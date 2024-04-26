VPN Download: Fast, Secure & Easy to Set Up | PIA VPN (2024)

Generally speaking, yes — but only if you choose a credible VPN, like PIA. The internet is crawling with malicious services marketing themselves as legitimate options. However, they track your data, log your details, and use it for their own benefit.

If you choose PIA, rest assured all of our VPN apps are 100% safe to use. Regardless which device you want to connect, you’ll get military-grade encryption, a Kill Switch, No Logs policy, and much more.