is the shiny or glossy side of the parchment paper that should be face up on your baking sheet or cake pan.

Read More
What temperature do you cook a cookie sheet pan? ›

Like most nonstick sheet pans, it shouldn't be subjected to temperatures above 450ºF.

Discover More
How long is a standard baking sheet? ›

Quarter sheet pans are typically 9 by 13 inches (a standard size for sheet cakes), half sheet pans are 18 by 13 inches (this is the size of most pans described simply as baking sheets) and full sheet pans are 26 by 18 inches (too big to fit in many home ovens, but the standard commercial size).

Get More Info
What is the difference between a baking sheet and a sheet pan? ›

Although cookie sheets are often referred to as "baking sheets," there are differences between a cookie sheet and a baking sheet (also known as a baking sheet pan or simply a sheet pan): Baking sheet pans have rolled edges with a lip around the entire pan, whereas cookie sheets do not.

View More
Can you cook directly on a sheet pan? ›

You don't really need to line the pan

There is a time and a place to use parchment paper or silicone baking mats—and in most cases, it has to do with dessert. But if your meal is on the savory side, skip the Silpat.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
Reuben Sandwich Recipe on Marble Rye - Striped Spatula
Homemade Root Beer Recipe
Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Which Is Better for My Skin? - GoodRx
Here's the Best Moisturizer for Your Skin | Dermalogica®
Latest Posts
Easy onion soup recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes
Chocolate Bourbon or Rum Balls Recipe
Article information

Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Last Updated:

Views: 6054

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Birthday: 1997-10-17

Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

Phone: +3571527672278

Job: Manufacturing Agent

Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.