Sheet Pan Suppers - MyRecipes (2024)

This heart-healthy sheet pan dish features both minimal prep time and simple cleanup thanks to its setup. Flavor wise, tangy Dijon mustard and fresh dill perk up fresh, tender salmon, while panko adds a nice crunch. A fresh squeeze of lemon after the dish bakes adds just the right amount of tanginess.Ask your fish monger for 1 (11/2 pound) salmon fillet and then cut into individual servings

Looking for a sheet pan meal that's just as delicious as it is seamless? These tender, juicy sheet pan chicken thighs have just enough bbq sauce glaze to make them super tasty and beautiful. The potatoes get cooked until they're tender in the middle, but crispy on the outside, and the green beans cook while the glaze achieves perfection. Everything comes together in an hour, and cleanup is a breeze. Be sure to section off the sheet pan and make enough room for each ingredient so you won't have to waste time or oven heat.

This dish is all the best of potatoes au gratin packed into the convenience of a sheet pan supper. There's plenty of crispy, cheese topping that's got a nice element of fresh thyme flavor, the corners and edges maintain a nice crisp, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked in the center. The ham and peas make this a full meal, but not so much that anyone will feel like this is anything but comfort food. When you're adding the cheese sauce, shake the baking sheet a bit to make sure the sauce permeates the potato layers and settles in—this will result in perfect distribution and prevent any overflowing in the oven.

This easy, flavorful supper brings great taste and texture to the humble sheet pan. The juicy roasted pork tenderloin has a nice herb coating, and its delicious creamy tarragon mustard sauce is great with the butternut squash and the roasted broccoli florets. The sweet roasted squash balances the savory roasted broccoli, and the meat is perfect with just a schmear of the sauce. Pork tenderloins typically come in packages of two, so freeze one for later or double the recipe for a larger crowd. Make sure to preheat the oven with the rimmed baking sheet inside—this way, the tenderloin gets a nice sear and color before the vegetables hit the baking sheet.

It's definitely not traditional, but it sure is convenient (not to mention, way tasty). With our trusty sheet pan and a few smart supermarket shortcuts , we keep the prep for this weeknight jambalaya recipe incredibly quick and easy.

An incredible steak dinner made on a single pan, in under 30 minutes ? No, we're not kidding. This mouthwateringly impressive meal couldn't be easier to pull off, but is most definitely appropriate for a special occasion. But then, what isn't when it's topped with blue cheese butter? If you're not a huge blue fan, you could easily use feta cheese instead. And to find even more inspired sheet pan meals, you'll definitely want to pick up a copy of One Sheet Eats: 100+ Delicious Recipes All Made on a Baking Sheet .

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a sheet pan supper that's high on flavor and low on cleanup. This tangy sheet pan chicken supper gets a little kick from cayenne pepper that's balanced in the sauce with caramelized grapes. Roasted cauliflower and carrots offer a savory touch to the dinner, while couscous makes it hearty and healthy. Since the chicken is bone-in, it takes a little longer to roast than thin filets; but the amount of flavor in the end is more than worth it! The seedless grapes are definitely the secret ingredient in this dish. They melt and caramelize while roasting, adding a subtle hint of sweetness to the sauce.

Arrange the fish and the broccoli-carrot mixture on the same pan for quick cleanup. Add lemon wedges and bring to the table for a gorgeous presentation.

Marinating the steak the night before makes this one-pan dinner faster and more flavorful.

This smart sheet pan twist on the classic huevos rancheros is the perfect meal for a crowd and is easily customizable to suit your preferences/use whatever ingredients you have on hand.

For an easy, autumnal dinner, this wholeroasted chicken is the way to go. Perched on a bed of root veggies, fennel, apples, and mushrooms, this chicken becomes irresistibly crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. Apples and mushrooms absorb the savory chicken fat and slowly break down throughout the slow-roasting process, making them almost melt-in-your-mouth delicious. The sheet pan will be crowded upon assembly, but don't fret,roasting will shrink the veggie and apple mixture'ssize.

