Galbitang Korean Beef Short Rib Soup Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Hi guys,

Galbitang isdelicious hearty Korean soup!

My mom used to make galbitang for special occasions, because galbi, beef short rib is very expensive in Korea!

Galbi means rib and tang means soup- so it means rib soup?! lol In Korea, beef is used be very expensive (I believe it still is) and this Galbitang is very very special meal back then.

My mom used to make with other cut of beef as well, since Galbi is one of the most expensive cut, so we all could have lots of beef meaty bites in our soup bowl!

The key of this recipe is clean yet flavorful broth.



Galbitang is usually serve with bowl of rice, kimchi and side of chopped green onion, salt and pepper. So the person who is enjoying this meal can add more green onion, salt and pepper to their taste.

Traditionally, you should soak the ribs in cold water for 8 to 10 hours to get rid of blood, because removing blood is main key for the clean broth. But my mom always just blench them in boiling water since she never had a patientto soak the meat in water. lol

So a daughter as her mother, I do the same trick she does. ?

Hope you guys give this recipe a try one day, before weather gets too warm!! 🙂

Good luck and have funin your kitchen!!❤️

Total Time: 2 hours 40 mins

extra salt and pepper to serve with

Bring a large pot of water to boil; add beef short ribs and blench them for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, wash all your vegetables throughly. Peel and cut edges off from korean radish, cut garlic bulb in halves, cut edges off from onion(leave skin), slice ginger and cut green onion in halves.

Drain and rinse beef ribs under cold water with wiping action, set aside. Also quickly wash your pot, so we don’t have to use 2 pots for this recipe. 😉

In now-clean-pot, place blenched ribs, all of prepared vegetables and 15 cups cold water. Bring it boil over high heat without cover. Skim sums and fat as needed. (I like to use my very fine skimmer, it’s very convenient when you’re making Asian soups)

Reduce heat to medium, cover and simmer for 2 hours.

Right now (when you put soup into simmer) is perfect timing to soak Korean glass noodles in warm water, so they will soften during soup is simmering.

After 2 hours, turn of heat and take all vegetables out. You can discard all vegetables except radish, because we are going to serve radish in Galbitang. Take most of little bits bottom of pot by using skimmer if you are using to make Galbitang as clean as possible.

Season Galbitang with soy sauce, fish sauce and sea salt to taste.

Slice cooked radish into bite sizes and chop 1 to 2 fresh green onions for garnish.

Let’s assemble Galibtang.

Bring Galbitang back to boil. In a serving bowl, place soften glass noodles if you prepared, and place sliced radishes. Pour ribs and soup into serving bowl. Your soup must be boiling while you are pouring into serving bowl, to be able to cook glass noodles properly. Garnish with green onion and black pepper and serve with a small bowl of salt and pepper mixture, a bowl of warm rice and kimchi if you like.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2 hours 30 mins

