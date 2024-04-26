VPN Download: Fast, Secure & Easy to Set Up | PIA VPN (2024)

Generally speaking, yes — but only if you choose a credible VPN, like PIA. The internet is crawling with malicious services marketing themselves as legitimate options. However, they track your data, log your details, and use it for their own benefit.
If you choose PIA, rest assured all of our VPN apps are 100% safe to use. Regardless which device you want to connect, you’ll get military-grade encryption, a Kill Switch, No Logs policy, and much more.
If your ISP has a habit of throttling your connection when you stream, play games, or torrent, a VPN can help and boost your speeds back up. Connecting to VPN servers encrypts your data, so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing. As a result, it cannot slow you down based on your usage, letting you enjoy your regular speeds.
PIA offer the fastest VPN speeds, so you don’t have to worry about us slowing you down. We’ll bypass ISP throttling and keep buffering or lagging at bay whenever you connect.
No, it can’t. A VPN can hide your IP address as well as all of your internet activity, including what you download, stream, and search for. Your ISP may be able to see that you're using a VPN, but it won't be able to see what you do with it.
You have some options, but PIA continually outperforms most competitors. After 10+ years on the market, we’ve created a reliable and flexible product you can trust in. Want to see for yourself? Download PIA on any device and test it completely risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. If you change your mind, we’ll give you a refund.
When choosing a VPN service, check its speeds and security features. Pay attention to encryption ciphers, VPN protocols, and extra protection, such as a kill switch or server obfuscation. A large server network is more likely to give you fast speeds. It also makes it easier to find a connection in your desired location every time.
PIA gives you all of the above with next generation server architecture and unparalleled security features. Don’t hesitate to contact our 24/7 Customer Support team if you want to learn more about how PIA can protect you online.
Easy: log in to the app, select a country, and tap the “On” button. That’s it. Your VPN is now sending your traffic through an encrypted, private tunnel to protect your personal data, hide your location, and give you more freedom online.
If you’re more tech-savvy and want to tinker with your settings, PIA gives you the freedom to customize your connection. Our settings include multiple options for VPN encryption, protocols, ports, and much more.
Yes, you’ll find many free VPNs out there, but they're not a good idea. They typically offer limited protection, bandwidth, and servers, and may be free because their product is actually your data!
Alternatively, you can download PIA VPN for free, but you won’t be able to use it without an active subscription. However, once you subscribe to PIA you can enjoy a risk-free VPN trial with our 30-day money-back guarantee to decide if you’re getting your money’s worth.
Visit the VPN’s official download page and click on the operating system you want to use the VPN on. It’s always a good idea to run an antivirus scan to be sure of the app’s safety before downloading.
PIA VPN is completely safe to download on any device — as long as you use the links on our official download VPN page.
Probably. Especially if you use your phone on public Wi-Fi at cafés, restaurants, work, or school. These networks are an easy hunting ground for cybercriminals. Your banking or social media details could be pocketed before you’ve even ordered coffee.
Use PIA VPN for iOS or Android devices to ensure all data you send and receive through your phone stays fully anonymous and secure.
Unlike some other VPNs, we don’t limit your server access or lower the protection depending on the device. Our mobile apps are just as powerful as their desktop counterparts. And just as easy to use!
Open PIA’s official download page and select your PC’s operating system — we have VPN apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Wait for the installation file to download and click on it to launch the installer. Then, follow the on-screen instructions and log in using your PIA username and password.
Generally speaking, yes, downloading and using a VPN to protect your digital identity is legal in most countries worldwide.
However, it’s a good idea to check local laws before downloading a VPN app, especially if you’re currently traveling abroad. Some countries including China, North Korea, Russia, and Turkey ban VPNs and you could face legal consequences for using one.