It was determined in our test kitchen that it is legitimately impossible to be anything other than happy while eating these cheeseburger nachos—do with that information what you will. The cookout-inspired food mashup is as perfect served as a fun, grilled snack for guests (especially during tailgating season) as it is an easy, throw-together meal to use up leftovers from a weekend get-together. So while the cheeseburger recipe provided here does produce an extremely moist and flavorful patty, you can certainly use leftover cooked burgers if you already have them on hand. Same idea applies to the nacho toppings; we went with a blend of typical Tex-mex toppers and backyard cookout accouterments, but you can vary things up however suits you. Your baking sheet will only be on the grill for a few minutes (just long enough for the cheese to melt) so you shouldn't experience any issues with the pan warping or taking on grill marks. However, for easy clean-up, you can certainly go ahead and wrap your pan in aluminum foil.

This simple sheet pan technique allows you to make five grilled cheese sandwiches with at the same time (meaning everyone around the table gets an equally gooey and warm sandwich at the same time), and with not much more effort than it takes to prep one. We went with 4 type of cheese—goat, white cheddar, provolone, and Swiss—for these buttery, rich sheet pan grilled cheese sandwiches, but feel free to change the cheeses up depending on what you like or what you have in your fridge. You could also dress these up with a few added toppings, like spinach, basil leaves, and tomato slices—or allow folks to customize their own sandwich. Your grilled cheese, your choice.

Load up the nachos on a baking sheet, then bring straight to the table for easy serving and a great presentation. While we love melted shredded cheese, we found that it makes the nachos a bit unwieldy. Instead, a creamy cheese sauce coats each chip and makes it easier to separate from the pack. Topping potential is endless, but we like sliced avocado and jalapeño.

Top fried rice withrich, runny egg yolk and creamy Sriracha mayo for added texture and flavor. You don't need a wok for perfectly cooked fried rice, simply preheat a sheet pan, add oil, and use day-old or microwavable rice. Make sure the rice kernels are separate so that they are evenly toasted and won't glob together.Serve this dish along with mongolian beef, orange chicken, crab rangoons, or spring rolls.

Topping a cheesy slice of pizza with a loaded handful of salad is the perfect compromise when you're trying to eat healthier, but still need a hearty dose of flavor in your life. In this epic carb and veggie union, your traditional cobb salad joins forces with a garlicky slice of cheese pizza. Skip the fussiness of homemade dough and head straight to your local supermarket's deli for pre-made pizza dough. From crispy bacon, to briny olives (which yes, I realize may not be standard in a cobb salad, but this is my pizza and I do what I want!), and sweet deli ham, this fun, make-at-home pie is perfect for large family dinners or entertaining a crowd. The most important part? Creamy blue cheese dressing. Don't be shy on this key player when it comes to your classic cobb salad.

This pizza is flat out delicious! Hold the tomato sauce with this easy, one (sheet) pan pizza. Test Kitchen Tip : Preheating the sheet pan is key to achieving a crisp, crunchy, pizzeria-worthy crust at home.

Enjoy this dish hot from the oven, with crusty bread to soak up the runny yolks. For firmer yolks and whites, leave the eggs on the rimmed baking sheet for 4 to 5 minutes before serving.

A metal cooling rack set in a rimmed baking sheet makes bi-level cooking possible--squash below, chicken above--so the meat's glaze stays nicely charred, while the juices drip into and moisten the squash.

We love the double-cheese contrast here: Shredded cheese melts into a bubbly blanket over the tortillas, while crumbly queso fresco covers the veggies with a salty kick. It's an impressive dish for coffee table dining--it's fun to keep it all on the baking pan and serve as a shared platter.

For the zestiest flavor, rub the chops with the brown sugar mixture the night before, and let them chill overnight.

The seasoning blend called Chinese five-spice adds a warm note without pushing the apples into pie territory, and the apples are tart enough to balance the flavor too. Cooked fennel bulbs add a warm, aromatic note that makes this sheet pan dinner smell like a cozy, Autumn night. Roasting ingredients together on a sheet pan saves time and reduces cleanup.

A complete sheet pan dinner that feeds 4 people in just 40 minutes? It doesn't get much easier. You'll only need a few pantry-staple ingredients in addition to the fish, veggies, and potatoes. The Tzaziki sauce is optional, but we highly suggest serving it with the final dish for over-the-top flavor (Plus--you'll have time to prepare it while the potatoes are cooking).

