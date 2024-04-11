Fastest UK VPN servers (2024)

NordVPN might be the best VPN for browsing in the UK. Users in the UK face unique challenges when it comes to internet freedom. Internet service providers can block websites for no reason and throttle bandwidth. The best VPN in this case is one that takes these issues into account.

Please beware of VPNs advertised as “free.” They might log your data, sell your browsing activity, and bombard you with constant ads. With fewer servers to offer, they’re often overloaded, which could make your internet connection painfully slow. Always use a trusted, secure VPN.