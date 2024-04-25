How to Set up ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA (2023) (2024)

Updated: July 28, 2023

ExpressVPN is usually compatible with Raspberry Pis in USA using ARMv7 CPUs and running Raspberry Pi in USA OS versions that Debian’s Long Term Support Window supports. Also, you will have to use ExpressVPN’s Linux application to use ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA.

ExpressVPN is a great choice for Raspberry Pi in USA and for good reasons. It features some of ExpressVPN’s fastest servers with top-notch security protocols and encryption, all working together to provide a high-end quality VPN service to users. You can check out our ExpressVPN speed tests if you don’t believe us.

This British Virgin Islands-based VPN service is popular among Linux users because of its high compatibility with Linux, Apple TV, and Smart TVs with a strict no-logs policy. Raspberry Pi in USA is a different operating system in terms of usage; therefore, not all VPNs work on it. However, ExpressVPN is among the few VPNs that provide compatibility for Raspberry Pi OS and works well on these devices.

We have highlighted a detailed breakdown of installation steps you can follow to set up ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi OS.

If you are interested in using other VPNs with Raspberry Pi in USA besides ExpressVPN, check out: best VPNs for Raspberry Pi in 2022.

How do I download ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA?

Follow these steps to download and install ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi in USA devices:

Step 1: Log in to your ExpressVPN account > from the dashboard click Set up on more Devices.

Step 2: On the left side of the screen, you will see Linux > select Raspbian 32-bit from the dropdown menu > It will show an activation code; copy that as you need it in later steps> click Download.

You can also download the install file directly by following these steps:

Step 1: Types the following command on terminal:

wget https://download.expressvpn.xyz/clients/linux/expressvpn_1.5.1_armhf.deb

Step 2: To make sure the download is unaltered, you need to check its PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) signature. To do that, install ExpressVPNs PGP key.

wget https://www.expressvpn.com/expressvpn_release_public_key_0xAFF2A1415F6A3A38.asc gpg --import expressvpn_release_public_key_0xAFF2A1415F6A3A38.asc

Step 3: To verify the fingerprint, run this code:

gpg --fingerprint release@expressvpn.com

The key fingerprint should look something like this:

1D0B 09AD 6C93 FEE9 3FDD BD9D AFF2 A141 5F6A 3A38

How to set up an ExpressVPN account in USA

To set up an ExpressVPN account, follow these steps:

Go to ExpressVPNs official website > Click on the button “Get Started.“ You will see different subscription plans. ExpressVPN currently offers 3 plans; the cheapest is for $6.67/mo at 49% off with 12+3 months free. Choose the plan and your payment method. You will also need to provide an email address. Verify your email and log in using your credentials on ExpressVPN .

ExpressVPN boasts a large server network of 3000+ servers across 94+ locations. With such wide server coverage, you can connect to any server location and get access to geo-restricted content on your Raspberry Pi device.

Apart from a large server network, ExpressVPN also offers excellent security features, including a kill switch, 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and ExpressVPN’s SmartDNS proxy called MediaStreamer.

AS DISCUSSED ABOVE, this VPN uses AES encryption, which is the most secure encryption protocol in the VPN industry. It is also based in the British Virgin Islands, a place with no data retention policies, so you are truly secure with ExpressVPN in terms of online security and privacy.

Now, as you have subscribed to ExpressVPN, installing it on your Raspberry Pi is fairly easy, as discussed in the step-by-step guide below. Keep in mind that ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the VPN service free of cost for 30 days and cancel any time.

How do I install ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA?

Follow these steps to install ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA:

Step 1: If it’s the same, you can install ExpressVPN. Check the ‘downloads’ folder in the installer file by using the following command:

“cd ~/Downloads/”

Step 2: Type the following command (you can change the version number accordingly):

“sudo dpkg -I expressvpn_1.5.1_armhf.deb”

Step 3: After its installed, use this command:

“expressvpn activate”

Step 4: Now, you need to add the activation code (copied in Step 2)

Step 5: It will now ask you if you want to share anonymous information. You can enter N to decline or Y to accept. You can enter the following command to change your preferences:

expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false

How do I use ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA?

After successfully installing ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi device, use it through these steps:

Step 1: To quickly start your VPN, run the following command:

It will automatically connect to a server location; you can always disconnect and connect to your preferred location.

Step 2: To disconnect, run the following command:

expressvpn disconnect

Step 3: To get the list of ExpressVPN server locations, use this command:

expressvpn list

Step 4: You can connect to a specific server location by using the following command:

expressvpn connect "Australia - Melbourne"

Step 5: To manually configure the VPN, use the following command for bringing up ExpressVPNs manual.

man expressvpn

Step 6: If you want ExpressVPN to auto-connect at Raspberry Pi startup, use the following command:

expressvpn auto-connect true

If you encounter any issues after setting up ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi device, we recommend you to read: our guide regarding ExpressVPN not working?

Additional Features and Functions of ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in USA:

You can use ExpressVPN protocols to improve your connection speed on Raspberry Pi devices. For example, you can use OpenVPN protocol, and ExpressVPN automatically picks the best option between TCP and UDP. Use the following codes:

To use OpenVPN UDP: “expressvpn protocol tcp”

To use OpenVPN TCP: ”expressvpn protocol udp”

To allow ExpressVPN to switch between the best protocols automatically: “ expressvpn protocol auto.”

Similarly, to get the full list of protocols, you can click the “tab” twice when typing the expressVPN protocol.

If you are getting an error code, you can use the following command to start ExpressVPN again: “sudo service expressvpn restart.”

To uninstall ExpressVPN from your Raspberry Pi device, use this command:

“sudo dpkg – expressvpn”

How to prevent DNS Leaks on Raspberry Pi in USA?

You can prevent DNS leaks on Raspberry Pi in USA using the steps below.

ExpressVPN automatically enables DNS leak protection. You can always switch the feature off from the settings, but we recommend that you keep DNS leak protection ON at all times.

If you want to turn off the network lock and allow traffic to flow even when your VPN drops, use the following command:

expressvpn preferences set network_lock off

Similarly, if you dont want to use VPN DNS, you can use the following command. But keep in mind that it might leak your DNS:

expressvpn perferences set force_vpn_dns false

If your DNS continues to leak, then you can change the default DNS to Cloudflare’s DNS. To do that, follow these steps:

Step 1: Follow these commands:

Open: sudo nano /etc/dhcpcd.conf Find: #static domain_name_servers=192.168.0.1 Replace with: static domain_name_servers=1.1.1.1

Step 2: Save and exit file

Step 3: Reboot your Raspberry Pi by entering this command:

sudo reboot

Step 4: Now, to check your DNS leak, you can go to ipleak.net and try it yourself.

Final Words

With the steps mentioned above, you can easily get started with ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi devices. Raspberry Pi is an amazing OS with various functions and a lot of flexibility. To protect it from malware and attacks, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Not many VPNs are compatible with Raspberry Pi OS; that is why we highly recommend ExpressVPN.

With the steps mentioned above, you will have no problem setting ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi. After getting ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi, you will be able to enjoy a secure internet connection and also access geo-restricted sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

ExpressVPN may be a bit pricey, but it is still one of the best VPNs that offer amazing plans even after ExpressVPN’s lifetime plan discontinuation. You can always cancel your ExpressVPN subscription if you think that it isn’t meant for you or opt for ExpressVPN free trial to test the service first. For more details, you can check out our in-depth ExpressVPN review.

