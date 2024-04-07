Free VPN download - Surfshark (2024)

Don’t want to commit to a VPN before trying it first? We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial. If you decide that Surfshark is not a good fit, you can cancel your subscription within the trial period or within 30 days of getting your subscription.

Note: The 7-day free trial is only available if you download the Surfshark app from the Google Play Store or the App Store*. Here’s how you can get it:

Download the Surfshark app for free on the Google Play Store or the App Store ; Open the app and choose Start free trial ; Create an account and select the 12-month option .

*Refunds for purchases made on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store are handled by the respective platforms. While they also offer money-back guarantees, we can ensure a smooth refund process only when a purchase is made on the Surfshark website.