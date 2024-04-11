Fastest UK VPN servers (2024)

Bulletproof online security with our UK VPN servers
Lightning-fast connection in and out of the UK
Change your IP address to the UK with a click
Servers in the UK
440+
Server countries
111
Servers worldwide
6300+
Connect to the UK VPN servers with ease
Connect to any UK VPN server
Looking to browse the web as a British native? Open the app and tap on the UK country pin. Want to connect to a particular city? Go to the sidebar, click the three-dot icon next to the UK, and pick Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, or Manchester.
Connect to specialty servers
Double VPN, P2P, Onion Over VPN, dedicated IP – find them all under the “Specialty servers” section. Simply tap on a category you want to connect to. Easy!
Which server should you choose in the UK?
For a lightning-fast connection
Distance matters — that’s why our server network covers the whole world. To enjoy the best connection speed, connect to a server closest to you.
Get your personal IP
Enjoy increased security without changing your virtual location. Order a dedicated IP in the UK that will be used exclusively by one person — you.
Stay on the safe side
A click of a button is all it takes to secure your online activities. Just hit the “Quick Connect” button and connect to the best VPN server in the UK immediately.
For extra security
With Double VPN, your IP changes twice, and your connection is protected with an extra layer of encryption. This makes it twice as hard for hackers to decipher your online traffic.
A step closer to digital privacy
Connect to Onion Over VPN servers and enjoy the increased privacy that both the Onion network and a VPN provide. No need to download The Onion Router (Tor) browser.
Hide your VPN connection
Traveling in more restrictive regions? Connect to one of our obfuscated servers. This way, not only your online traffic but the very fact that you’re using a VPN stays hidden.
Find the best server for your needs
NordVPN’s smart algorithm will automatically select the fastest VPN server based on your location and special requirements.
Reasons to use a VPN in the UK
With NordVPN, you can travel the world without ever leaving your couch. Explore the entire web more securely while sipping your afternoon tea. No one is going to snoop on your online activities while you’re using a VPN.
Bypass internet censorship
Online freedom
ISPs in the UK are infamous for “overblocking” — censoring legitimate websites that provide important and life-saving content (e.g., suicide prevention, child protection, support for domestic abuse). With NordVPN, ISPs won’t see where you go on the web and won’t be able to block you.
Secure online traffic
Forget about advertisers or ISPs sticking their nose in your business. Enjoy increased digital privacy in the UK with NordVPN. Connect to any VPN server to encrypt your internet traffic and change your IP address.
Secure six devices with one account
For your devices
Our lives are filled with gadgets like phones, laptops, and tablets. They all need protection. Encrypting traffic on your phone, but leaving your laptop unsecured would compromise your privacy all the same. With NordVPN you can secure up to six devices with one account, so your internet activity can stay private at all times. Browse our subscription options, pick your plan, and secure your devices.
For your family and friends
Secure your entire household and share NordVPN with your friends and family. Make sure their online traffic is encrypted, and their devices secured from online spying.
Fastest VPN connection
Stay safe without being slowed down
Don’t choose between speed and security — get it all with NordVPN. Stream, work, and play online with increased security and no interruptions thanks to our revolutionary NordLynx protocol and optimized server network.
Explore with unlimited VPN bandwidth
Get the full unfiltered internet experience. Browse, chat, work, and play as much as you want, whenever you want — we won’t hold you back. With multiple subscription options available, you can get the fast and affordable experience you deserve.
The best online shopping experience
Get better prices using a VPN
Shop online like a pro. Find the best deals on the internet by hopping from one virtual location to another. Pay less for online goods, like online services or tickets, with just a few clicks.
Safer shopping
Enhance your privacy and security with NordVPN. Browse online shops more securely via any of your devices. Tap the “Quick Connect” button and go private in the blink of an eye.
How to get the UK IP address
1. Get NordVPN
Download the app from the NordVPN website and install it.
2. Sign up
Choose the “Sign up” option and fill in your details.
3. Connect
Open the app and tap on the UK’s pin on the map, or find it in the country list.
Most popular server locations for users from the UK
See which countries users from the UK connect to most often to get bulletproof security and privacy at top speeds.
|Fast and stable connection
|No VPN bandwidth limits
|6300+ servers worldwide
|No logging of your online traffic
|6 simultaneous connections
|24/7 customer support
|Hidden IP address
|Strong traffic encryption
Frequently asked questions
Can I change my IP location to the UK?
You can change your IP location to the UK or to any other country where NordVPN has servers. Tap the UK pin on the map, and you will be automatically connected to the fastest server available. There are more than 440 NordVPN servers in the UK.
Are VPNs legal in the UK?
Yes, VPNs are legal in the UK, provided you don’t break any laws while connected to one. There are many legitimate reasons to browse with a VPN, from maintaining personal privacy to protecting your online activities from hackers. As long as you’re not taking any illegal actions yourself, the use of a VPN is not prohibited in the UK.
What’s the best VPN in the UK?
NordVPN might be the best VPN for browsing in the UK. Users in the UK face unique challenges when it comes to internet freedom. Internet service providers can block websites for no reason and throttle bandwidth. The best VPN in this case is one that takes these issues into account.
Please beware of VPNs advertised as “free.” They might log your data, sell your browsing activity, and bombard you with constant ads. With fewer servers to offer, they’re often overloaded, which could make your internet connection painfully slow. Always use a trusted, secure VPN.
Is it worth getting a VPN in the UK?
If you care about your privacy, security, and online freedom, getting a virtual private network is a must. A VPN encrypts your online traffic, protecting your internet traffic from snoopers, advertisers, and even your ISP. It also changes your IP address so you can surf the net without borders.
Just make sure you get a reliable VPN service. For example, in addition to the benefits of a VPN, NordVPN offers malware protection as well as ad and tracker blocking and scans the web for your leaked credentials.