Free VPN download - Surfshark (2024)

Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and more!
- Download Surfshark on all smart devices
- Stay safe with industry-leading security features
- Protect all devices with unlimited connections
* The 7-day free trial is only available when you download the app on the App Store or the Google Play Store.
How to download a VPN and start using it
Create an account
Choose a Surfshark subscription plan that best suits your needs and create your account.
Download the VPN app
Download the Surfshark app on our website, the App Store, or the Google Play Store.
Sign in to your account
Sign in, connect to any server, and enjoy safety and privacy online with a VPN!
Learn how to use a VPN
Get Surfshark for all devices
Click any of the VPN download links to visit the dedicated page
Chrome
Firefox
iOS
macOS
Android
Windows
Linux
FireTV
Edge
Download a VPN for all devices, including smart TV (e.g., Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV), Xbox or PlayStation, Oculus Quest 2, or even Raspberry Pi. Want to protect your whole home network at once? Set up a VPN on your router to do just that.
Try Surfshark risk-free with a free VPN trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee
Don’t want to commit to a VPN before trying it first? We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial. If you decide that Surfshark is not a good fit, you can cancel your subscription within the trial period or within 30 days of getting your subscription.
Note: The 7-day free trial is only available if you download the Surfshark app from the Google Play Store or the App Store*. Here’s how you can get it:
- Download the Surfshark app for free on the Google Play Store or the App Store;
- Open the app and choose Start free trial;
- Create an account and select the 12-month option.
*Refunds for purchases made on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store are handled by the respective platforms. While they also offer money-back guarantees, we can ensure a smooth refund process only when a purchase is made on the Surfshark website.
A premium VPN experience risk-free
Get Surfshark with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Enjoy the benefits of using a VPN
Hide your location
Your IP address reveals your general location. A VPN hides your IP address, so your location stays private.
Surf privately
You never know who is trying to snoop on your online activity. Encrypt your internet activity and protect your data with a VPN.
Avoid travel restrictions
Don’t sacrifice your digital freedom when traveling. Connect to a VPN server in your home country and access the same content you would at home.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi
There are many risks associated with public Wi-Fi. Protect your devices on public networks with a VPN connection.
Protect your privacy
Surfshark doesn't track your online activities. It means we don't keep any data about what you do online while connected to our VPN.
Get real search results
Since a VPN hides your traffic and activity from search engine trackers, you’ll be able to get real, unbiased search results.
Use the internet uncensored
You deserve to enjoy the internet without the shackles of censorship. Connect to a VPN server and overcome oppressive restrictions.
Access content safely
Hackers, trackers, malware: any website can be unsafe. Don’t risk it. Access the internet safely and privately with a VPN.
Get the best prices online
Online services often change their pricing based on the information they have on you. Stay hidden behind a VPN to get the best deals.
Exploring the benefits of the Surfshark VPN app
Protect all your devices
Protect all your devices from the dangers of the internet. Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, which means that you can use the Surfshark VPN client on all your devices at once with a single account. No need to count your devices or risk getting some of them infected.
Get a complete cybersecurity suite
Surfshark is more than just a VPN. On top of protecting your internet traffic, Surfshark offers additional security features with each of its plans. Even the Starter plan includes benefits such as an ad blocker, a cookie pop-up blocker, and Alternative ID. Other plans also include an antivirus, a data breach alert, webcam protection, and even data removal services.
Connect to a vast network of servers
Surfshark has 3200+ servers in 100 countries, so you’re sure to find a server nearby. With thousands of servers available at any point, they’re unlikely to be crowded, which ensures a lightning-fast connection.
Don’t have a server location preference? No problem! Just tap the Quick-connect button, and Surfshark will automatically connect you to the fastest one.
Enjoy a smoother surfing experience
On top of protecting your privacy online, Surfshark enhances your surfing experience with CleanWeb. This feature blocks annoying ads on all devices, while the browser extensions also block cookie pop-ups and offer data breach alert and malware alert features.
