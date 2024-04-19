22 Copycat Mexican Restaurant Recipes (2024)

From queso and guac to fajitas and churros, these 22 Copycat Mexican Restaurant Recipes are out of this world! There's nothing better than getting in a spicy mood with a little Mexican food. And there's so much more than just tacos to try, too.

Give one of these authentic Mexican restaurant recipes a try for dinner this week, and your whole family will be asking you to make it again and again! They're real crowd-pleasers. There's so much more to try besides Taco Bell and Chipotle.

Of course, we've included some of those Tex-Mex and fast-casual style recipes as well. Whatever food mood you're in, keep scrolling and you'll find what you're looking for!

Watch and Learn: Chipotle is famous for its guacamole. Watch the video below to learn how to make it at home!