22 Copycat Mexican Restaurant Recipes (2024)

How to make your favorite easy Mexican food recipes inspired by your favorite restaurants
By: Adam Kaplan, Editor, AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com
From queso and guac to fajitas and churros, these 22 Copycat Mexican Restaurant Recipes are out of this world! There's nothing better than getting in a spicy mood with a little Mexican food. And there's so much more than just tacos to try, too.
Give one of these authentic Mexican restaurant recipes a try for dinner this week, and your whole family will be asking you to make it again and again! They're real crowd-pleasers. There's so much more to try besides Taco Bell and Chipotle.
Of course, we've included some of those Tex-Mex and fast-casual style recipes as well. Whatever food mood you're in, keep scrolling and you'll find what you're looking for!
Watch and Learn: Chipotle is famous for its guacamole. Watch the video below to learn how to make it at home!
Table of Contents
- Copycat Mexican Restaurant Appetizers
- Fast Food Mexican Copycat Recipes
- Mexican Restaurant Main Dishes
- Mexican Restaurant Dessert Recipes
Copycat Mexican Restaurant Appetizers
It would not be a Mexican meal without guacamole or salsa! The appetizers and starters really set the tone for the rest of the meal. And how could you turn down any of these amazing, zesty dishes?!
Chili's Salsa Recipe Copycat
Everybody can agree that a goodsalsa recipecan make for the perfect appetizer!
Get This Recipe
Chipotle Guacamole Copycat
It is surprisingly simple to make guacamole yourself, so try it next time you see avocados for sale at your local grocery store
Get This Recipe
Authentic Easy Mexican Rice
Perfectly flavored, this Mexican-style rice is the light side dish that you have been craving.
Get This Recipe
The Pioneer Woman's Restaurant Salsa Copycat
Once you see how easy this homemade salsa is, you'll never buy the jarred stuff again!
Get This Recipe
Fiesta-Inspired Seven Layer Bean Dip
You will love this seven layer dip recipe so much that you will want to make it again and again.
Get This Recipe
Chorizo Cornbread Balls with Chipotle Cream Sauce
Recipes with chorizo are great for adding a little spice to your life. What makes this recipe truly special, however, is the tasty chipotle sauce.
Get This Recipe
Qdoba Copycat Queso
This copycat queso is the ultimate cheese for all your chip dipping needs.
Get This Recipe
Fast Food Mexican Copycat Recipes
From Taco Bell to Chipotle, some of the fastest, most convenient ways to enjoy your favorite Mexican dishes are with fast food and casual dining. These recipes are the best of the best when it comes to copycat Mexican fast food recipes.
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Copycat
Next time you're tempted to make a Taco Bell run, try making it in your own kitchen instead.
Get This Recipe
Chipotle Burrito Bowls
The combination of chicken, corn salsa, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream is just sensational.
Get This Recipe
Copycat Crunchwrap Supreme
Inspired by one of our very favorite Taco Bell drive thru classics!
Get This Recipe
Chick-fil-A Copycat Chicken Tortilla Soup
The fresh taste of this homemade soup recipe will leave you wondering why you ever spent big bucks on a lesser version.
Get This Recipe
Mexican Restaurant Main Dishes
These recipes are the stars of the show. Whether you're in the mood for something hot and spicy or a dish that's full of subtle, complex flavors, there's a recipe here for you. One bite, and we know you'll be coming back for seconds!
Copycat Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken Taco Recipe
Recipes with shredded chicken are packed with extra flavor, and this delicious taco is no exception.
Get This Recipe
Copycat Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup
If they ever take it off the menu, you won't have to worry. This copycat recipe can be made any time you want!
Get This Recipe
Applebee's Chicken Quesadillas Grande Knockoff
The Applebee's recipe is loaded with gooey cheese, juicy chicken, a Mexican-style salsa, and it even has bacon.
Get This Recipe
Homemade Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Enchiladas
Make the perfect enchilada that tastes like it came from your favorite Mexican restaurant.
Get This Recipe
Homemade Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Salad
This delicious Copycat Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Salad is just like the restaurant favorite!
Get This Recipe
Restaurant-Style Albondigas Soup
Perfect for those cold days when you feel like a nice and toasty warm soup recipe to lift your spirits.
Get This Recipe
Qdoba Steak Marinade Copycat Recipe
If you’re craving something with a uniquely delicious burst of flavor for dinner tonight, give this copycat a try!
Get This Recipe
Mexican Restaurant Dessert Recipes
As good as all of these copycat recipes are, it's hard to be satisfied after a meal without a dessert course! Top your favorite Mexican meals off with one of these delicious Mexican restaurant style dessert recipes, and we know you'll be craving more.
Copycat Churro Bites
Justlike your favorite Mexican-inspired dessert, only snack size.
Get This Recipe
Copycat Taco Bell Caramel Apple Empanada
Once you take a bite of one of your freshly baked dessert empanadas, you will be hooked.
Get This Recipe
Homemade Churros
This sugary sweet treat is an easy dessert recipe you can make with the kids.
Get This Recipe