Always stay safe with Kill Switch
The Kill Switch feature keeps your data secure at all times. If your VPN connection drops, it shuts down your internet, ensuring that your sensitive information doesn’t become vulnerable.
Surfshark VPN vs. free VPNs
Free VPN services can be tempting, but by saving money, you may be sacrificing your privacy. Free virtual private networks do not have the resources to provide top-notch service. On top of that, some free VPN providers may resort to shady tactics such as selling user data or bombarding users with ads in order to maintain their infrastructures.
Premium VPN providers like Surfshark are funded by user subscriptions. As a result, we can offer a fast, secure, and unlimited service without any of the downsides associated with free alternatives.
No-logs
Some free VPNs are known to collect user data and sell it to third parties. A premium VPN doesn’t track what you do online in the first place.
Modern protocols
Modern protocols are optimized to deal with the newest threats and work with the latest systems. And you can only get them with premium VPNs.
Unlimited data
Free VPNs may heavily limit your bandwidth and even connection time. A premium VPN offers unlimited data, so you don’t have to worry about running out.
Prioritizing security
A paid VPN app has the necessary resources to put your security first. Free VPNs simply don’t have the budget to keep up with the ever-evolving security and privacy technologies.
Thousands of servers
The more servers there are to choose from, the less likely they are to get crowded. Paid VPNs have significantly more servers than free ones, which results in faster connection speeds.
Lightning-fast speeds
Maintaining a fast connection requires a lot of resources, such as thousands of servers and industry-leading protocols. These are resources that you’ll only get out of a premium VPN.
Should I download and install a free VPN?
You shouldn’t install free VPN apps on your devices. They tend to offer poor performance compared to their paid counterparts, but that’s the least of your worries. Some free VPNs can be infected with malware, while others may collect your personal data and sell it to third parties.
To sum up, installing a free VPN isn’t a good idea if you don’t want to compromise your privacy or devices.
FAQ
How can I download a VPN for PC?
Downloading a VPN for your PC is quite easy. All you need to do is go to Surfshark’s download page for your operating system, like Windows or Linux, and press the “download” button.
Can I download a VPN for free?
Yes, you can try Surfshark for free for 7 days on Android, iOS, and macOS. The free trial isn’t available if you’re using other platforms, but you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back policy. If you decide that Surfshark is not for you, ask for a refund within the first 30 days, and you’ll get your money back.
*Refunds for purchases made on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store are handled by the respective platforms. While they also offer money-back guarantees, we can ensure a smooth refund process only when a purchase is made on the Surfshark website.
Can't I just get a free VPN?
While you can get a free VPN, you shouldn’t. A paid VPN funds itself through subscriptions. A free VPN also costs money to run and maintain, but since they don’t charge you anything, they’re likely to bombard you with ads or even collect and sell your data to third parties.
Are VPNs legal?
Yes, VPNs are legal in a majority of countries worldwide. Only a few countries restrict or prohibit the usage of VPNs. If you’re in Europe, Australia, or any of the Americas, VPN use is most likely legal in your country.
How do I choose the best VPN software for 2024?
To choose the best VPN service for 2024, check out:
- The pricing: a paid VPN will provide a better quality VPN service than a free one.
- The history: see if the company has had data breaches or other controversies in the past.
- The servers: more servers in more countries tend to equal better connection speeds.
- The features: check out the list of features that a provider offers and see if they match your needs.
- Platform support: make sure the VPN works on all devices that you use to access the internet.
- Free trial and/or money-back guarantee: you should have refund options if you don’t like the VPN.
Do I need a VPN on my iPhone?
You need a VPN on any device that has access to the internet. iPhones are considered to be more secure than Android phones. However, your privacy is still at risk whenever you go online. A virtual private network is one of the best tools for protecting your sensitive information on the internet.