This is the kind of sheet pan dinner you'll want to make all fall and winter long. Removing a chicken's backbone—a technique called spatchco*cking (or butterflying)—ensures juicy meat and golden crisp skin in less time than roasting a whole bird. Although it does require some simple knife skills , it's the best and fastest way to roast a chicken.

A very hot oven quickly roasts the potatoes and finishes the chicken without overcooking. You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes.

Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes.

Get dinner on the table quickly tonight by simply roasting shrimp and broccoli together for a quick, flavorful meal.

This technique cooks salmon perfectly every time. The sauce is flavorful and rich, but not heavy--just right for a weeknight.

Our sheet pan take on "egg-in-a-hole" is such a perfect play for a fun, and totally photogenic,weekend brunch. A slab of rich, tender, and herbaceous biscuit cradles just-right, over-easy eggs (you'll have set whites and delightfully runny yolks after 7 minutes of baking), drizzled with hot sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. The best part? While your giant egg-filled biscuit slab lends itself to being served savory, the (normal-sized) biscuits you cut out to create holes for the eggs can be served up with sweet accouterments, like jam and honey butter, in order to achieve the ultimate sweet and savory breakfast balance. Of course, you can also just slice and serve the egg-filled biscuit portion with a side of bacon and fresh fruit, then pop your individual biscuits in a plastic zip-top bag and freeze for your emergency biscuit stash. Also, topping this entire situation with sausage gravy is not a bad idea either.

While cooking a whole fish definitely seems intimidating, this is the recipe to show you just how easy it really is. But don't worry, no one has to know—because it's gonna look ridiculously impressive when served, no matter what. You simply need to ask your fish monger to scale and clean/gut the fish, as well as remove the gills and fins; then, you just pop it into the oven like anything else. Roasting a whole fish on a sheet pan like we do here is exponentially easier than tackling it on the grill, as you have less to worry about with temperature control and there's no flipping required. Be sure not to skip cutting slits in the snapper—this is a really important step for a few reasons. For one, it lets you rub the flavorful herb mixture into the flesh of the fish for a tastier final product, the slits allow heat circulation around the flesh of the fish for quicker, more even cooking, and finally, these openings are the perfect spot to check for doneness with a fork (meat should release easily from the bone). If you use larger potatoes, just cut them into 1-inch pieces to ensure they cook all the way through. This simple one-dish meal is certainly elegant enough for a special occasion, but easy enough to pull together on a Tuesday. If you have any leftover fish, flake the meat for fish tacos or a fishchowder.

This genius recipe is the perfect solution for anyone who craves delightful, soft and fluffy steamed buns, but doesn't own a steamer (i.e. most of us). Here, we create a pseudo-steamer using the ever-versatile sheet pan; simply place a wire rack (for the buns to sit on) in a sheet pan filled with a shallow layer of water, tent the buns loosely with foil, and you're ready to go. While you steam the buns, you'll use another sheet pan to simultaneously cook the deliciously crispy pulled pork that you'll fill the buns with. You can find frozen bao buns (we used Wei-Chuan brand) at your local Asian market—and you can also pick up gochujang, ponzu sauce, and Kewpie mayo there as well. We prefer Kewpie in this recipe as it is a bit sweeter than typical mayonnaise, which is a great balance to the gochujang. And if you want to cut back on the heat a bit, as the saucy pork definitely has a kick, reduce the gochujang by 1 tablespoon.These little buns make for a great game day snack or party appetizer, and the recipe is easily multiplied to serve more people.

One of your favorite sandwich classics, transformed into a quick, easy, and totally vibrant sheet pan dinner. This BLT Salad is a delicious example of just how versatile the sheet pan can be. If you thought yours was only for roasted vegetables, give this weeknight-ready salad a try.

This fantastic sheet pan chicken supper is simple to throw together and packed with robust fall flavor. While it's a great dish to add into your weeknight dinner rotation, this roasted chicken dinner is impressive enough for casual entertaining. Feel free to swap out the butternut squash for sweet potatoes if you'd prefer.And to find even more inspired sheet pan meals, you'll definitely want to pick up a copy of One Sheet Eats: 100+ Delicious Recipes All Made on a Baking Sheet .

