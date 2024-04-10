Fanny Farmer Fudge Recipe (Rich and Creamy Fudge) - From This Kitchen Table (2024)

Have you made this Fanny Farmer Fudge recipe before? If not, you have to give it a try because it’s hard to beat!

I know it really is impossible to go wrong with chocolate and butter. After all, all fudge is deliciously rich and decadent. Walking past the fudge shops in a mall, the aroma always gets to me!

Fudge is sold so many places: flower shops, local diners, amusem*nt parks, tourist shops, and I have even seen it at an outdoor sporting goods store.

I can’t bring myself to spend $7.99 for a 1/2 pound when it is so easy and much cheaper to use a homemade fudge recipe. Besides, too many times I’ve found myself let down by the very noticeable corn syrup taste and texture in purchased fudge.

This recipe for Fanny Farmer fudge is what my mom always used and it’s a winner!

So, if you are looking for a rich, soft, and creamy fudge recipe, this one is it!

Because this recipe doesn’t use sweetened condensed milk but instead evaporated milk, you have to boil the milk and the sugar on the stove. It’s worth the few extra minutes, though. Don’t skimp on the boiling!

Let’s talk cost for just a minute. Homemade fudge seems like a pretty expensive dessert to make, but when you look at what a serving size is the price really isn’t bad at all. Don’t forget that compared to what you’d pay for a small square of fudge at a shop, it really is a stellar price to make your own.

Also, I’m well aware fudge is in no way healthy for me. 😉 But it’s a fun, very occasional, indulgence and I can feel a tiny bit better about enjoying enjoy a homemade fudge recipe, right?!

You have to really let the fudge boil. Keep stirring and adjust the heat if needed so it doesn’t boil over.

INGREDIENTS:

Sugar

Evaporated milk

Chocolate chips

Salt

Butter

Vanilla extract

Nuts, optional

After the butter and sugar has boiled on the stuff, add most of the remaining ingredients and carefully transfer to your mixer.

PROCESS AND TIPS:

The first step will be the most time consuming. You have to boil the sugar and milk for 6 minutes, while stirring. Make sure you bring it to a FULL boil before starting the timer. You don’t want to shorten the boiling period at all.

After boiling, you’ll remove from the heat and add the remaining ingredients except for the nuts (if you are using them).

for the nuts (if you are using them). Beat well until completely combined. This requires a lot of beating if mixing by hand so my favorite way to do this is pull out my trusty old KitchenAid with the beater attachment. I pour the mixture into there and let the stand mixer do all the work. I let this beat for around 5-10 minutes! So, don’t worry if when you add the butter it looks as though it won’t combine. Just keep on beating – it will come together!If you don’t have a stand mixer, pull out your hand mixer. If you don’t have either of those, you just get to get an arm workout in as you vigorously stir for a while!

After beating, you will fold in the nuts and spread into a 9×13 pan.

Wait until the fudge is completely cooled before cutting. (Stick it in the fridge if it’s summer time and your house is warm.)

I will store leftover fudge in the freezer, well wrapped and put into a zipped freezer bag or storage container.

I beat the fudge mixture for 5-10 minutes and see how beautifully it comes together?!

I hope you enjoy this Fanny Farmer Fudge recipe is much as my family does. Homemade fudge is great for a Christmas treat, gift, or just for fun!

4.5 from 4 reviews See Also Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe Print Fanny Farmer Fudge Recipe - Rich and Creamy Author:Deanna Michaels Recipe type:Dessert Prep time: 15 mins Total time: 15 mins Serves:117 1-in squares This rich and creamy Fanny Farmer Fudge recipe is the best! It's rich, creamy, and decadent - all the things a fudge should be. Ingredients 4½ cups sugar

1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk (or homemade)

18 ounces (3 cups) semisweet chocolate chips

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup butter

3 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup chopped nuts, optional Instructions Boil sugar and milk for 6 minutes while stirring constantly. (Start timing when it's at a rolling boil.) Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients except nuts. Beat well until thoroughly combined. This will be easiest with a hand mixer or KitchenAid stand mixer. Beat for around 5-10 minutes, longer if doing it by hand. If you stop too soon the butter might separate. Fold in nuts. Spread into a 9x13 pan. After it's firmed up (bring to room temperature and cool in the fridge if your house is warm), cut into squares. Leftover fudge can be stored in the freezer. Notes Use chocolate chips that you enjoy the flavor of on their own since they will be the star of the show!

Originally published December 13, 2013. Updated August 20, 2020.