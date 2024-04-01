Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

We have the absolute Best Chocolate Fudge Recipe that is so delicious and very simple to make. You won’t believe just how easy this fudge is and it tastes so decadent.

You are going to love this homemade chocolate fudge recipe. In fact, we call it the best chocolate fudge recipe. Anytime I even utter the word fudge, my mouth starts watering.

This is one of our most favorite treats. Since I really only make it around the holidays, everyone gets super excited any time I mention that I am going to be making fudge.

Christmas Fudge or Tiger Butter Fudge are always on this list when we are holiday baking.

Why We Love This Recipe:

This fudge recipe is loaded with chocolate flavors and made with simple ingredients. If you are looking for a homemade gift to make this holiday, this is the best fudge to make.

You can easily add in your favorite mix-ins or top with festive sprinkles for a delicious holiday treat. It is perfect served on a dessert tray or any day of the week.

Sugar

Butter or Margarine

Evaporated Milk

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Jet Puffed Marshmallow Cream

Vanilla Extract

Walnuts (optional)

So many delicious ideas to try! The idea are really endless and you can make something new each time if you want. It will be yummy however you choose to make this fudge.

Mini Marshmallows

White Chocolate Chips

Chopped Walnuts

Pecans

Peanuts (these are great in a rocky road style fudge)

Peanut Butter

Peppermint Extract

Substitute Chocolate Chips for Milk Chocolate Chips or Dark Chocolate Chips

Candy Canes

Pistachios

Step 1 – First, line a 9×13 square pan with foil and spray with non stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 2 – Second, in a double boiler saucepan, bring sugar, butter and evaporated milk to a rolling boil over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir constantly on the stove top .

Step 3 – Next, remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips and marshmallow creme. Stir until completely melted.

Step 4 – Add vanilla and mix well in the creamy fudge mixture. If you are using nuts, add them now, too.

Step 5 – Finally, pour into prepared pan and let cool completely.

Lift foil out of pan and cut into small squares. You don’t need much to satisfy your sweet tooth and a little goes a long way. It is the best.

Baking Pan – To easily remove the fudge from the baking dish, we recommend lining the pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Allow the parchment paper to overhang in the 8-inch pan to easily remove the fudge. We find that it is easier to cut in when it is not in the pan.

To easily remove the fudge from the baking dish, we recommend lining the pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Allow the parchment paper to overhang in the 8-inch pan to easily remove the fudge. We find that it is easier to cut in when it is not in the pan. Melting Ingredients – While the mixture is heating on the stovetop make sure to stir constantly with a wooden spoon. This keeps the mixture from burning and it melts faster.

While the mixture is heating on the stovetop make sure to stir constantly with a wooden spoon. This keeps the mixture from burning and it melts faster. Adding Ingredients – If you are adding in nuts, coconut or cranberries add it in after melting the chocolate.

If you are adding in nuts, coconut or cranberries add it in after melting the chocolate. Sweetened Condensed Milk – We used evaporated milk in this recipe instead of sweetened condensed milk. Because of the sugar that is added the evaporated milk worked perfectly in this recipe.

Why is My Fudge Soft?

When making this Chocolate Fudge, make sure to use a candy thermometer. You want it to reach the right temperature so that the fudge hardens to the perfect texture.

Can you Freeze Fudge? Yes you can freeze fudge. It is so easy to make that we like to make ahead of time and preparation of the holidays. See can you freeze fudge for tips for freezing fudge. What Makes Fudge Grainy? Fudge becomes grainy when you allow it to cool without stirring. How to Store Leftovers: Store fudge in an airtight container in the refrigerator, you can also leave at room temperature. This fudge will last about 5 days if stored properly. If leaving in the baking pan, just cover with plastic wrap. I also suggest placing the fudge in between layers of parchment paper to prevent sticking.

We love hearing from you. If you make this easy chocolate fudge recipe, leave us a comment or star review.