Serving brunch to large group has never looked so easy or delicious as with our XL Dutch baby (I guess you could call it a Dutch adult). You can have this large, savory pancake—boasting gloriously crisp, golden brown edges, fluffy pockets dispersed through the center, and plenty of bacon goodness—for 8 on the table in under 40 minutes. Dutch babies are typically made in a preheated cast-iron skillet (and these are great for a smaller group, but less convenient if you're trying to serve more than 4 people); first, you melt butter in the pan, and then pour in the batter. The problem we encountered when trying to convert this cooking method to a sheet pan is that once you add butter to the preheated pan, the pan warps—making it impossible to evenly distribute the Dutch baby batter. But , unsurprisingly, bacon fixes this (and all) problem(s). The bacon cooking on the pan tempers it, which keeps it from warping with the heat, it also provides enough flavorful grease so that no butter is needed. That said, you'll still want to use your heaviest, flat sheet pan for this recipe, just to further minimize any risk of warping. If your oven has racks on smooth rolling casters, pull the rack out slightly to pour your batter into the pan, rather than removing the pan from the oven completely, to avoid any spills. We love the southwestern flair this fluffy pancake offers, but feel free to change up the flavor profile to suit your taste. And, of course, no one is going to complain if you decide to top it off with a few frizzled fried eggs as well. Serve with mimosas for an easily executed, utterly impressive brunch spread.

Finally, a seafood "bake" that lives up to its name. This lively platter of mussels, clams, sausage, and potatoes is a super fun alternative to your typical sheet pan suppers. It's easy to make and doused in a ridiculously tasty, buttery white wine sauce—kicked up a bit with a little hot sauce and seafood seasoning—which is heavenly sopped up with the potatoes, as well as some crusty bread if you have it on hand. As far as seafood seasoning blends go, we prefer Slap Ya Mama brand, as we've found they use high quality ingredients, but feel free to use whatever you have kicking around your spice cabinet. When cleaning the shellfish prior to cooking, tap any partially opened mussels on the counter; if they close their shell, they're fine to cook. However if they don't close up—toss them, that means they're dead, and no good to eat. Also discard any mussels or clams with broken shells. The clams will take a bit longer to cook, which is why you'll want to start these on the pan first. Doing so also allows the pan to preheat, so when you add the wine, instant steam is created to help open the mollusks. We consider this dish the ultimate in laid-back evening eats, so crack a cold beer open and enjoy. And if you wanted to dress this dish up a bit, you could eliminate the potatoes and serve the shellfish, sausage, and sauce over a bed of linguine.

Make perfectly pressed and toasty Cuban sandwiches for a crowd in one go with this genius sheet pan technique. Beyond being an obvious choice for your next party or tailgate, this recipe is an incredible way to recycle leftover pork roast or pork tenderloin into a delicious way to feed a group. Brushing the bread with pickle juice is a smart trick for keeping the bread from drying out too much and delivers an additional punch of flavor.

We have a saying around here: A good sheet pan dinner is always a winner. And this quick and easy steak and veggie supper is a shining example. It's a delicious taste of what cookbook author Julie Grimes offers in $10 Dinners: Delicious Meals for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank ; grab a copy today for more family-friendly recipes that are equally friendly on your wallet.

Shrimp Scampi, a no-fail family favorite, has legitimately never been easier—oh, and we upgraded it with veggies, too. All the flavorful magic of this recipe happens on the sheet pan: Roasting shrimp, cooking broccoli and tomatoes, and creating a vibrantly mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce. Once you pull all of the saucy scampi goodness from the oven, simply serve over cooked pasta or polenta with crusty bread. And there you have it, only 2 pans to wash (your sheet pan and the pot you boil your starch in) and a well-rounded, delicious dinner that only took a matter of minutes to make. This, my friends, is how you win a weeknight.

This sheet pan dinner couldn't be easier (or more delicious), and utilizing inexpensive London broil, it's one you'll come back to again and again. Serving this budget-friendly dinner with a shortcut aioli takes the entire meal up a notch with minimal effort. In testing, we even found that using jarred roasted garlic, rather than preparing your own, absolutely delivers on flavor. London broil will be labeled as such in many supermarkets, but you can also substitute flank steak or top round.

With a little sheet pan savvy, flavor-packed chicken tikka masala has never been more accessible. While we suggest marinating the chicken for at least four hours, if you didn't plan ahead, you can simply marinate the inherently tender chicken thighs for as long as you have time for.

Supper has never been so easy. Simply roasting veggies and meat on a sheet pan is our favorite, hands-off prep method to getting dinner on the table in a hurry without any fuss.

FAQs

Temperatures range from 375-400°F for sheet pan meals. Depending on the vegetables and protein you've chosen, it may take anywhere from 35-45 minutes to cook thoroughly. Remember if you've chosen something you know will overcook in that period, you want to add it in later on in the cooking time.

Great sheet pan dinner recipes to make ahead and freeze



Here are some of our favorite sheet pan dinner recipes that lend themselves to this style of make-ahead prep: Sheet Pan Steak with Blistered Veggies. Roasted Rosemary Chicken Quarters with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts. Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli.

Lining the pan



Cleanup is a breeze when you line the baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

How to Make the Best Sheet Pan Dinners Use the Right Kind of Pan. The right baking sheet to use for sheet pan dinners is called a half-sheet pan. ... Line the Pan for Easy Clean-Up. ... Give Dense or Whole Vegetables a Head Start. ... Oil Up the Ingredients. ... Know When to Rack 'Em. ... Add Flavor Boosters. Aug 5, 2020

We recommend foil over parchment paper for sheet pan cooking. As it conducts heat, foil can help accelerate the cooking process and help browning. Parchment is better for delicate foods you don't want to brown, like cookies.

A full-size sheet pan's dimensions are 18” x 26”. You can fit one full-size sheet pan on each of your commercial oven's shelves. Perfect for high-volume settings, full-size baking sheets are the most common sheet pan size in commercial settings.

What foods should you not meal prep? Food Reason Milk-based sauces The milk may separate from other ingredients when defrosted or it may curdle when reheated. Egg-based sauces and mayonnaise The ingredients may separate or curdle when defrosted or reheated. 9 more rows Sep 1, 2022

Make a meal plan of about four days of safe storage in the fridge and about four months of safe storage in the freezer. Watch for changes (smell, color, texture, and mold) to your meal prep food as a sign that it's gone bad. If you're unsure if food has spoiled: when in doubt, throw it out.

While you definitely want variety for your meal prep, you should limit your recipes to two or three per week, and for five days ahead of time max. Being prepared is great, but you also want to make sure you're eating meals with fresh ingredients even if prepared ahead of time.

Parchment paper is not designed for high-heat cooking. Avoid using it in your oven or on the grill if temperature will exceed 400 degrees, says Michelle Weaver, chef at Charleston Grill in South Carolina, as there's a chance it could catch fire.

This means that if you're cooking in a skillet over medium, medium-low, or low heat, you'll probably be fine using parchment. Hill uses it in the oven all the time for any temps under 450°F, but never risks using it on the grill, with the broiler, or in a skillet over high heat because the temperature can exceed 500°F.

Since parchment paper doesn't have a helpful “this end up” sign with an arrow, it takes a little detective work. Just hold the paper up to the light and look for the side that's slightly glossier or shinier. It is the shiny or glossy side of the parchment paper that should be face up on your baking sheet or cake pan.

Like most nonstick sheet pans, it shouldn't be subjected to temperatures above 450ºF.

Quarter sheet pans are typically 9 by 13 inches (a standard size for sheet cakes), half sheet pans are 18 by 13 inches (this is the size of most pans described simply as baking sheets) and full sheet pans are 26 by 18 inches (too big to fit in many home ovens, but the standard commercial size).

Although cookie sheets are often referred to as "baking sheets," there are differences between a cookie sheet and a baking sheet (also known as a baking sheet pan or simply a sheet pan): Baking sheet pans have rolled edges with a lip around the entire pan, whereas cookie sheets do not.

You don't really need to line the pan



There is a time and a place to use parchment paper or silicone baking mats—and in most cases, it has to do with dessert. But if your meal is on the savory side, skip the Silpat.